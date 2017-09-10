WATCH: Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton goes deep for home run No. 54
Sixty is clearly in Stanton's sights as he hit his 54th homer of the season on Saturday
Marlins beast Giancarlo Stanton only needed one at-bat on Saturday to club a home run, which wasn't entirely surprising given now the second half of this season has unfolded. Here's the colossal shot that MLB Statcast pegged at 456 feet:
Welcome to Smash City.— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 9, 2017
Population: @Giancarlo818. 💪#StantonSmash | #LetsGoFishpic.twitter.com/wVJA4KZj4N
Moving forward, the Marlins have 20 games remaining this season for Stanton to build upon his 54.
Stanton now has 28 home runs in 54 games since the All-Star break after having 26 in 86 before the break -- and that wasn't even a bad half. The second-half surge is just outrageous.
With the pace Stanton is going, it seems like 60 home runs is a good bet. The all-time record of 73? Not so much. I'm still counting on a mid-60s finish. Going just by home runs per game all season, Stanton is now on pace to hit 62 homers.
Regardless, Stanton is already in rarefied air. Now that he has 54, he's tied for the 19th most in a season in MLB history along with Babe Ruth (twice), A-Rod (2007), David Ortiz (2006), Mickey Mantle (1961), Ralph Kiner (1949) and Jose Bautista (2010).
