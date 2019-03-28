LAL
Los Angeles
Lakers
33-42
away team logo
100
TF 10
FINAL
End
4th
ESPN
Wed Mar. 27
10:30pm
BONUS
115
TF 4
home team logo
UTA
Utah
Jazz
45-30
ML: +1082
UTA -16, O/U 216.5
ML: -2500
LAL
UTA

Emotional night for Ingles as Jazz blow out depleted Lakers

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 28, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Before the game even started, Joe Ingles was exhausted.

Shooting videos with son Jacob, emotional meetings with other families affected by autism and generally doing all he could to promote Autism Awareness Night was almost too much.

''I told the guys before the game, I really didn't know how I'd be,'' said Ingles, who nearly finished with his first triple-double as the Utah Jazz beat the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 115-100 on Wednesday. ''It was almost overwhelming, to be honest.''

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Derrick Favors scored 20 and Jae Crowder added 16 points for the balanced Jazz, who had seven players in double figures and won for the eighth time in nine games.

Six weeks ago, Ingles went public with the news that his 2-year-old boy was diagnosed with autism. Since then, he has been a vocal advocate for funding and awareness.

On this night, the Jazz and their sponsors presented a $1.2 million check at halftime and promoted a text donation line to aid the cause. Vignettes of Ingles and his son were featured on the Jumbotron during timeouts.

On the court, Ingles provided plenty of helpers as well. His 14 assists were a career high and he added 11 points and nine rebounds. When he left the game with more than two minutes to play, he received a standing ovation. Then the crowd booed and chanted, ''We want Joe!''

It seemed the only person in the entire arena who didn't want to see Ingles go back in and grab that 10th rebound was Ingles himself.

''There was no chance. It's not me. It's not our team. We had a nice lead,'' he said.

Crowder lobbied Ingles to stay on the court, to no avail.

''We felt it was a special night for Joe and to top it off with a triple-double would have made it even more special, but Joe don't care,'' Crowder said.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 21 points after a four-game slump in which he shot just 32.9 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from 3-point range. JaVale McGee had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Caruso and Mo Wagner each added 13 points.

Los Angeles had won consecutive games for the first time since January but wasn't competitive from the start without LeBron James in this one. James sat out after he had 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in a 124-106 win Tuesday night against Washington. He had his eighth triple-double of the season (81st of his career) in Sunday's victory over Sacramento, but has been dealing with a swollen knee and sore groin.

Only 4 1/2 games separate the third and eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race, and the Jazz are right in the middle of that pileup.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention last week, and it showed on the court.

Utah's offense featured an abundance of movement and screens, while the Lakers spread the floor and often went with isolation plays. The result was 33 assists for the Jazz and a 58-38 advantage in the paint.

''They pass the ball. They share it. Hardly ever iso,'' Kuzma said.

After leading by seven at halftime, Utah interspersed precision pick-and-rolls with transition opportunities to boost the advantage to 20 in the third quarter.

''Our bad stretches were too long. The Jazz are a good team and they're going to take advantage,'' Caruso said.

The Jazz often turned Lakers missed shots - and there were plenty as Los Angeles shot 38 percent - into quick-score opportunities. Utah tallied 16 fast-break points to two for the Lakers.

But the night belonged to Ingles and those affected by autism, so his teammates and coaches thought it was fitting he had a career night assisting others.

''Joe played great. It was a big night for him in a lot of ways. He feels the same way. I mean, we're all just trying to think about how we can be better,'' Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

BIGGER THAN BASKETBALL

''It means a lot to be able to support Joe, and not only him, but all the families that are dealing with this,'' Gobert said.

The Jazz have often said they are exceptionally close for an NBA squad on a personal level and that it helps their chemistry on the court.

''We have each other's back. It's bigger than basketball,'' Gobert added.

Crowder said the video the team put together without Ingles' knowledge touched him when he saw it during the game.

''We're just trying to be his brother and give him a shoulder to lean on,'' Crowder added.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Josh Hart, Mike Muscala and Tyson Chandler missed the game, while Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season. ... After coach Luke Walton was whistled for a technical foul in the third quarter, Rajon Rondo sat in a courtside seat - not on the Lakers bench - and took off his shoe while Ricky Rubio shot the free throw. ... Los Angeles committed a season-low six turnovers.

Jazz: Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Ekpe Udoh, Ricky Rubio and Gobert all custom ordered autism awareness shoes from Kickstradomis with the name Jacob inscribed on each pair. ... Ingles got a technical foul in the second quarter and then promptly made a 3-pointer and driving layup. ... Crowder and McGee got tangled under Utah's basket midway through the third quarter. Crowder got a technical for a push.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to play Charlotte on Friday night.

Jazz: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday night in the third game of a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Kuzma
0 PF
R. Gobert
27 C
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
45.5 Field Goal % 66.8
45.4 Three Point % 66.6
75.2 Free Throw % 63.8
  Defensive rebound by Ekpe Udoh 0:10
  Moe Wagner missed jump shot 0:13
  LAL team rebound 0:23
  Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner 0:37
  Grayson Allen missed driving layup 0:40
+ 1 Moe Wagner made free throw 0:58
  Shooting foul on Georges Niang 0:58
+ 2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 0:58
+ 2 Georges Niang made hook shot 1:16
+ 3 Scott Machado made 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 100 115
Field Goals 37-97 (38.1%) 41-83 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 23-36 (63.9%)
Total Rebounds 53 69
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 32 46
Team 13 15
Assists 21 33
Steals 9 4
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 4 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
J. McGee C 7
16 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
11 PTS, 9 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 33-42 25281829100
home team logo Jazz 45-30 32282728115
UTA -16, O/U 216.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
UTA -16, O/U 216.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 33-42 111.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 45-30 110.9 PPG 46.4 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
K. Kuzma PF 18.7 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.6 APG 45.5 FG%
R. Gobert C 15.7 PPG 12.8 RPG 2.0 APG 66.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Kuzma PF 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
R. Gobert C 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
38.1 FG% 49.4
33.3 3PT FG% 31.3
70.8 FT% 63.9
Lakers
Starters
K. Kuzma
J. McGee
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 21 2 0 8/18 2/7 3/4 1 30 0 2 0 0 2 -17 25
J. McGee 16 13 1 7/15 0/0 2/2 3 30 0 2 1 4 9 -20 32
L. Stephenson 10 2 5 3/11 1/4 3/4 3 30 2 0 0 0 2 -20 24
K. Caldwell-Pope 7 4 0 2/9 1/4 2/2 2 27 1 0 0 1 3 -23 12
R. Rondo 3 5 6 1/11 1/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 1 0 5 -14 20
Bench
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
J. Williams
S. Machado
I. Bonga
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
J. Hart
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
L. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Wagner 13 4 0 4/9 1/3 4/4 2 20 0 1 1 1 3 +11 17
A. Caruso 13 1 4 5/10 2/4 1/2 5 26 1 0 1 0 1 +2 22
J. Williams 8 6 1 3/7 0/0 2/6 4 22 2 0 0 2 4 0 18
S. Machado 7 0 3 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 0 +3 14
I. Bonga 2 3 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 3 +3 8
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 40 21 37/97 9/27 17/24 23 235 9 5 4 8 32 -75 192
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Favors
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gobert 22 11 0 9/12 0/0 4/6 4 31 2 3 0 3 8 +28 38
D. Favors 20 6 0 9/13 0/0 2/7 4 23 1 1 1 3 3 +3 27
J. Ingles 11 9 14 4/10 3/7 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 1 8 +12 46
D. Mitchell 11 4 4 3/11 1/5 4/6 1 34 0 0 2 0 4 +24 21
R. Rubio 10 5 8 3/9 0/2 4/5 2 28 0 0 0 0 5 +27 31
Bench
J. Crowder
T. Sefolosha
R. O'Neale
R. Neto
K. Korver
G. Niang
G. Allen
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 16 6 2 4/9 3/7 5/6 0 24 1 0 2 1 5 +4 25
T. Sefolosha 11 4 0 3/5 2/4 3/4 0 10 0 0 0 0 4 +8 15
R. O'Neale 4 2 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 0 2 +6 6
R. Neto 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 2 0 1 -11 8
K. Korver 3 5 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 5 -6 12
G. Niang 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -7 2
G. Allen 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -7 1
E. Udoh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 54 33 41/83 10/32 23/36 18 233 4 5 11 8 46 +75 233
