MLB scores: Yankees' Didi Gregorius returns in loss; Rays take opener in Fenway

The 2019 draft is over and the All-Star break is a mere four weeks away. Make sure you get your votes in. As usual, Friday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action. Here's what you need to know going into Friday's contests:

• The Rays and Red Sox began a four games in three days weekend series at Fenway Park. (They have a doubleheader Saturday.) Boston had won four straight games coming in.

• The Rangers and Athletics are separated by two games in the standings and they'll open a four-games-in-three-days series Friday night. (They also have a doubleheader Saturday.) Texas is entering an important stretch of the season.

• Didi Gregorius is back. The Yankees shortstop has not played this season after having Tommy John surgery last October. He's been activated off the injured list and played in Friday night's series opener in Cleveland.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, June 7

Chirinos dominates BoSox as Rays take opener of big series

The Red Sox were hoping to win their fifth game in a row on Friday night, but instead the Rays, behind starter Yonny Chirinos, suffocated the Boston lineup and took the opener of this key AL East series. Check out Chirinos' night:

View Profile Yonny Chirinos TB • RP • 72 vs. BOS, 6/7/19 IP 8 H 2 R 0 SO 6 BB 2

With that effort, Chirinos lowered his 2019 ERA to 2.87 with 55 strikeouts against 13 walks in 69 innings. On offense, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier each homered.

That win in tandem with the Yankees' loss means the Rays are now just a half-game out of first place. Coming in the Rays this season had been just 4-7 against the Yankees and Red Sox.

Baez hits third homer in June, Hamels shuts down Cardinals

May was not too kind to Javier Baez. While dealing with a nagging heel issue, Baez went 8 for 42 (.190) with 19 strikeouts in his final 12 games of the month. He's been on a tear in June though, going 7 for 20 (.450) with two homers in five games.

Thursday afternoon, Baez made it three homers in six games. His first-inning opposite field shot against Miles Mikolas gave the Cubbies an early 2-0 lead in their series opener with the Cardinals.

Baez came into the weekend 4 for 19 (.211) with one home run and seven strikeouts in five games against the Cardinals this season. He didn't wait too long to make his presence felt this weekend though. Baez's two-run home run stood up because Cole Hamels was on point. He struck out 10 in eight shutout innings.

View Profile Cole Hamels CHC • SP • 35 June 7 vs. Cardinals IP 8 H 3 R 0 BB 1 K 10

Hamels threw 99 pitches and was not sent out for the ninth inning. His last shutout was his no-hitter against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in July 2015. That was back when he was still with the Phillies. Hamels now owns a 3.24 ERA on the season. He's been fantastic and is setting himself up for a nice free-agent payday after the season.

The Cubs have won four of seven meetings with the Cardinals this season. Weirdly, the home team has won every game. The Cubs swept a three-game set in Chicago in early May and the Cardinals swept three games at Busch Stadium last weekend. Now the Cubs have opened this series at Wrigley Field with a win.

Cleveland tops Yanks in Gregorius' return

Zach Plesac pitched seven strong innings (his ERA for the season is now 1.86 after three starts) and picked up his first career win, and Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin each homered as the Indians topped the Yankees moved back above .500 for the season.

For the defeated Yankees, the story was the return of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who appeared in the majors for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. Gregorius wound up going 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. Here's his first time up in 2019:

Sir Didi at the plate for the first time this season and... #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/eo1l3kVzCh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 7, 2019

Hey, focus on the positive: That's a well struck base hit. From 2017-18, Gregorius averaged 32 home runs per 162 games played while providing solid fielding at short. His return will no doubt help the first-place Yankees, who are gradually getting healthier.

So what's his secret to such a successful return? Well:

How did Didi Gregorius pass the time during his Tommy John surgery rehab?



He bought two pianos (one’s in Curaçao, another in Tampa) and started learning how to play. How good has he gotten already? He can already play John Legend’s “All of Me.” — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) June 7, 2019

Sir Didi's eighty-eight keys to a swift recovery!

Acuña hits revenge homer

On Friday night in Miami, the Braves opposed the Marlins and starting pitcher Jose Ureña. That's significant because Ureña last season drilled Braves young phenom Ronald Acuña with the first pitch of his Aug. 16 start. Although Ureña of course denied intent, he was eventually dinged with a suspension by MLB for his actions. The reasonable suspicion is that Ureña threw at Acuña simply because he'd been ritually abusing the Marlins.

In a sense, the issue was laid to rest when Acuña's teammate Kevin Gausman was ejected back in May for throwing behind Ureña. All that was left was for Acuña himself to get a little revenge. That happened on Friday evening.

Click here to read more about Acuña's night.

Quick hits

