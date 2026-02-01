Puerto Rico is considering withdrawing from the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic because insurance issues have struck at the heart of their proposed roster for the tournament. In all, at least eight players eligible to play for Puerto Rico -- including, most notably, Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor -- have not been approved to be insured for the WBC, which begins in March.

In Lindor's case, the insurance provider for the WBC declined to cover his salary obligations because he's undergone a pair of elbow surgeries over the past three offseasons, the Athletic reports. Lindor, however, is expected to have a normal spring training with the Mets in advance of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season, as the elbow procedure he underwent in October is considered to be minor.

In addition to Lindor, Astros infielder Carlos Correa, Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos and Twins catcher Victor Caratini are among those not expected to be able to participate for Puerto Rico. As for the possibility of Puerto Rico withdrawing from the tournament, team operations manager Joey Sola said such a drastic step is "on the table" depending upon whether the team is able to find suitable roster replacements. Puerto Rico had been considered one of the favorites for the tournament, recently boasting the fourth-best odds (+1100 at DraftKings) behind the United States, Japan and the Dominican Republic.

Here's more from Sola, via the Athletic:

"In some ways, I think it's a little bit unfair," Sola said. "Especially when you are three days from submitting your final roster. Who in the world would think Lindor wasn't on the (eligible) list? You wait until the last weekend to get an answer on Lindor? C'mon. "It took us by surprise. I know the WBC isn't in those decisions. It's the insurance companies. But you have guys on other teams, they have an injury history and then I got guys on my roster who will be playing at the Double-A level with no (major-league) guarantee, no MLB invitation (to spring training), and they get flagged. And guys on other teams who can play in the WBC are earning $30 million per year. It's kind of tough to understand it."

Further complicating the issue is that Puerto Rico is scheduled to host pool play in San Juan's Hiram Bithorn Stadium from March 6 to March 11. WBC team rosters are set to be finalized by Tuesday. Former All-Star catcher Yadier Molina is set to manage Puerto Rico in the WBC.

Insurance policies, which are provided by a league-approved insurer, cover a player's salary for multiple seasons in the event of an injury during the WBC. The underwriting process for those policies has become more exacting following the injuries suffered by Jose Altuve and Edwin Díaz during the most recent WBC in 2023, according to the Athletic. As well, such WBC policies are no longer being extended to players who are age 37 or older, ESPN reports.

Puerto Rico has long been a baseball power on the international scene and finished as runner-up in the WBC in both 2017 and 2013. As for the 2026 tournament, the United States is widely regarded as the favorites going in with a roster that includes the likes of Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, and others.