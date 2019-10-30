DAL
Kleber scores 14 points as Mavericks beat Nuggets, 109-106

  • Oct 30, 2019

DENVER (AP) With their superstars held in check, the Dallas Mavericks relied on their supporting cast. They put on quite a show and helped hand Denver its first loss of the season.

Maxi Kleber had 14 points, seven rebounds and a key block late, and Dallas overcame off nights from Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic to beat the Nuggets 109-106 on Tuesday night.

Dallas had nine players score double figures, tying a franchise record, on a night their two top scorers combined for 22 points on 7 of 26 shooting. Doncic scored 12 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 10 points and 14 rebounds. No Mavericks player scored more than 14 points.

''It demonstrates the importance of having a deep roster,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Denver is very deep. We're deep and we're going to use our guys.''

Doncic and Porzingis were also cold from deep, missing 12 of 14 from 3-point range. Porzingis was 1 for 8 and Doncic hit 1 of 6 and missed three free throws.

''We did a great job on those guys but the other guys got off,'' said Gary Harris, who shadowed Doncic most of the game. ''We can't allow that to happen. Those guys really hurt us today.''

Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Paul Millsap had a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds. Will Barton scored 19 but it wasn't enough to prevent Denver from losing the second game of a back-to-back set.

''We couldn't get stops when we needed. Too many layups, too many broken assignments,'' Millsap said. ''We just weren't disciplined enough.''

The Mavericks rallied from 11 down in the third quarter on the strength of their support players. They did most of their damage after Denver took a nine-point lead late in the third quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr., who finished with 14 points, hit three 3-pointers and Dorian Finney-Smith two during a 30-10 run that gave Dallas a 103-94 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets chipped away at the lead and got within 107-106 on Harris' 3-pointer and appeared to take the lead with 1:05 left when Kleber was called for goaltending on Jamal Murray's layup.

The officials quickly reviewed the play and overturned the call, keeping Dallas ahead 107-106.

''It's an automatic trigger; any goaltending in the last two minutes that's called is automatically reviewed,'' Carlisle said. ''It was pretty clear from my vantage point that it was going to be overturned.''

Doncic hit a driving layup and Jokic lost the ball out of bounds with 29.2 seconds left. After Doncic missed two free throws Murray, who had 16 points, was hounded by Finney-Smith and missed everything on his 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left.

''I knew he was looking for a 3 so if he was going to get a shot off I just wanted it to be contested,'' Finney-Smith said.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic took a shot to the side midway through the first quarter when he collided with Gary Harris going or a loose ball. He was bent over before a timeout but stayed in the game. ... C Dwight Powell made his season debut after missing the first three games with a left hamstring strain. He finished with four points in 13:34 of action.

Nuggets: Millsap's previous season high was 11. He had that many in the first 3:34 of the game. ... Denver was 12-1 in the second of back-to-back games last season.

BIG EASY

Kleber finished with three blocks and one steal to go along with his 14 points.

''Kleber catches people by surprise because they don't see him and all of a sudden he's blocking a shot,'' Carlisle said. ''Sometimes it can elicit a whistle that blown by a referee who has never seen something like that before.''

Kleber has earned the respect of his teammates.

''He's a great defender,'' Doncic said. ''He can do a lot of things. It wasn't just that play.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the L.A. Lakers on Friday night.

Nuggets: At New Orleans on Thursday night.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
45.8 Field Goal % 43.6
47.0 Three Point % 41.7
75.0 Free Throw % 78.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:02
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Full timeout called 0:17
  Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:25
  Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:26
  DAL team rebound 0:26
  Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:26
  Personal foul on Gary Harris 0:26
  Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic 0:28
Team Stats
Points 109 106
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 43-91 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 14-24 (58.3%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 47 58
Offensive 10 14
Defensive 32 36
Team 5 8
Assists 29 24
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 14 24
Technicals 0 0
J. Brunson PG 13
11 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
N. Jokic C 15
10 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 3-1 27332326109
home team logo Nuggets 3-1 31302718106
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 3-1 114.8 PPG 45.8 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 3-1 105.8 PPG 48.5 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
M. Kleber PF 9.0 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.5 APG 44.8 FG%
P. Millsap PF 12.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Kleber PF 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
P. Millsap PF 23 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
48.8 FG% 47.3
35.1 3PT FG% 34.4
58.3 FT% 69.2
Mavericks
Starters
D. Finney-Smith
L. Doncic
S. Curry
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Finney-Smith 12 1 0 5/7 2/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 1 0 -2 13
L. Doncic 12 4 5 3/12 1/6 5/8 1 32 2 0 4 2 2 -17 24
S. Curry 10 2 3 4/8 2/6 0/0 1 25 1 0 0 2 0 -13 19
K. Porzingis 10 14 3 4/14 1/8 1/1 1 32 0 2 2 2 12 -3 30
D. Powell 4 4 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 3 13 0 0 1 2 2 -5 7
Bench
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Kleber
D. Wright
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 14 3 2 5/9 4/6 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 0 3 +23 22
M. Kleber 14 7 1 6/12 1/4 1/1 3 30 1 3 1 1 6 +1 26
D. Wright 12 3 6 5/8 0/1 2/3 1 24 1 0 0 0 3 +14 28
J. Brunson 11 4 8 4/8 0/2 3/7 0 15 0 0 0 0 4 +20 31
J. Jackson 10 0 1 4/4 2/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 -3 12
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 42 29 41/84 13/37 14/24 14 236 6 5 8 10 32 +15 212
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
W. Barton
G. Harris
J. Murray
N. Jokic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap 23 8 0 9/17 4/7 1/1 3 31 0 0 0 4 4 +15 31
W. Barton 19 11 1 8/16 2/3 1/2 3 36 1 0 2 4 7 +15 31
G. Harris 16 5 4 6/15 4/10 0/0 3 33 1 0 2 2 3 +12 28
J. Murray 16 6 1 7/13 0/4 2/2 3 33 0 0 0 0 6 +11 24
N. Jokic 10 10 10 4/8 0/1 2/2 3 32 3 0 4 2 8 +15 39
Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
T. Craig
J. Grant
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 7 4 3 2/3 0/0 3/6 0 14 0 0 0 1 3 -18 17
M. Beasley 7 1 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 5 14 0 0 1 0 1 -16 11
M. Morris 6 1 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -13 11
T. Craig 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 0 0 1 -18 4
J. Grant 0 3 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 3 16 1 0 1 1 2 -18 5
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 50 24 43/91 11/32 9/13 24 234 6 1 10 14 36 -15 201
NBA Scores