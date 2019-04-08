LOS ANGELES (AP) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 32 points and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snapped Utah's seven-game winning streak with a 113-109 victory Sunday night over the playoff-bound Jazz.

The Lakers, beset by injuries all season, dressed only 10 players and played eight. Caldwell-Pope, one of five Lakers in double figures, scored 18 points during the fourth quarter as Los Angeles rallied for its second consecutive win. JaVale McGee added 22 points and Alex Caruso had 18 points and 11 assists.

It was a big loss for the Jazz, who fell two games behind Portland for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Rudy Gobert led Utah with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell scored 19.

Utah led 85-81 early in the fourth when the Lakers scored eight straight points to take the lead. The run included 3-pointers by Mike Muscala and Caldwell-Pope.

Los Angeles extended its advantage to 106-97 with 1:57 remaining on a layup by Caldwell-Pope. The Jazz made a late run to get to 110-107 before McGee's alley-oop put the Lakers up by more than one possession.

Utah led 59-54 at halftime after going on a late run to close the first half. The Lakers came back to tie it at 63 before Gobert scored eight points during a 15-5 spurt to give the Jazz their largest lead at 78-68 with 4:51 remaining in the third.

Los Angeles answered by scoring 10 straight points to tie it, including six by Johnathan Williams, before the Jazz took the lead again.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Georges Niang had 16 points and Thabo Sefolosha scored 13. ... Jae Crowder, who had 11 points, hit a shot from halfcourt to end the third quarter but it was overturned when replays showed he didn't get it off in time. ... G Ricky Rubio missed the game after he sustained a bruised left quad during Friday's win over Sacramento.

Lakers: Muscala scored 16 points and Williams had 14. ... G Lance Stephenson (sore left foot) and F Reggie Bullock (neck stiffness) did not play due to injuries.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Denver on Tuesday in their final home game of the regular season.

Lakers: Finish the season Tuesday at home against Portland.

---

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.