Jokic, Nuggets hold on for 100-98 overtime win over Wolves

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Nikola Jokic his a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Denver win its fourth straight game. Will Barton had 13 points, including a pair of 3s in overtime, and 12 rebounds. Paul Millsap scored all 14 of his points during a big third-quarter run and had 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Towns sent it to overtime with a corner 3, but the Wolves shot a season-low 13.3% from 3-point range and 35.1% overall from the field.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points in Minnesota's third loss in four games.

A game after recovering from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit, the Nuggets allowed the Wolves to rally.

Denver led by 16 in the fourth when Gary Harris hit a 3 with 6:41 left. The Nuggets went scoreless the remainder of regulation and Minnesota put together a 16-0 streak.

The Wolves led 55-53 midway through the fourth when Millsap was fouled shooting a 3. He converted all three free throws for his first points and scored six points as Denver went on a 10-0 run.

Minnesota was 0 for 10 from beyond the arc in the third as Denver took control. The Wolves hit 4 of 17 shots overall in the quarter.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Jamal Murray left the game early in the third with left foot soreness but later returned. He scored all 15 of his points in the first half. ... Backup guard Malik Beasley left with an illness after playing five scoreless minutes. ... The Nuggets are 22-9 at Target Center since 2004-05.

Timberwolves: Point guards Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) each missed their third straight game. ... Minnesota's previous worst 3-point shooting performance was Friday night against Golden State when it was 9 of 36. The Wolves are 15 of 18 from 3 in the two games. ... Minnesota had one turnover in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: At Detroit on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
K. Towns
32 C
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.2 Reb. Per Game 12.2
44.7 Field Goal % 47.2
44.0 Three Point % 46.6
73.3 Free Throw % 70.2
  MIN team rebound 0:00
  Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 0:03
+ 2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Josh Okogie 0:26
  Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Josh Okogie 0:29
  Personal foul on Josh Okogie 0:42
  Defensive rebound by Will Barton 0:42
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
  Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie 0:48
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins 1:04
Team Stats
Points 100 98
Field Goals 39-101 (38.6%) 34-97 (35.1%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 6-45 (13.3%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 24-33 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 71 69
Offensive 14 15
Defensive 43 38
Team 14 16
Assists 26 22
Steals 6 9
Blocks 4 10
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 31 23
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
K. Towns C 32
25 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Nuggets 7-2 2722271410100
home team logo Timberwolves 5-4 27241326898
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 7-2 103.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 5-4 117.8 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 16.3 PPG 9.8 RPG 5.9 APG 45.9 FG%
K. Towns C 25.7 PPG 12.2 RPG 3.7 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 20 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
K. Towns C 25 PTS 16 REB 6 AST
38.6 FG% 35.1
39.3 3PT FG% 13.3
64.7 FT% 72.7
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Murray
P. Millsap
W. Barton
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 20 6 7 9/23 1/7 1/3 4 35 1 1 0 3 3 -2 42
J. Murray 15 5 2 6/19 3/7 0/0 4 35 1 0 7 0 5 -3 18
P. Millsap 14 10 2 4/9 0/1 6/6 3 34 0 1 4 3 7 +10 25
W. Barton 13 12 5 5/16 3/5 0/0 3 37 2 0 2 1 11 +4 35
G. Harris 13 6 0 6/13 1/2 0/1 6 34 2 0 0 2 4 +5 21
Bench
J. Grant
T. Craig
M. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Grant 9 1 2 4/8 1/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 1 0 1 -8 13
T. Craig 5 2 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 3 15 0 0 0 0 2 +13 9
M. Porter Jr. 5 4 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 3 1 -6 8
M. Morris 4 1 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 1 0 13
M. Plumlee 2 8 3 0/1 0/0 2/5 3 17 0 2 4 1 7 +4 14
M. Beasley 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1 -7 1
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 57 26 39/101 11/28 11/17 31 259 6 4 20 14 43 +10 199
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. Culver
T. Graham
R. Covington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 25 4 5 10/22 1/6 4/4 1 40 1 1 1 0 4 -1 40
K. Towns 25 16 6 8/23 3/14 6/8 3 41 1 2 5 4 12 -7 51
J. Culver 10 3 3 4/9 0/4 2/4 3 30 2 1 1 1 2 +5 21
T. Graham 9 4 0 2/7 0/4 5/6 2 35 1 0 0 3 1 +9 14
R. Covington 4 6 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 4 31 2 2 3 1 5 -2 11
Bench
J. Okogie
J. Layman
G. Dieng
N. Vonleh
J. McLaughlin
J. Teague
S. Napier
K. Martin
K. Bates-Diop
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Okogie 17 8 4 4/12 2/6 7/11 5 36 1 1 0 3 5 0 35
J. Layman 8 5 1 4/12 0/6 0/0 3 26 0 2 0 1 4 0 17
G. Dieng 0 5 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 9 1 1 1 2 3 +7 8
N. Vonleh 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -13 1
J. McLaughlin 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 -8 4
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 53 22 34/97 6/45 24/33 23 261 9 10 12 15 38 -10 202
NBA Scores