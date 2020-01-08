DEN
Jokic scores 33 to lead Nuggets past Mavericks 107-106

  • Jan 08, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket with 7.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets pulled out a 107-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Jokic backed down Dorian Finney-Smith on the right side of the lane and got a favorable bounce on his left-handed layup. Jokic, who was coming off a career-high 47 points Monday in a win over Atlanta, scored his first points with 4:31 to play in the first half.

On the Mavericks' final possession, Finney-Smith's pass from the baseline to Tim Hardaway Jr. was off the mark.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Mavericks played their fifth straight game without Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness), who is second on the team in scoring and rebounding.

The Nuggets were missing two starters. Will Barton, second on the team in rebounding, missed the game for personal reasons. Paul Millsap sat out with a bruised left knee. Their substitutes in the lineup were Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig, each making his fourth start of the season.

Dallas was up 32-27 after one quarter despite leading by 10 with 42.7 seconds left in the period. Jokic was 0-for-3 shooting in the quarter but had five assists.

TIP-INS

The teams alternated six 3-pointers in the final 2:01 of the third quarter, leaving the Mavericks ahead 89-86 going into the fourth. ... Doncic went into play leading the NBA in first-quarter scoring at 9.9 points per game. He scored nine this time on 4-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 4 on 3-pointers while playing the entire period.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Having completed a five-game road trip, Denver will begin a three-game homestand Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mavericks: Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers will be the fifth on a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. The Lakers have won two of three previous meetings this season, including the one played in Dallas.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
29.7 Pts. Per Game 29.7
8.9 Ast. Per Game 8.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
50.8 Field Goal % 47.4
50.7 Three Point % 47.1
79.3 Free Throw % 80.2
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 0:07
  DEN team rebound 0:23
  Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell 0:26
  Luka Doncic missed driving layup 0:27
  Personal foul on Gary Harris 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Delon Wright 0:53
  Jamal Murray missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith 0:55
  DEN team rebound 1:07
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 107 106
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 39-77 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 12-35 (34.3%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 49 44
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 29 32
Team 12 6
Assists 27 27
Steals 7 8
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
33 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
27 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 26-11 27293021107
home team logo Mavericks 23-14 32273017106
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 26-11 109.2 PPG 44.7 RPG 26.3 APG
home team logo Mavericks 23-14 116.7 PPG 47.7 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 18.9 PPG 9.8 RPG 6.4 APG 50.5 FG%
L. Doncic SF 29.7 PPG 9.7 RPG 8.9 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 33 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
L. Doncic SF 27 PTS 9 REB 10 AST
48.8 FG% 50.6
37.5 3PT FG% 34.3
80.0 FT% 66.7
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Grant
J. Murray
G. Harris
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 33 6 7 12/20 4/6 5/8 1 31 1 1 3 2 4 -3 52
J. Grant 15 5 2 3/6 1/2 8/8 4 33 1 3 0 3 2 -5 28
J. Murray 14 3 5 7/18 0/3 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 0 3 -1 26
G. Harris 9 0 0 3/8 0/3 3/4 2 35 3 0 1 0 0 -7 11
T. Craig 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 1 2 -2 10
Starters
N. Jokic
J. Grant
J. Murray
G. Harris
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 33 6 7 12/20 4/6 5/8 1 31 1 1 3 2 4 -3 52
J. Grant 15 5 2 3/6 1/2 8/8 4 33 1 3 0 3 2 -5 28
J. Murray 14 3 5 7/18 0/3 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 0 3 -1 26
G. Harris 9 0 0 3/8 0/3 3/4 2 35 3 0 1 0 0 -7 11
T. Craig 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 1 2 -2 10
Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
P. Millsap
W. Barton
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 10 5 4 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 2 3 +4 22
M. Beasley 10 5 2 4/10 2/4 0/0 1 26 0 1 2 0 5 +7 18
M. Morris 9 0 4 4/8 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 0 +3 17
M. Porter Jr. 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 14 1 0 3 0 3 +2 3
J. Hernangomez 0 7 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 7 +7 11
P. Millsap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 37 27 41/84 9/24 16/20 22 234 7 5 12 8 29 +5 198
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
D. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 27 9 10 11/24 1/7 4/6 2 37 0 0 6 2 7 +7 50
D. Powell 16 8 3 6/7 0/0 4/6 4 27 1 2 2 2 6 +6 31
T. Hardaway Jr. 15 0 2 5/11 3/9 2/4 0 30 0 0 0 0 0 -4 19
D. Finney-Smith 7 4 3 2/3 2/3 1/2 4 31 1 2 4 1 3 +3 16
D. Wright 6 6 2 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 31 3 0 1 0 6 +3 18
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
D. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 27 9 10 11/24 1/7 4/6 2 37 0 0 6 2 7 +7 50
D. Powell 16 8 3 6/7 0/0 4/6 4 27 1 2 2 2 6 +6 31
T. Hardaway Jr. 15 0 2 5/11 3/9 2/4 0 30 0 0 0 0 0 -4 19
D. Finney-Smith 7 4 3 2/3 2/3 1/2 4 31 1 2 4 1 3 +3 16
D. Wright 6 6 2 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 31 3 0 1 0 6 +3 18
Bench
S. Curry
M. Kleber
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 14 1 1 6/10 2/4 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 0 1 -5 18
M. Kleber 13 7 1 4/9 1/6 4/4 2 23 1 1 0 0 7 -6 24
J. Jackson 8 2 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 1 1 -4 13
J. Brunson 0 1 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -5 9
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 38 27 39/77 12/35 16/24 18 237 8 5 13 6 32 -5 198
NBA Scores