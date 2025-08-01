Conor McGregor has officially returned to the UFC's drug testing pool. Joining the pool is step one for McGregor's potential comeback, possibly at next year's proposed White House card.

Earlier this week, McGregor posted photos and videos claiming he was submitting samples. There was deserved skepticism considering McGregor has repeatedly failed on promises to return to competition. However, the official UFC Anti-Doping website indicates that McGregor has completed his first test session this year.

McGregor tested 11 times last year, mostly before a planned fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303. McGregor pulled out of the fight with a broken pinky toe. The former two-division UFC champion hasn't fought since Dustin Poirier beat him in July 2021. McGregor, who recently lost his appeal for a civil rape case in Ireland, has expressed interest in fighting at next year's White House card.

"Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House," McGregor wrote on July 4. "I would be honoured! Count me in!"

UFC officials confirmed plans for an event on White House property after President Donald Trump publicly proposed it for the United States' 250th birthday celebration. UFC CEO Dana White would not speak on if McGregor is a suitable candidate for the fight one year out.