Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been detained in Mexico and accused of attempting to take his daughter from his ex-wife, with whom she lives, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Arozarena has also been accused of assaulting his ex-wife's father. Passan notes that Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations is looking into the matter.

The Associated Press reported Arozarena was arrested and said Yucatan police confirmed to the AP that he was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner."

Mexican media outlet Yucatan Ahora first reported details about the incident. Arozarena's agent, Abel Guerra, confirmed to the New York Daily News that Arozarena is currently in Merida, Mexico, where the Cuban-born player has a home.

The Rays have not commented publicly on the matter.

Arozarena, 25, was the breakout star of the MLB postseason in 2020. Despite having only played in 23 regular-season games for the Rays, he hit .377/.442/.831 with an all-time single postseason record 29 hits and 10 home runs during Tampa Bay's run to the World Series.