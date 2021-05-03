On Sunday, racing champion Bobby Unser died in his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes at the age of 87. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement on Monday.

Unser was a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, taking victory at the iconic race in 1968, 1975 and 1981 and is part of the only pair of brothers to ever win that race. Just ten drivers have won the Indianapolis 500 three times and only two have won in three decades, Unser and Rick Mears.

Team Penske released a statement, offering condolences to his family and reflecting on his career:

"There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser. Bobby was a ferocious competitor on the track and his larger-than-life personality made him one of the most beloved and unique racers we have ever seen ... Bobby was a tru raced that raised the performance of everyone around him. He was also one of the most colorful characters in motorsports."

Unser won his last Indy 500 driving a Roger Penske-owned car.

Unser spent time in the Air Force from 1953 to 1955 before going back to racing full time and continuing what would be a storied career in the sport. Following his time on the track, Unser joined moved into the broadcast booth.

He comes from a racing family, with his younger brother Al winning "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" four times, one of only three drivers with that accomplishment. Al's son, Al Unser Jr., is also won the Indy 500 in 1992 and 1994. Six of his family members have raced in the Indy 500.