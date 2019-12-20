MIN
Jokic's triple-double leads Denver past Minnesota 109-100

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets completed a sweep of a five-game homestand with a 109-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

It was Jokic's eighth straight double-double and his second triple-double in that span. He has 33 career triple-doubles.

Jamal Murray scored 28 points, including nine in the final minutes of the third quarter to stem a rally by the Timberwolves.

Minnesota, playing without center Karl-Anthony Towns for the second straight game due to a sprained left knee, has lost nine straight.

The Nuggets flipped the script from Wednesday when they trailed Orlando by 19 in the third quarter and went on a 32-2 run to take a lead they never relinquished.

Denver never trailed Friday, using a fast start to force the Timberwolves to play catch-up. The Nuggets hit 13 of their first 15 shots before missing five straight to end the first quarter.

Minnesota got within four points in the second and trailed by just two late in the third, but was never able to take the lead. The Timberwolves had a couple of chances to go up when it was 72-70, but missed two 3-pointers and the Nuggets pulled way.

Denver led by as many as 19 points late in the fourth before Minnesota pulled within single digits.

Timberwolves: G Jaylen Nowell was recalled from Iowa of the G League. It is his third call-up of the season. ... G Jarrett Culver missed Wednesday's game with flu-like symptoms. He had two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes. ... The Timberwolves took 42 3-pointers, three shy of their season high, and made 10.

Nuggets: The 13 home wins are second-most in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Denver has two winning streaks of five or more games this season. ... The Nuggets are 5-0 against Northwest Division opponents. Last year, they finished 12-4 within the division.

Timberwolves: Play at Portland on Saturday night.

Nuggets: Travel to Los Angeles and face the Lakers on Sunday night.

Points 100 109
Field Goals 36-87 (41.4%) 44-89 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 10-42 (23.8%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 54 52
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 30 34
Team 8 8
Assists 20 27
Steals 8 9
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 15 22
Technicals 1 0
A. Wiggins SF 22
19 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
N. Jokic C 15
22 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
away team logo Timberwolves 10-17 20312425100
home team logo Nuggets 19-8 33282127109
away team logo Timberwolves 10-17 114.1 PPG 46.2 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Nuggets 19-8 106.8 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.4 APG
A. Wiggins SF 25.1 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.1 APG 45.8 FG%
J. Murray PG 17.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.4 APG 43.6 FG%
A. Wiggins SF 19 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
J. Murray PG 28 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
41.4 FG% 49.4
23.8 3PT FG% 35.7
66.7 FT% 91.7
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 19 3 6 7/18 2/8 3/4 2 37 1 1 3 1 2 -3 33
G. Dieng 18 6 0 6/11 4/6 2/4 3 23 0 1 1 3 3 -10 24
R. Covington 10 6 1 5/9 0/4 0/0 4 23 2 0 1 0 6 -1 19
J. Okogie 5 3 2 1/5 0/4 3/4 2 19 0 1 2 0 3 -20 11
S. Napier 4 4 5 1/6 1/4 1/2 0 20 1 0 1 2 2 0 18
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Teague 13 2 2 4/11 2/6 3/4 1 26 1 1 3 0 2 -8 18
N. Vonleh 9 7 2 3/4 0/1 3/4 2 19 1 1 2 3 4 +2 20
K. Bates-Diop 9 2 0 4/8 1/4 0/1 0 18 0 0 0 1 1 -14 11
J. Nowell 6 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 +4 6
J. Bell 4 8 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 16 0 1 0 4 4 +8 15
J. Culver 2 3 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 12 2 2 1 2 1 -1 10
T. Graham 1 2 0 0/2 0/2 1/2 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -2 3
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 46 20 36/87 10/42 18/27 15 234 8 8 14 16 30 -45 188
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 28 6 5 9/19 3/6 7/7 1 36 3 0 3 4 2 +15 44
N. Jokic 22 10 10 10/16 2/4 0/0 4 32 0 2 2 3 7 +12 52
W. Barton 13 4 2 6/11 1/3 0/0 2 33 0 0 5 0 4 -1 16
P. Millsap 11 4 3 5/8 1/2 0/0 5 24 1 1 2 0 4 +11 21
G. Harris 11 2 2 4/9 0/4 3/3 4 31 3 0 1 0 2 +13 19
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 6 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 1 +12 8
M. Plumlee 5 6 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 0 1 1 5 -1 12
J. Grant 5 5 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 23 0 1 0 0 5 -2 11
M. Morris 4 1 3 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 1 0 -8 12
T. Craig 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 1 0 0 -3 2
M. Porter Jr. 2 5 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 4 -3 9
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 44 27 44/89 10/28 11/12 22 234 9 5 15 10 34 +45 206
