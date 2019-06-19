Yankees vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 19 from model on 40-22 roll

The New York Yankees look for a three-game sweep when they meet the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Yankees (45-27) can also increase their lead in the division to 3.5 games with a victory, while the Rays (43-30) look to avoid being swept for the first time since mid-April, when they were beaten in three games by Boston. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees have already clinched their first series win since taking two of three from Boston on May 31-June 2. The latest Yankees vs. Rays odds show Tampa Bay favored at -121 on the money line (risk $121 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Yankees vs. Rays picks of your own, you need to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows veteran left-hander CC Sabathia (3-4, 4.42 ERA) gets the start for New York. This will be his fourth try at win No. 250. Although he was roughed up by the Chicago White Sox on Friday, he has pitched much better at home, where he is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

First baseman Luke Voit is swinging a hot bat with a five-game hitting streak. In his last six games against the Rays, he is 8-for-17 with two doubles and a home run. Also playing well is third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who has a five-game hitting streak. LeMahieu is 8-for-24 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs during the streak. The Yankees also got Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup on Tuesday.

But just because New York is getting healthier does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Rays are sending last year's Cy Young Award winner to the mound, left-hander Blake Snell (4-5, 3.70 ERA). He will be making his third start of the season against the Yankees. In his previous two starts against New York, he has a 2.31 ERA and recorded 21 strikeouts in just 11 2/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.17 and is holding opponents to a .231 batting average.

Tampa Bay has played well on the road, going 23-12 away from home this season. Plus, the Rays also have one of the top staffs in the game and have a statistical advantage over the Yankees in several categories, including ERA (3.02 to 4.02), opponents' batting average (.219 to .238), WHIP (1.12 to 1.24) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.28 to 3.09).

