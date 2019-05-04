MLB scores, schedule: Hot Twins keep rolling behind excellent outing from Jake Odorizzi
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Happy Star Wars day in many ballparks across the country. May the fourth be with you, and all that noise. We've got a full slate of games, but sadly mostly they will be overlapping, with the overwhelming majority of the games starting between 7 p.m. ET and 8:10 p.m. ET. The lone early start took place in the Bronx, and we saw a team continue to play some pretty great baseball here in the early going.
Let's get to it.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, May 4
- FINAL - Twins 7, Yankees 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Cardinals at Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at Indians (GameTracker)
- Braves at Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Twins surge continues
For the 11th time in the last 15 games, the Minnesota Twins were victorious on Saturday. The formula in this one was familiar. The Twins pounded three home runs and got an excellent outing from Jake Odorizzi.
Odorizzi had a disastrous outing his second time out this season. The following four starts, though, saw him pitch to a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings. Saturday was his fifth outing since then and he went six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits. He did walk four, but he struck out eight. He's really in a groove.
The whole team is, too. As noted, they are hot, but it goes beyond that. Before this week, it could be argued that they had been beating up on weak teams. I mean, that's not really too harsh. It was the simple reality. Six of their last seven wins had come against the Orioles, for example.
This week, everything changed. They hosted the Astros for four games before heading to Yankee Stadium. So far this week, they are 4-2. That's exceptional, and the Twins will maintain at least a two-game lead in the AL Central.
On the Yankees' end, J.A. Happ has been more bad than good this season. After seven scoreless innings last time out against the Giants, he coughed up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday. He was saved from a three-run homer by a Cameron Maybin robbery at the wall, too, but even with that fortune his ERA is 4.93 this season. With James Paxton now on the DL, Happ being broken would not bode well for the Yankees rotation moving forward.
Quick hits
- The Yankees got one important player back, but lost another.
- The Nationals have placed Juan Soto on the injured list, retroactive to May 1, with back spasms.
- R.J. Anderson explores the good start to the season that Cole Hamels is having.
- R.J. also highlighted a Red Sox rookie helping spark the club recently.
- The Reds have released Matt Kemp and are eating a chunk of money in doing so.
- Pirates starter Jameson Taillon has been placed on the injured list with an elbow injury and won't even throw for at least four weeks, according to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
- The Phillies have designated Aaron Altherr for assignment. The corresponding move was to activate starting center fielder Odubel Herrera from the injured list.
- The Mariners have traded for right-handed reliever Austin Adams, sending left-hander Nick Wells to the Nationals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Taillon hits IL due to elbow issue
The Pirates have been slumping as of late after starting the season hot
-
Back injury send Nationals' Soto to IL
Soto has been sidelined by back spasms
-
Reds release Kemp, eat huge salary
The veteran is making over $21 million this season
-
Rookie Chavis helping lead Red Sox surge
Chavis has far outplayed Boston's other second-base options, hitting .310 with four home runs...
-
Hamels' tweaks paying off
Hamels has the highest groundball rate among qualified starters
-
Yanks get Andujar back, lose Paxton
Miguel Andujar is back, but James Paxton hits the injured list