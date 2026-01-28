The 2025-26 Major League Baseball offseason is ongoing, and with spring training coming into view we're working our even deeper into the sport's offseason calendar. With a few name free agents and trade candidates still on the board even at this increasingly late hour, there's a daily supply of rumors. Speaking of which, you can find Wednesday's roundup just below.

Yankees interested in Goldschmidt reunion

Paul Goldschmidt NYY • 1B • #48 BA 0.274 R 76 HR 10 RBI 45 SB 5 View Profile

After re-upping with Cody Bellinger, the Yankees may be turning their attention to first base. Ben Rice is penciled in at the moment, but he can also spend time at catcher, and at first base he could use a righty-hitting complement/platoon partner and perhaps a defensive caddy. All of that could lead the Yankees to reunite with veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, YES Network reports.

Goldschmidt, 38, is coming off a 2025 season for the Yankees in which he slashed .274/.328/.403 (104 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 31 doubles in 146 games. Against left-handed pitching, Goldschmidt last season put up an OPS of .981 in 168 plate appearances.

Peralta willing to sign extension with Mets

Freddy Peralta NYM • SP • #51 ERA 2.7 WHIP 1.08 IP 176.2 BB 66 K 204 View Profile

The Mets recently landed a much-needed ace for their rotation when they acquired right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Brewers. Peralta, who's going into his age-30 campaign, has topped 30 starts and reached 200 or more strikeouts in each of the last three seasons, and in 2025 he placed fifth in the NL Cy Young vote. He greatly improves the Mets' chances in 2026, but what about beyond the upcoming season? Peralta will be eligible for free agency after the 2026 season, he's indicated he's willing to consider a multi-year extension with his new team, the Associated Press reports. "I've got to see around, share time with my teammates and think about different ideas, learn about everybody, coaches (and) the organization in general," Peralta said. "And then we can see."

2026 trade deadline set

MLB has set the 2026 trade deadline for Aug. 3, FanSided reports. While July 31 is the most common deadline date, MLB per the current collective bargaining agreement has the freedom to set the deadline anywhere from July 31 to Aug. 3. This, then, puts the 2026 deadline at the latest possible date. The deadline will be at 6:00 p.m. ET on that Monday. MLB has eight games on the schedule for Aug. 3, 2026, but all the games start after the deadline will have passed.