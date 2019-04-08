Yankees vs. Astros odds: MLB picks, predictions from proven computer model for April 8

The Houston Astros have yet to lose at home, while the New York Yankees are unbeaten on the road. One of those streaks will end Monday night when the American League powerhouses face off in Houston. Each team comes into the 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch on a three-game win streak, and each throws its staff ace in this nationally-televised showdown. The most-recent Yankees vs. Astros odds show Houston as a -156 favorite on the money line, meaning a $156 bet would earn a profit of $100. The over-under, or total runs Vegas expects to be scored, is 7.5. Houston goes with Justin Verlander (1-0, 4.09) while New York counters with Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.46), but before making any Yankees vs. Astros picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model knows Houston is tough at home, and that's especially true when Verlander takes the ball. In 2018, opponents hit only .193 against him at Minute Maid. He'll face a banged-up New York order that won't include the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, Troy Tulowitzki and Didi Gregorius, and the bullpen is missing key arms.

It's early into the season, of course, but Houston currently ranks as the top home-hitting team (.327). The Astros' current lineup has had success against the Yankees' Tanaka, too, batting .349 against him all-time.

But just because Houston is at home with Verlander on the mound doesn't mean it provides value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line.

New York is missing several starters due to injury, but these are the Yankees -- they reload. In a three-game domination at Baltimore over the weekend, they hit 14 home runs and scored 29 runs. Free-agent addition DJ LeMahieu is hitting .429 in eight games, while Gary Sanchez has a whopping six home runs already. Aaron Judge is still in the order, too.

Tanaka has been lights out his two starts, allowing two runs over 12.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks. He can take advantage of an Astros' lineup that has yet to find its footing, managing just 33 runs through 10 games so far.

