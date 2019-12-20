DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets completed a sweep of a five-game homestand with a 109-100 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

It was Jokic's eighth straight double-double and his second triple-double in that span. He has 33 career triple-doubles.

Jamal Murray scored 28 points, including nine in the final minutes of the third quarter to stem a rally by the Timberwolves.

Minnesota, playing without center Karl-Anthony Towns for the second straight game due to a sprained left knee, has lost nine straight.

The Nuggets flipped the script from Wednesday when they trailed Orlando by 19 in the third quarter and went on a 32-2 run to take a lead they never relinquished.

Denver never trailed Friday, using a fast start to force the Timberwolves to play catch-up. The Nuggets hit 13 of their first 15 shots before missing five straight to end the first quarter.

Minnesota got within four points in the second and trailed by just two late in the third, but was never able to take the lead. The Timberwolves had a couple of chances to go up when it was 72-70, but missed two 3-pointers and the Nuggets pulled way.

Denver led by as many as 19 points late in the fourth before Minnesota pulled within single digits.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Jaylen Nowell was recalled from Iowa of the G League. It is his third call-up of the season. ... G Jarrett Culver missed Wednesday's game with flu-like symptoms. He had two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes. ... The Timberwolves took 42 3-pointers, three shy of their season high, and made 10.

Nuggets: The 13 home wins are second-most in the Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Clippers. ... Denver has two winning streaks of five or more games this season. ... The Nuggets are 5-0 against Northwest Division opponents. Last year, they finished 12-4 within the division.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Portland on Saturday night.

Nuggets: Travel to Los Angeles and face the Lakers on Sunday night.

