Rays, manager Kevin Cash agree to long-term extension through 2024

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a long-term extension with manager Kevin Cash. The deal keeps Cash under contract through 2024.

Cash had one year left on his original five-year $5-million contract that he signed going into the 2015 season, plus a two-year option. The terms of his old deal were restructured, and the new deal keeps him signed for six years, with an option for 2025.

"We couldn't be happier with the impact that Kevin has made on our organization, an impact that extends well beyond our major league club," said Senior Vice President, Baseball Operations/General Manager Erik Neander in a press release. "We're thankful for this stability and the many advantages that it provides, especially the opportunity to continue learning and improving together."

"Kevin's abilities, leadership and character have exceeded our lofty expectations," said Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg. "I look forward to having him and his family a part of our organization for the years ahead."

"Obviously my family and I are thrilled and incredibly humbled,'' Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't know if surprised is the right word, or flattered that they were willing to give me that long of a deal.

"This shows the long-term commitment from the Rays in wanting to see this through and continue to get the organization back to where it was in (the playoff years of) 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013.''

Cash led the Rays to a 90-win season, and while that wasn't enough to earn a spot in the postseason, the team's performance throughout the 2018 regular-season created quite a bit of optimism for the club. After injuries to the club's key pitchers, Cash introduced and implemented the unorthodox opener pitching strategy. The Rays went 41-25 after the All-Star break, third-best mark in the American League, and 19-9 in September, second in the AL.

Only five current major league managers have been managing their clubs longer than Cash, who enters his fifth season: San Francisco's Bruce Bochy (entering 13th season), Kansas City's Ned Yost (10th season, ninth full), Pittsburgh's Clint Hurdle (ninth), Oakland's Bob Melvin (ninth season, eighth full) and Cleveland's Terry Francona (seventh). Cash, who turns 41 on Dec. 6, remains the youngest active manager in the majors.

For the last two seasons, the Rays have had the most wins of an American League team that didn't make the playoffs. It is expected that Cash will finish somewhere in the top three for the American League Manager of the Year voting.