The Philadelphia Phillies are bringing back veteran catcher JT Realmuto on a free agent contract, FanSided reports. Realmuto and the Phillies are in agreement upon a three-year contract worth $45 million guaranteed the the chance to push the total value to $60 million.

Realmuto, who's going into his age-35 season in 2026, is coming off a 2025 season in which he slashed .257/.315/.384 (91 OPS+) with 12 home runs in 134 games for the Phillies. For his career, Realmuto has an OPS+ of 110 across parts of 12 MLB seasons. Over that span, he's earned three All-Star selections and a pair of Gold Glove awards. While Realmuto's bat may be in decline, he remains a standout defender behind the plate, especially when it comes to controlling the running game.

Realmuto has been with the Phillies since before the 2019 season, when they acquired him via trade with the Marlins. Realmuto first reached free agency following the 2021 season, but the Phillies re-signed him to a five-year, $115.5 million contract. He reached the market again this offseason before ultimately deciding upon a return to Philly. He'll enter the 2026 season, his eighth with the Phillies, with a career WAR of 38.7. That figure ranks 17th among primary catchers in the Integrated Era (i.e., since 1947).

The retention of Realmuto marks a high point in what's been a mostly disappointing offseason for the Phillies. Most notably, lefty starter Ranger Suárez -- a key member of last year's rotation -- signed with the Red Sox, and then the Phillies lost out to the Mets in their vigorous bid to land free-agent infielder Bo Bichette. They did, however, re-sign slugger Kyle Schwarber on a five-year, $150 million contract.

The Phillies are coming off a 2025 campaign in which they won 96 games and the National League East title. However, they fell in the Division Series in four games to the Dodgers.