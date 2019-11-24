NO
Harrell ties career high with 34 as Clippers rout Pelicans

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell tied a career-high with 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-109 Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

This is the fourth time this season Harrell has led the Clippers in scoring. The fourth-year forward also scored 34 in a win over Milwaukee on Nov. 6. Lou Williams added 19 points and Paul George had 18. The Clippers had 16 3-pointers with George making six.

Brandon Ingram, one of three Lakers players involved in the Anthony Davis trade, led New Orleans with 24 points and eight rebounds in his first game back at Staples Center. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and E'Twaun Moore had 17.

JJ Redick and Holiday hit 3-pointers to give the Pelicans a 10-6 lead three minutes into the game before the Clippers took control with a 15-4 run. George keyed the run with a pair of 3s and Leonard added five.

Los Angeles led 40-27 and then increased it to 62-37 on George's 3 with 5:55 remaining in the first half.

The Clippers went into halftime with a 72-56 advantage before New Orleans cut the lead in half with an 11-3 run to start the third quarter. Jaxson Hayes' layup drew the Pelicans to 86-80 with 4:53 remaining in the quarter but that would be as close as they got as Los Angeles countered with an 11-2 run, which included Harrell scoring the last six points.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: C Jahlil Okafor returned to the lineup after missing four games due to a left ankle sprain and had 10 points along with six rebounds. .... Josh Hart missed his fourth straight game due to a sprained left ankle. ...

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 10 rebounds before fouling out. ... This was the second time this season Los Angeles has scored 70 or more points in the first half.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the first meeting against former star Anthony Davis.

Clippers: At Dallas on Tuesday night to begin a three-game road trip.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
K. Leonard
2 SF
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
50.6 Field Goal % 43.5
51.3 Three Point % 43.8
77.5 Free Throw % 82.6
+ 2 Jahlil Okafor made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0:17
  Defensive rebound by Kenrich Williams 0:29
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder 0:37
  E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
+ 2 Rodney McGruder made floating jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 0:47
+ 1 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
  NO team rebound 1:08
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Shooting foul on Terance Mann 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1:21
Team Stats
Points 109 134
Field Goals 43-98 (43.9%) 46-98 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 13-41 (31.7%) 16-43 (37.2%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 65
Offensive 12 16
Defensive 33 40
Team 12 9
Assists 26 27
Steals 1 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
24 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
34 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 6-11 27293122109
home team logo Clippers 12-5 40322834134
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 6-11 116.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 12-5 113.0 PPG 48.4 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 26.3 PPG 7.1 RPG 4.2 APG 51.6 FG%
M. Harrell PF 18.1 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.6 APG 59.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Ingram SF 24 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
M. Harrell PF 34 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
43.9 FG% 46.9
31.7 3PT FG% 37.2
55.6 FT% 78.8
Pelicans
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
J. Redick
J. Hayes
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 24 8 5 9/22 3/7 3/3 3 35 0 1 2 2 6 -6 41
J. Holiday 18 7 4 7/15 2/5 2/2 3 35 0 0 2 2 5 -4 31
J. Redick 12 4 2 4/9 2/6 2/2 3 24 0 0 0 0 4 +2 20
J. Hayes 7 3 3 3/5 0/0 1/4 5 28 0 0 1 1 2 +1 15
K. Williams 2 5 3 1/2 0/1 0/1 3 22 0 1 1 1 4 -8 13
Bench
E. Moore
J. Okafor
L. Ball
N. Melli
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
D. Favors
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Hart
Z. Cheatham
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 17 3 1 7/12 3/6 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 1 2 -8 22
J. Okafor 10 6 2 5/6 0/0 0/2 3 19 0 3 0 3 3 -26 23
L. Ball 9 4 5 4/13 1/7 0/0 1 21 1 0 2 2 2 -27 22
N. Melli 5 3 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 3 -20 8
F. Jackson 3 1 0 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 -22 4
N. Alexander-Walker 2 1 1 0/2 0/2 2/4 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -7 5
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 45 26 43/98 13/41 10/18 27 235 1 6 9 12 33 -125 204
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 26 4 6 7/19 2/6 10/12 1 27 0 0 1 1 3 -3 41
P. George 18 5 2 6/20 6/16 0/0 2 30 3 1 1 0 5 -9 30
P. Beverley 10 7 4 4/5 2/3 0/0 4 29 0 2 1 3 4 +3 26
I. Zubac 5 10 0 2/6 0/0 1/2 6 17 0 0 1 5 5 -9 14
M. Harkless 3 4 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 3 -1 9
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
R. McGruder
J. Robinson
P. Patterson
J. Green
T. Mann
J. Motley
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 34 12 2 13/18 0/0 8/10 3 28 1 2 0 4 8 +30 53
L. Williams 19 3 4 6/11 2/5 5/7 2 24 0 0 2 1 2 +26 28
R. McGruder 9 5 4 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 4 +28 22
J. Robinson 4 1 4 1/6 0/5 2/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 +26 13
P. Patterson 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +4 4
J. Green 3 4 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 4 +25 7
T. Mann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 56 27 46/98 16/43 26/33 21 233 4 5 6 16 40 +125 247
