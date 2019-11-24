PHO
Nuggets rally to beat Suns for 5th straight victory

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

DENVER (AP) Paul Millsap scored 23 points and Jamal Murray and Will Barton had 22 apiece in the Denver Nuggets’ 116-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Nikola Jokic had just eight points, but grabbed 13 rebounds to help Denver win its fifth in a row.

The Nuggets held Phoenix guard Devin Booker to a season-low 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Booker came in averaging 26.2 points in November.

Cheick Diallo led Phoenix with a career-high 22 points and Dario Saric had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 18 points.

Booker had just seven points into the fourth quarter, but the Suns led most of the game until the Nuggets rallied. Phoenix was again without center Aron Baynes and guard Ricky Rubio.

Denver used a 10-2 run late in the third quarter to take its first lead since the first quarter. Barton had 12 points in the period and Millsap seven before picking up his fourth foul.

The Nuggets led 88-87 early in the fourth, then used a 13-4 run to take a 101-91 lead. Malik Beasley, who had been out of the rotation, hit a 3-pointer with 5:11 remaining to make it 104-93.

Booker hit his only 3-pointer of the night to pull Phoenix within eight, but Denver went on a 9-2 run to put it out of reach.

TIP-INS

Suns: Rubio has missed three of the last four games with back spasms and played only 16 minutes in the other game. ... Baynes has missed four straight games with a right hip flexor strain. ... Elie Okobo scored a season-high 14 points. He had 11 in the first half.

Nuggets: Mason Plumlee had 14 points and Monte Morris added 10 off the bench. ... C Bol Bol was recalled from Windy City of the G League. Bol, the team's first-round pick out of Oregon in June, played four games for the Bulls, averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Nuggets: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
51.8 Field Goal % 46.5
51.5 Three Point % 46.4
95.0 Free Throw % 78.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:14
  Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Nikola Jokic 0:27
  Personal foul on Nikola Jokic 0:36
  Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter 0:37
  Jamal Murray missed driving layup 0:39
+ 2 Elie Okobo made floating jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 1:01
+ 3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 2 Jevon Carter made driving layup 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 1:51
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:53
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 2:04
Team Stats
Points 104 116
Field Goals 41-82 (50.0%) 43-91 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 57
Offensive 7 19
Defensive 29 33
Team 5 5
Assists 25 24
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Saric PF 20
18 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
W. Barton SG 5
22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 8-8 28292027104
home team logo Nuggets 12-3 28242737116
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 8-8 114.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 27.5 APG
home team logo Nuggets 12-3 106.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
C. Diallo PF 3.1 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.4 APG 77.8 FG%
P. Millsap PF 13.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.4 APG 49.2 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Diallo PF 22 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
P. Millsap PF 23 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 47.3
34.3 3PT FG% 45.2
83.3 FT% 69.6
Suns
Starters
D. Saric
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
F. Kaminsky
T. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Saric 18 17 2 7/11 4/6 0/0 4 33 0 1 0 0 17 -10 40
D. Booker 12 1 5 5/13 1/7 1/1 1 33 0 0 5 0 1 -18 18
K. Oubre Jr. 10 3 2 4/12 0/4 2/2 2 29 1 0 1 1 2 -22 17
F. Kaminsky 7 4 3 3/7 0/3 1/1 4 19 1 0 0 1 3 -8 18
T. Johnson 7 0 3 2/4 2/3 1/2 1 16 0 0 2 0 0 -8 11
Bench
C. Diallo
E. Okobo
C. Johnson
M. Bridges
J. Carter
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Diallo 22 6 1 10/12 0/0 2/2 3 35 0 1 2 4 2 -8 29
E. Okobo 16 2 4 6/11 3/4 1/2 1 28 1 0 0 0 2 -2 27
C. Johnson 6 0 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 0 +8 7
M. Bridges 4 1 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 1 +5 8
J. Carter 2 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 1 +3 9
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 36 25 41/82 12/35 10/12 18 236 4 2 12 7 29 -60 184
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
W. Barton
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap 23 5 0 6/12 2/5 9/9 4 26 0 0 0 3 2 +8 28
W. Barton 22 8 4 8/18 4/7 2/2 2 32 1 0 1 5 3 +13 38
J. Murray 22 7 3 9/21 4/11 0/0 1 34 1 0 0 1 6 +11 36
N. Jokic 8 13 5 4/9 0/1 0/0 2 32 2 0 1 4 9 +8 32
G. Harris 6 1 3 2/7 1/3 1/2 2 35 0 0 1 0 1 +17 12
Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
M. Beasley
J. Grant
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 14 7 2 6/10 0/0 2/4 1 15 0 1 2 4 3 +4 24
M. Morris 10 3 4 4/5 1/1 1/3 0 13 0 0 1 0 3 +1 20
M. Beasley 6 2 2 2/4 2/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 1 1 +6 10
J. Grant 3 5 0 1/3 0/0 1/3 0 21 0 1 0 1 4 +4 9
M. Porter Jr. 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -7 4
J. Hernangomez 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 1 -2 -1
T. Craig 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 52 24 43/91 14/31 16/23 16 235 4 2 10 19 33 +60 212
NBA Scores