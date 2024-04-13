The Orlando Magic know the task at hand entering Sunday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

If they defeat the Bucks in the regular-season finale, the Magic will earn an automatic top-six playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament.

Orlando (46-35), the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers all share the same record entering the finale. The Magic hold the No. 5 spot in the East entering Sunday.

"We control our destiny in this situation," said Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley, "so the way in which we have to play, the focus we have to have, and the attention to detail in how we start games and how we finish games is going to be very important."

The Magic are seeking their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season. The club has posted its best victory total since going 52-30 in 2010-11.

However, Orlando is coming off a road trip in which it went 0-3 and lost each game by double digits. The Magic allowed an average of 120 points during the trip, which included setbacks of 118-106 to the Houston Rockets, 117-99 to the Bucks and Friday's 125-113 loss to the 76ers.

Now Orlando seeks to rebound in its most pivotal game of the season.

"We just need one win and we're good," Magic forward Franz Wagner said. "One more game and we have to focus on that one and get a win."

Wagner missed two games due to a sprained right ankle before returning against the 76ers and scoring 24 points. He has scored 20 or more in four of his past five appearances.

Milwaukee (49-32) is tied for second place in the East and can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win in Orlando or if the New York Knicks lose at home to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks will again be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo (strained left calf) and have dropped seven of their past 10 games. The latest setback was Friday's 125-107 loss to the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton isn't overly concerned about where his squad falls on the seeding line.

"You're going to play somebody good in the playoffs no matter what," Middleton said. "There is no easy path. We learned that in the past before -- winning it (in the 2020-21 season) and also losing it.

"We have to be prepared for whoever we have to play."

Guard Damian Lillard (adductor) also sat out against the Thunder and his status was listed as probable on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said he is more interested in having a healthy roster than the playoff seed.

"The good news is, no matter what, we'll be at home for Game 1," Rivers said. "That we do know."

Middleton and center Brook Lopez each scored 18 points for Milwaukee against Oklahoma City.

The Bucks easily handled the Magic on Wednesday despite not having Antetokounmpo or Middleton (ankle).

Bobby Portis recorded 30 points on 14-of-18 shooting and added nine rebounds and a career-high five steals for the Bucks. Lillard contributed 29 points and nine assists.

Cole Anthony scored 23 points for his first double-digit outing of the month, while Paolo Banchero added 20 for Orlando.

Banchero has six straight outings of 20 or more points and is averaging 25.2 points during the stretch.

The Bucks have won two of the three meetings with the Magic this season.

