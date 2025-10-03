A stacked UFC 320 card, anchored by a pair of title fights, goes down Saturday night in Las Vegas. The main event features a light heavyweight championship rematch between former champion Alex Pereira and the man who took the title from him, titleholder Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev won the first meeting, at UFC 313 in March, by unanimous decision, landing more strikes and using the clinch to neutralize Pereira's dangerous strikes. There's more bad blood heading into the rematch, and both men are seeking to make a big statement this time around.

The co-main event features Merab Dvalishvili putting the bantamweight title on the line against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili is a relentless takedown artist, but he has claimed he will knock Sandhagen out in his third defense of the title, which could also put him in some rarified air.

The main card also features a big-time light heavyweight showdown between top contenders Khalil Rountree and former champ Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 320 best bets: Target props in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen Brent Brookhouse

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look closer at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities that you can consider before hitting the sportsbooks.

UFC 320 fight card, odds

Magomed Ankalaev (c) -260 vs. Alex Pereira +210, light heavyweight title

Merab Dvalishvili (c) -360 vs. Cory Sandhagen +280, bantamweight title

Jiri Prochazka -180 vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. +150, light heavyweights

Youssef Zalal -430 vs. Josh Emmett +330, featherweights

Joe Pyfer -240 vs. Abus Magomedov +200, middleweights

Edmen Shahbazyan -275 vs. Andre Muniz +225, middleweights

Farid Basharat -450 vs. Chris Gutierrez +350, bantamweight

Daniel Santos -140 vs. Yoo Joo-Sang +120, featherweights

Macy Chiasson -180 vs. Yana Santos +150, women's bantamweights

Patchy Mix -275 vs. Jakub Wiklacz +225, bantamweights

Punahele Soriano -260 vs. Nikolay Veretennikov +210, welterweights

Austin Vanderford -280 vs. Ramiz Brahimaj +230, welterweights

Veronica Hardy -650 vs. Brogan Walker +450, women's flyweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 320 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Ankalaev (c) vs. Pereira Pereira Ankalaev Ankalaev Pereira Pereira Merab (c) vs. Sandhagen Merab Merab Merab Merab Sandhagen Prochazka vs. Rountree Jr. Prochazka Prochazka Prochazka Prochazka Prochazka Zalal vs. Emmett Zalal Zalal Zalal Zalal Emmett Pyfer vs. Magomedov Pyfer Pyfer Magomedov Magomedov Pyfer

Ankalaev vs. Pereira

Campbell: Even though we would learn that both fighters were decidedly less than 100% physically when they squared off in the main event of UFC 313 in March, it's clear that the fighter with the biggest improvement potential if all things are even in the rematch is Pereira. Even with rumors (that Pereira refuses to confirm) that "Poatan" was suffering from a broken hand and a battle with norovirus, he still incredibly stuffed all 12 takedown attempts from the wrestling dominant Ankalaev. The new champion unquestionably deserved the close decision win by pressuring Pereira and relying upon his technical advantage to outstrike him. But even though Ankalaev is the more well-rounded fighter of the two, his passivity in big moments against elite foes precedes their first meeting and he isn't anywhere as dangerous or clutch as the stalking Pereira. With a full gas tank, healed body and far less distractions this camp after winning fighter of the year in 2024 and becoming the UFC's biggest star, expect the 38-year-old Pereira to redeem himself in a big way after a slow and competitive start.

Brookhouse: For all the talk of Ankalaev's wrestling, he is a fighter who has never utilized great takedowns. He averages 0.8 takedowns per 15 minutes of Octagon time with 22% takedown accuracy. Where Ankalaev's grappling was a factor in the first fight with Pereira was in how it allowed him to control the clinch and nullify Pereira's game. Pereira will make adjustments, I'm sure, and will likely go for broke knowing he can't sit back and pick his spots. That could lead to a win for Pereira, or it will leave him open for counterfire. It just feels like Ankalaev knows he can clinch and bully Pereira around the cage, even if he can't score takedowns, and that should be enough for another win for Ankalaev.

Merab vs. Sandhagen

Campbell: It's true, Sandhagen represents the most difficult style challenge to Dvalishvili during his incredible run of 13 straight wins that led him to both the bantamweight title and a top five spot on the pound-for-pound rankings. Sandhagen even has a strong gas tank, to boot, and an unpredictable array of leaping strikes that could prove to be the Kryptonite to Dvalishvili's spamming takedown attack. So why has Dvalishvili been installed as a 4-to-1 betting favorite despite all of that? Because the relentless Georgian simply refuses to be outworked and has subtly improved his striking enough along the way to be a factor against anyone. Dvalishvili also has an overwhelming amount of momentum on his side against an opponent in Sandhagen who is talented and has long been seen as a title threat, yet can't seem to win the big one when the opportunity is presented to him.

Mahjouri: Dvalishvili told CBS Sports that he'd strike with Sandhagen in pursuit of a knockout. Sandhagen is confident that his wrestling skills hold up against the champion. I don't believe either of them. Dvalisvili's endurance and wrestling are a lethal combination. While Sandhagen's endurance is better than most bantamweights, it's hard to believe he's completely reinvented that part of his game. The champ's consistent pressure will break Sandhagen's rhythm, preventing him from building a lead with his dynamic striking.

Prochazka vs. Rountree Jr.

Brookhouse: Who really knows with this one, right? Prochazka wins fights where he's getting cracked routinely because he just never stops winging knockout shots. That didn't work against Pereira (twice) because Pereira is a machine built to eliminate fighters who are not defensively responsible. Rountree has the power to make Prochazka pay for fighting the way he does, but when does that ever really matter in a Prochazka fight?

Mahjouri: Prochazka's fights are impossible to predict. Offensively, he might be the most dangerous fighter in any division, but his defensive lapses and striking obsession make him vulnerable. Rountree can crack, and his superior technical skills could end his opponent's night early. However, Prochazka has a knack for overcoming obstacles not named Pereira. With bated breath, I think Prochazka fights a fight-ending shot that puts Rountree down.