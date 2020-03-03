SA
Spurs get Tim Duncan first win as acting head coach

  • Mar 03, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Tim Duncan won more than 1,000 games as an NBA player.

He got his first victory as an acting head coach on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 without longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, who missed the game while dealing with ''personal business,'' according to the team.

Popovich is expected to return to the bench for Friday night's game at Brooklyn.

''It's night and day to be in the big boy chair,'' said Duncan, who normally serves as an assistant coach. ''Truth be told though, I wasn't in the big boy chair. I had (other assistant coaches) making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people.''

When asked if being a head coach is something he wants to pursue down the road, Duncan said, ''Nope, Pop is going to be back and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.''

Duncan said when his team had a five-point lead late in the game, he thought the Spurs might cruise to the win.

''But they had to make it interesting. I think they did that out of spite,'' Duncan joked.

Hornets coach James Borrego, who worked as an assistant coach for the Spurs when Duncan was there as a player, said it was ''odd'' to look down at the other bench and see the five-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star coaching a team.

''I'm used to see that No. 21 on his jersey and see him out there leading the group. Tonight he had a blazer on,'' Borrego joked.

Borrego said he has immense respect for Duncan.

''I wouldn't be sitting here (as a head coach) if it wasn't for that guy,'' Borrego said.

Terry Rozier had 20 points and P.J. Washington added 19 with five 3-pointers to lead the Hornets.

Duncan was mostly mild-mannered on the bench, not showing much emotion as the game progressed. However, he did challenge a charge call on Derrick White with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter, but the play was not overturned.

The Hornets jumped to a 12-2 lead to open the game, prompting Duncan to use his first timeout. Charlotte extended its lead to as many 17 in the first half, but the Spurs battled back to take a 77-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.

San Antonio extended the lead to six with 4:24 left in the game after three free throws by Forbes, just moments after he appeared to get away with a travel in the lane that drew boos from the home crowd.

The Hornets came back and Rozier cut the Spurs' lead to one with a driving layup with 42 seconds left. After DeMar DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper, the Hornets had a chance to win the game on their final possession. However, after Rozier drove to the basket, his pass under the basket went in and out of the hands of Cody Martin, allowing the Spurs to escape with just their fourth win in the last 11 games.

Borrego didn't call timeout before the final play, so as not to let the Spurs set up their defense.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Forbes added 15 points and DeRozan had 12 points and 10 assists.

Hornets: LaMarcus Aldridge did not play due to right shoulder soreness.. ... The Hornets on Tuesday signed guard Joe Chealey to a second 10-day contract. ... Cody Martin got his second career start for the Hornets. ... Hornets outrebounded the Spurs 47-33.

GRAHAM SITS OUT

Hornets leading scorer Devonte Graham sat out with left ankle soreness following a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Tuesday night's loss to the Bucks. Borrego said Graham is listed as day-to-day.

''If he's not healthy and ready to go we won't play him Thursday night,'' Borrego said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Nets on Friday night.

Hornets: Host the Nuggets on Thursday night in their third straight home game.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 19
CHA Hornets 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 0-3
11:12   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
10:59   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:57 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 0-5
10:57   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:57   Cody Zeller missed free throw  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:41   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
10:33 +2 Cody Martin made driving dunk 0-7
10:21 +2 Bryn Forbes made reverse layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 2-7
9:59   P.J. Washington missed layup  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:58   Cody Zeller missed dunk  
9:58   SA team rebound  
9:58   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
9:42   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:36   Personal foul on Drew Eubanks  
9:29 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 2-9
9:20   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
9:00 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 2-12
8:57   Full timeout called  
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
8:31 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 2-14
8:17   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
8:14   CHA team rebound  
7:59 +2 Cody Zeller made turnaround jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 2-16
7:38 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 5-16
7:21   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:14 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 7-16
7:14   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
7:14 +1 Trey Lyles made free throw 8-16
6:53 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 8-18
6:38   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:36   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
6:36 +1 Drew Eubanks made 1st of 2 free throws 9-18
6:36   Drew Eubanks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
6:19   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:08   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:05   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:54 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 9-21
5:40   Derrick White missed driving layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:35   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Zeller  
5:17 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 11-21
5:03 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 11-24
4:52   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:48   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:48 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 12-24
4:48 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by Derrick White  
4:27   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
4:27 +1 Patty Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 14-24
4:27 +1 Patty Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-24
4:10   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
4:10 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 3 free throws 15-25
4:10 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-26
4:10 +1 Miles Bridges made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-27
3:58 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-27
3:38   Willy Hernangomez missed layup  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:35 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk 17-29
3:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:28   DeMar DeRozan missed free throw  
3:28   SA team rebound  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:14   P.J. Washington missed layup, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
3:13   CHA team rebound  
3:13   Full timeout called  
2:58   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:48 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 19-29
2:28   Jalen McDaniels missed jump shot  
2:27   CHA team rebound  
2:20   Joe Chealey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:14   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:02   Rudy Gay missed driving layup, blocked by Willy Hernangomez  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:50 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 19-31
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Caleb Martin  
1:35   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:15   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Derrick White  
1:10   Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Patty Mills  
1:05   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:44 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 19-34
0:32   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:12   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
0:12 +1 Joe Chealey made 1st of 2 free throws 19-35
0:12 +1 Joe Chealey made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-36
0:00   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 30
CHA Hornets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:38 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 21-36
11:20   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:10 +3 Keldon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 24-36
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Joe Chealey, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
10:43   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
10:25   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
10:25 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
10:25 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-38
10:09 +2 Keldon Johnson made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 26-38
9:52 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by P.J. Washington 26-40
9:47   Offensive foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:47   Turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:35 +2 Cody Martin made dunk, assist by Willy Hernangomez 26-42
9:15   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:44 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 28-42
8:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made hook shot 28-44
8:13 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 30-44
7:45   Joe Chealey missed fade-away jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:37   Lonnie Walker IV missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:29   Joe Chealey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:23 +2 Keldon Johnson made layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 32-44
7:23   Full timeout called  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Trey Lyles  
6:54   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:42   Jalen McDaniels missed alley-oop shot  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
6:42   Jalen McDaniels missed dunk  
6:42   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
6:42 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk 32-46
6:42   Violation  
6:25 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 35-46
6:07   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Keldon Johnson, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:43 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 35-49
5:28   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
5:04   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:55 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keldon Johnson 38-49
4:30   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Keldon Johnson  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:26   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
4:16 +2 Derrick White made layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 40-49
3:57   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
3:50 +2 Cody Martin made jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 40-51
3:36   Trey Lyles missed finger-roll layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:28   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
3:18   Traveling violation turnover on Bryn Forbes  
3:08   Offensive foul on Cody Zeller  
3:08   Turnover on Cody Zeller  
2:45 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 43-51
2:29 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 43-54
1:59 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-54
1:38   P.J. Washington missed reverse layup, blocked by Derrick White  
1:31 +2 Terry Rozier made fade-away jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 46-56
1:17   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   SA team rebound  
1:15   Full timeout called  
1:09   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
0:52   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
0:50   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
0:44   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:30   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
0:23   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:21 +2 Caleb Martin made dunk 46-58
0:05 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 49-58
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 28
CHA Hornets 18

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:26   Cody Martin missed driving layup  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:26   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
11:26   Cody Zeller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:26   CHA team rebound  
11:23   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
11:14 +2 DeMar DeRozan made fade-away jump shot 51-58
11:03   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:44 +2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 53-58
10:25   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
10:17   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:10   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
9:55 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 53-61
9:39 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 55-61
9:28   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
9:15 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 57-61
8:55 +2 Miles Bridges made turnaround jump shot 57-63
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Cody Martin  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
8:29 +2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 59-63
8:12 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup, assist by Cody Zeller 59-65
7:59 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 62-65
7:43 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Cody Martin 62-67
7:32   Dejounte Murray missed floating jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
7:27 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk 64-67
7:14   Cody Zeller missed layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:13   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
7:13 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 65-67
7:13 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-67
6:56   Terry Rozier missed fade-away jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:50 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 69-67
6:48   Full timeout called  
6:33 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 69-70
6:18   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:03   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
5:56   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
5:46   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:41   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
5:41 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 69-71
5:41 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-72
5:21   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Patty Mills  
5:06   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
4:59   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:45   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:45 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 70-72
4:45 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-72
4:30   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   SA team rebound  
4:17   Rudy Gay missed turnaround jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:58   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
3:52 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 71-74
3:32   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
