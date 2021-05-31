The Tampa Bay Rays will look to stay hot when they open a three-game series against the New York Yankees in a key American League East Division matchup on Memorial Day afternoon. The Rays (34-20), first in the AL East, have won 15 of their last 16 games. The Yankees (29-24), who are third in the division, have cooled down of late, losing five of six. Tampa Bay has played well on the road, going 19-7, while New York is 15-11 at Yankee Stadium.

First pitch from New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 237-176, including a 130-75 edge in games played in New York. Both sides are listed at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Rays. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Rays vs. Yankees:

Rays vs. Yankees money line: Tampa Bay -105, New York -105

Rays vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+175)

Rays vs. Yankees over-under: 8.5 runs

TB: The Rays are 5-0 in their last five road games against a team with a winning record

NYY: The Yankees are 5-0 in their last five games vs. a team with a winning percentage above .600

Why you should back the Yankees



New York will send right-hander Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA) to the mound. Taillon is looking for a strong follow-up to his outing against the Chicago White Sox last Sunday. In that game, he did not allow a run, while giving up just two hits and two walks, while striking out four in five innings of work. In his last outing against the Rays on May 13, he took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two, but struck out nine.

Outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear, raising his average 66 points since May 9. He has hits in 16 of his last 19 games, including nine multi-hit games in that span. For the season, Judge is batting .301 with 13 homers, 29 RBIs and 27 runs scored. He was 1-for-4 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Why you should back the Rays

Left-hander Rich Hill (3-2, 3.63 ERA) will get the start for Tampa Bay. Hill is 2-2 with a 1.26 ERA in his past four starts. In his last outing, he allowed just two earned runs on six hits in eight innings in a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday. He did not walk a batter, while striking out 13. On May 13, he picked up the win in a 9-1 victory over the Yankees, allowing no runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three, while striking out nine.

Offensively, infielder Joey Wendle has been on a tear, and is hitting .302 with six homers and 26 RBIs with 34 runs scored on the season. He has hits in eight of his past 13 games, including two four-hit and two three-hit performances. Two weeks ago at Baltimore, Wendle was 7-for-11 with a double, triple, two homers and two RBIs in two games. In eight games vs. the Yankees this season, Wendle is batting .385 with two homers and five RBIs.

How to make Rays vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.3 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.