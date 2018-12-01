GS
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons over Curry, Warriors 111-102

  • Dec 01, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Blake Griffin scored 26 points and Andre Drummond added a double-double as the Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to five games with a 111-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State lineup after missing 11 games with a groin strain and scored 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. Curry went 3 of 9 from 3-point range.

Drummond finished with 16 points and 19 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. Detroit had six players score in double figures.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points for Golden State, and Klay Thompson added 21. But the Warriors couldn't overcome Detroit's dominance on the offensive glass. The Pistons finished with 14 offensive rebounds to Golden State's eight.

Curry missed his first three shots, all 3-pointers, but drove to the basket for a three-point play on the first possession of the second quarter.

Detroit led by as many as 11 points in the second and led 54-46 at halftime. Stanley Johnson had 13 points off the bench for the Pistons, while Thompson and Durant combined for 25 for Golden State. Curry had seven on 2-of-9 shooting, missing all five 3-pointers.

The Pistons moved the margin to 14 points, 69-55, on Reggie Jackson's three-point play midway through the third, but Curry answered with his first 3-pointer of the game.

The Warriors were as close as two late in the quarter, but Johnson's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Pistons an 85-78 lead going into the fourth.

The Pistons led 96-87 with 4:15 to play when the Warriors began to intentionally foul Drummond, who had missed 17 of his last 20 free throws. Detroit coach Dwane Casey pulled him, and the Pistons moved the lead back to 14.

After returning, Drummond split a pair of free throws with 1:17 left, and is now 4 for 22 in his last four games.

TIP INS

Warriors: Golden State was 10-2 when Curry got hurt, but lost six of the 11 games he missed. . The Warriors lost for the third time in 33 games when Durant, Thompson and Curry scored at least 20 points in the same game.

Pistons: The Pistons have won two straight against Golden State after losing 12 of their previous 13 games against the Warriors. . After shooting 38.1 percent from the line in his first five seasons, Drummond improved to 60.5 percent last season. This year, though, he is back down to 47.2 percent.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Pistons: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
51.1 Field Goal % 46.6
50.7 Three Point % 46.3
93.3 Free Throw % 74.8
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
+ 2 Jordan Bell made driving dunk, assist by Jacob Evans 0:26
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:39
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:39
  Personal foul on Quinn Cook 0:39
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:43
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 1st of 2 free throws 0:43
  Personal foul on Reggie Bullock 0:43
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made fade-away jump shot 0:45
+ 2 Stephen Curry made layup, assist by Kevin Durant 1:10
+ 1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:17
Team Stats
Points 102 111
Field Goals 39-85 (45.9%) 43-98 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 12-35 (34.3%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 60
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 36 33
Team 7 13
Assists 23 22
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 1 1
K. Durant SF 35
28 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
26 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 15-9 24223224102
home team logo Pistons 13-7 24303126111
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 15-9 116.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 27.8 APG
home team logo Pistons 13-7 111.6 PPG 47.7 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 30.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 6.1 APG 51.3 FG%
B. Griffin PF 24.8 PPG 9.6 RPG 5.1 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 28 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
B. Griffin PF 26 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
45.9 FG% 43.9
23.1 3PT FG% 34.3
85.7 FT% 65.0
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Jones
J. Jerebko
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 28 6 7 0 2 2 3 9/19 1/7 9/9 0 6 48 -5
S. Curry 36 27 5 3 2 0 7 4 10/21 3/9 4/4 0 5 33 -8
K. Thompson 35 21 8 1 2 0 1 1 10/20 1/5 0/0 0 8 32 +3
D. Jones 20 9 5 2 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/0 3/4 3 2 18 +6
J. Jerebko 23 4 4 0 1 0 0 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 9 +5
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Jones
J. Jerebko
Bench
J. Bell
A. Iguodala
K. Looney
D. Lee
S. Livingston
Q. Cook
J. Evans
D. Cousins
D. Green
A. McKinnie
M. Derrickson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Bell 14 4 3 2 0 2 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 2 13 -16
A. Iguodala 20 4 4 2 1 0 2 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 3 11 -3
K. Looney 21 2 5 2 0 1 1 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 3 11 -12
D. Lee 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -5
S. Livingston 14 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 1 6 -13
Q. Cook 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +3
J. Evans 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 44 23 6 5 14 22 39/85 6/26 18/21 8 36 189 -45
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
G. Robinson III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 34 26 6 5 0 0 2 1 9/22 2/9 6/6 0 6 40 +3
R. Jackson 26 17 2 5 1 0 2 3 6/12 2/4 3/3 1 1 28 +6
A. Drummond 33 16 19 0 3 2 4 3 7/14 0/2 2/8 8 11 36 +1
R. Bullock 31 10 2 3 2 0 0 3 4/12 2/8 0/0 0 2 20 +5
G. Robinson III 14 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 +4
B. Griffin
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
R. Bullock
G. Robinson III
Bench
S. Johnson
I. Smith
L. Galloway
B. Brown
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Johnson 22 19 7 2 0 0 1 4 8/16 3/7 0/0 3 4 29 +8
I. Smith 21 11 1 2 0 0 0 0 5/11 1/1 0/0 0 1 16 +3
L. Galloway 27 8 4 2 1 0 1 1 2/5 2/4 2/3 1 3 16 +4
B. Brown 14 2 1 1 1 0 1 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 +4
Z. Pachulia 12 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 8 +9
J. Calderon 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 111 47 22 8 2 11 21 43/98 12/35 13/20 14 33 201 +45
NBA Scores