Kawhi Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Lakers 111-106

  • AP
  • Dec 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Clippers were resilient and dominant in the second half to put away the Los Angeles Lakers, using the NBA’s marquee Christmas game to show why the city and the Western Conference might belong to them this season.

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Clippers beat Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night.

The Clippers trailed by 12 points at halftime, by 15 in the third quarter, and by seven in the fourth quarter with 6:39 remaining, but they rallied to improve to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

“And we didn’t flinch,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Like, we just kind of hung in there. Almost felt like we were biding our time and just trying to make a run. That’s something you have to have when things aren’t going great for you. You just got to hang in there, and I thought we did that tonight.”

Leonard set a franchise record for points on Christmas, and he became the 10th player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on Dec. 25.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, and Paul George added 17, and the Clippers are 15-2 at Staples Center.

“We have so many interchanging parts,” Clippers guard Lou Williams said. “We have guys that’s going to have big nights. I think I had five or six points tonight, and that’s just how this team is built. It’s going to be different guys every night."

Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 25 points. LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Anthony Davis had 24 points. The Lakers have lost four straight games.

Williams made two free throws - after a questionable foul call against Davis for tapping the swingman after his transition layup rimmed out - to give the Clippers a 105-103 lead with 3:29 to go.

Leonard, who had a 3 to cap a 7-0 run and tie it at 101 with 5:14 remaining, then made four late free throws.

“They wanted it more,” Davis said. “We had a lot of mistakes down at the end of the game, mental mistakes at both ends of the floor. We fouled a lot in the fourth quarter, put them to the line. … We gave that one away.”

Los Angeles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but video review showed James touched the ball last after Patrick Beverly knocked it away as James went up for a 3. George hit two free throws for the final margin.

“That wasn’t the game right there,” James said. “I mean, it’s a big play and you want to try to get it right, but it wasn’t where the game was lost.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: Williams had six points and seven rebounds. ... The Clippers had a 50-42 edge in rebounds.

Lakers: Kuzma had 15 points in the first quarter, making 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 3s. … The Lakers bench outscored the Clippers' reserves 49-36. … James played in 14th Christmas Day game, second in NBA history to Kobe Bryant at 16.

BIG RESPONSE

After allowing a 14-2 run over the final 2:52 of the second quarter, the Clippers regrouped with nine different players scoring to tie it up at 86-all going into the fourth quarter. Defensively, they held the Lakers to 9 of 23 shooting in the third, including 1 of 10 from 3.

“We’ve done worse,” Williams said of the struggles closing out the first half. “We’ve dropped 15-point leads in three straight games before this, so I think that’s just growing pains.”

SANTA’S LAP

There was plenty of star power sitting courtside for the highly-anticipated game, including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and R&B star The Weeknd. But Kevin Hart found himself closer to the action than expected when Davis missed a fallaway shot at the end of the first half and ended up on top of the comedian. James ran over from the bench and did the same, much to the amusement of Hart’s kids.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Utah on Saturday night.

Lakers: At Portland on Saturday night.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
L. James
23 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
46.6 Field Goal % 49.1
46.5 Three Point % 48.9
87.8 Free Throw % 67.9
  LAL team rebound 0:00
  Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Anthony Davis 0:01
  LAC team rebound 0:03
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Patrick Beverley 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso 0:19
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:39
  LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
Team Stats
Points 111 106
Field Goals 39-85 (45.9%) 39-96 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 12-45 (26.7%)
Free Throws 24-32 (75.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 64 52
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 37 30
Team 14 10
Assists 24 24
Steals 6 11
Blocks 6 10
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
35 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
23 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 23-10 31203525111
home team logo Lakers 24-7 33302320106
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 23-10 115.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Lakers 24-7 112.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 5.1 APG 46.6 FG%
K. Kuzma PF 11.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.8 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 35 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
K. Kuzma PF 25 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
45.9 FG% 40.6
36.0 3PT FG% 26.7
75.0 FT% 76.2
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
P. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 35 12 5 11/19 5/7 8/8 4 37 1 0 3 3 9 +13 55
P. George 17 5 3 5/18 1/6 6/6 3 37 0 3 2 1 4 -8 29
I. Zubac 11 8 1 4/8 0/0 3/7 2 16 0 0 0 3 5 +2 21
P. Beverley 8 9 4 3/7 1/3 1/3 0 31 1 1 1 1 8 +26 26
P. Patterson 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 -7 5
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
L. Williams
J. Green
M. Harkless
R. McGruder
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 18 6 0 8/12 0/0 2/2 3 31 0 1 4 4 2 +1 21
L. Shamet 7 1 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 1 -2 7
L. Williams 6 2 7 1/6 0/1 4/6 0 28 2 0 4 0 2 +1 20
J. Green 3 2 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +1 11
M. Harkless 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 16 2 1 1 1 3 -2 10
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 50 24 39/85 9/25 24/32 17 234 6 6 16 13 37 +25 205
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
L. James
D. Green
J. McGee
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 24 6 3 8/17 1/6 7/8 4 39 2 2 3 1 5 -10 37
L. James 23 9 10 9/24 2/12 3/4 3 38 2 1 2 3 6 +3 53
D. Green 6 3 1 2/8 2/7 0/0 5 29 2 0 1 1 2 -8 12
J. McGee 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 5 0 1 2 -7 10
A. Bradley 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 1 -9 3
Bench
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
A. Caruso
D. Howard
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 25 4 0 8/17 4/9 5/6 1 27 1 0 0 1 3 +10 30
K. Caldwell-Pope 13 2 2 5/8 2/3 1/2 1 28 1 1 0 1 1 +6 21
R. Rondo 7 3 5 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 20 1 0 4 0 3 -4 17
A. Caruso 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 2 0 0 0 1 -5 7
D. Howard 2 9 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 5 12 0 1 2 3 6 -1 14
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 42 24 39/96 12/45 16/21 23 235 11 10 13 12 30 -25 204
