MLB scores, schedule: Hot Twins keep rolling behind excellent outing from Jake Odorizzi

Happy Star Wars day in many ballparks across the country. May the fourth be with you, and all that noise. We've got a full slate of games, but sadly mostly they will be overlapping, with the overwhelming majority of the games starting between 7 p.m. ET and 8:10 p.m. ET. The lone early start took place in the Bronx, and we saw a team continue to play some pretty great baseball here in the early going.

Let's get to it.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, May 4

Twins surge continues

For the 11th time in the last 15 games, the Minnesota Twins were victorious on Saturday. The formula in this one was familiar. The Twins pounded three home runs and got an excellent outing from Jake Odorizzi.

Odorizzi had a disastrous outing his second time out this season. The following four starts, though, saw him pitch to a 2.35 ERA in 23 innings. Saturday was his fifth outing since then and he went six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits. He did walk four, but he struck out eight. He's really in a groove.

After today's 8 K start, Jake Odorizzi @JakeOdorizzi has a:



- 2.78 ERA

- 3.06 FIP

- 26.5% K rate

- Opponents include Astros (twice), Yankees, Phillies and Mets



The whole team is, too. As noted, they are hot, but it goes beyond that. Before this week, it could be argued that they had been beating up on weak teams. I mean, that's not really too harsh. It was the simple reality. Six of their last seven wins had come against the Orioles, for example.

This week, everything changed. They hosted the Astros for four games before heading to Yankee Stadium. So far this week, they are 4-2. That's exceptional, and the Twins will maintain at least a two-game lead in the AL Central.

On the Yankees' end, J.A. Happ has been more bad than good this season. After seven scoreless innings last time out against the Giants, he coughed up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday. He was saved from a three-run homer by a Cameron Maybin robbery at the wall, too, but even with that fortune his ERA is 4.93 this season. With James Paxton now on the DL, Happ being broken would not bode well for the Yankees rotation moving forward.

Quick hits

