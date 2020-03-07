Yankees' injuries continue to pile up as Gary Sanchez dealing with back soreness

The Yankees won 103 games a season ago, but in some ways their success was overshadowed by the absurd number of injuries they suffered. Unfortunately for the colossus in the Bronx, the run-up to the 2020 season hasn't brought measurably improved fortunes.

To recap, lefty James Paxton is sidelined until at least May after undergoing back surgery. Tommy John surgery has put right-hander Luis Severino out for all of 2020, and outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (ribs) are in doubt for Opening Day. As well, outfielder Aaron Hicks is still out after having Tommy John surgery last October.

Now you can add slugging catcher Gary Sanchez to the ledger. It doesn't sound serious, but Sanchez was scratched from taking batting practice on Saturday because of a sore back. Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, here's what manager Aaron Boone had to say about the situation:

"His back was a little sore this morning, so we'll just back off of him today. I'm not that concerned about it. I think it's kind of normal wear and tear, first back-to-backs kind of thing. I don't think it'll be much of an issue."

Boone isn't exactly sounding an alarm bells with those comments, but it's a situation that bears monitoring, especially given the physical demands of the catcher position. Sanchez also has a bit of an injury history. Over the last three seasons, Sanchez has made five trips to the IL, and in 2019 he was limited by calf and groin problems. He's never played more than 122 games in a season at the big-league level.

Over his career, Sanchez has slugged .518 and averaged 46 home runs per 162 games played. Needless to say, that kind of power production from the most essential defensive position makes Sanchez a highly valuable contributor. As such, the Yankees badly need him to stay generally healthy in 2020. Call it a minor issue for now, but given Sanchez's position and history his back discomfort can't be dismissed entirely.