DEN
Denver
Nuggets
31-15
away team logo
108
TF 10
FINAL
End
4th
ESPN
Wed Jan. 23
10:30pm
BONUS
114
TF 7
home team logo
UTA
Utah
Jazz
27-22
ML: +155
UTA -4.5, O/U 216.5
ML: -179
DEN
UTA

No Text

Jazz dominate from perimeter, top Nuggets 114-108

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and made a season-high six 3-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and six assists, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 14 points and eight assists and Jae Crowder had 15 points for Utah, which won for the ninth time in 11 games after hitting 19 3-pointers.

Nikola Jokic scored 28 points and had 21 rebounds and six assists to lead the Nuggets, whose two-game winning streak ended despite shooting 42 of 88 - 48 percent - from the field. Will Barton added 22 points and a season-high nine rebounds.

The game got a bit heated early when Utah's Derrick Favors and Denver's Mason Plumlee were both ejected with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The two shoved each either under the Nuggets basket, leading to more shoving from multiple players on both teams. Favors and Plumlee each received a technical foul, as did Utah's Royce O'Neale and Denver's Will Barton for pushing and shoving in the scrum.

The Nuggets, who fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter, closed the gap and briefly overtook the Jazz when Barton made back-to-back baskets to cap a 9-0 run and give Denver a 31-30 lead early in the second quarter.

It didn't last long. Rubio and Gobert scored on back-to-back plays to put Utah back in front less than a minute later. Denver tied it twice as the second quarter progressed, but the Jazz answered with seven 3-pointers over the final eight minutes of the half to stay in front. Mitchell scored four of those outside baskets and his final one of the quarter put Utah ahead 63-55.

The Jazz shot 13-of-27 (.481) from the perimeter in the first half, setting a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a half. Denver stayed within striking distance by getting nine baskets in the paint in both quarters. The Nuggets scored 36 points in the paint before halftime.

Utah didn't cool down from outside in the second half. Rubio and Mitchell bookended an 11-2 run with 3-pointers that gave the Jazz a 79-64 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Nuggets rallied and closed to within four at 111-107 on Barton's 3 with 1:27 remaining. Gobert hit a pair of free throws on the other end, and then Mitchell blocked a layup attempt by Torrey Craig with 43.6 seconds left to help Utah halt the rally.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Barton dished out a season-high five assists. He's averaging 3.0 assists over his last five games. ... Denver gave up 21 points on 16 turnovers. ... Jokic posted his 14th double-double in the Nuggets' last 19 games. ... Denver outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint.

Jazz: Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight games. He has tallied at least 24 in 10 straight games. ... Utah edged Denver 22-18 in second-chance points. ... Gobert earned his 40th double-double of the season. ... The Jazz are the first Northwestern Division opponent to beat the Nuggets this season.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: host the Suns on Friday.

Jazz: host the Timberwolves on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Gobert
27 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
50.4 Field Goal % 64.2
50.1 Three Point % 65.0
84.7 Free Throw % 65.4
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 0:05
  Torrey Craig missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Torrey Craig made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell 0:08
  DEN team rebound 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 0:35
  Gary Harris missed floating jump shot 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:41
  Donovan Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
  Personal foul on Torrey Craig 0:41
Team Stats
Points 108 114
Field Goals 42-88 (47.7%) 38-88 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 19-46 (41.3%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 57 51
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 38 28
Team 7 11
Assists 20 28
Steals 7 7
Blocks 9 7
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
28 PTS, 21 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 31-15 24342228108
home team logo Jazz 27-22 30352326114
UTA -4.5, O/U 216.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
UTA -4.5, O/U 216.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 31-15 111.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 27-22 108.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 19.6 PPG 10.0 RPG 7.7 APG 50.5 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 28 PTS 21 REB 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 35 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
47.7 FG% 43.2
29.6 3PT FG% 41.3
80.0 FT% 70.4
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
T. Craig
P. Millsap
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 28 21 6 10/21 1/7 7/7 5 37 2 1 3 3 18 -11 61
G. Harris 16 2 2 6/9 0/2 4/4 3 27 0 1 2 0 2 -9 21
J. Murray 9 0 3 3/11 1/2 2/3 4 28 0 0 2 0 0 -20 13
T. Craig 7 8 2 3/8 0/2 1/4 3 38 2 4 0 3 5 -7 25
P. Millsap 2 5 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 2 3 -20 6
Starters
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
T. Craig
P. Millsap
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 28 21 6 10/21 1/7 7/7 5 37 2 1 3 3 18 -11 61
G. Harris 16 2 2 6/9 0/2 4/4 3 27 0 1 2 0 2 -9 21
J. Murray 9 0 3 3/11 1/2 2/3 4 28 0 0 2 0 0 -20 13
T. Craig 7 8 2 3/8 0/2 1/4 3 38 2 4 0 3 5 -7 25
P. Millsap 2 5 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 2 3 -20 6
Bench
W. Barton
T. Lyles
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 22 9 5 8/13 4/5 2/2 4 29 1 1 3 3 6 +10 40
T. Lyles 12 3 2 6/13 0/4 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 0 3 +11 20
M. Morris 10 1 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 0 1 +4 9
M. Plumlee 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 1 1 0 -3 3
M. Beasley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +9 0
J. Hernangomez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 1 0 0 0 +6 2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 50 20 42/88 8/27 16/20 25 234 7 9 14 12 38 -30 200
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 35 6 6 12/25 6/10 5/9 3 38 2 2 2 2 4 +21 55
R. Rubio 17 3 6 6/10 2/6 3/3 3 24 0 0 1 0 3 +4 31
R. Gobert 15 10 3 4/11 0/0 7/9 3 36 0 3 0 7 3 +16 34
J. Ingles 14 5 8 5/12 4/10 0/0 2 36 0 1 3 0 5 -3 33
D. Favors 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 +8 2
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
D. Favors
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 35 6 6 12/25 6/10 5/9 3 38 2 2 2 2 4 +21 55
R. Rubio 17 3 6 6/10 2/6 3/3 3 24 0 0 1 0 3 +4 31
R. Gobert 15 10 3 4/11 0/0 7/9 3 36 0 3 0 7 3 +16 34
J. Ingles 14 5 8 5/12 4/10 0/0 2 36 0 1 3 0 5 -3 33
D. Favors 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 +8 2
Bench
J. Crowder
K. Korver
R. O'Neale
E. Udoh
G. Niang
G. Allen
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 15 6 0 5/12 3/9 2/4 3 33 1 0 3 1 5 -2 19
K. Korver 9 2 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 1 1 -1 13
R. O'Neale 5 3 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 23 3 0 3 0 3 +1 14
E. Udoh 4 3 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 1 0 1 2 -10 10
G. Niang 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 40 28 38/88 19/46 19/27 20 236 7 7 13 12 28 +30 211
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores