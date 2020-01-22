LAC
Leonard scores 36 to lead Clippers past Mavericks 110-107

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

DALLAS (AP) The Dallas Mavericks brought back one big man but lost another Tuesday night, and in the end, they couldn't rein in the reigning Finals MVP.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Dallas ended a four-game winning streak, and more importantly, lost a key piece in center Dwight Powell just as they welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis.

Powell went down to a non-contact, right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter, and though he will have an MRI on Wednesday, the team is fearing a worst-case scenario.

''Guys like him define the culture we want here,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''It doesn't get much tougher than this, if it ends up being what we fear it might.''

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. He scored 24 points in the second half to help rally the Mavericks after they trailed by double digits from late in the second quarter through most of the third.

Shamet helped the Clippers seize the game late in the fourth quarter. His 3 from the left wing to give Los Angeles a 100-98 lead with 2:48 to play. Montrezl Harrell added two free throws, then Shamet sank another 3 from straight-on to put the Clippers up by seven. He finished with 18 points.

''We just kind of found a way to win,'' Shamet said. ''We'd loved to keep that lead the whole game, but that's not how it's going to be. It's a long season. We got to find different ways how to win like we did tonight.''

Leonard added 11 in the fourth quarter, including his only 3 of the game with 1:15 left, which put the Clippers up 108-100.

But Dallas rallied, as Doncic hit a 3 and Maxi Kleber a dunk. After a Clippers turnover, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s potential tying 3 spun around and out. JaMychal Green missed two free throws for LA, but then Doncic missed two - the second intentionally - and Leonard sealed it with two free throws.

POWELL'S INJURY

Powell went down when he started to drive toward the basket but his right leg gave out. He fell to the ground and immediately slapped the floor in pain. He was helped to the locker room putting no weight on his right leg.

Powell's teammate J.J. Barea - who tore his right Achilles tendon last season - was distraught as Powell was taken off the court.

Powell was averaging nearly 10 points a game in 39 games prior to the injury. With Porzingis out, Powell averaged 13 points over 10 games on 71% shooting.

With Powell out, Dallas got 16 valuable minutes from former Clipper Boban Marjanovic, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. His turnaround hook with 6:23 to play tied it at 90, capping a rally from a 14-point, second-half deficit.

KP RETURNS

Porzingis scored 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his return after missing 10 games with right knee soreness. He added nine rebounds, but after the game, he blamed himself for the Mavericks' loss.

''If I played just a little bit better, we would have won the game,'' Porzingis said. ''This loss is on me. That's how I feel. I know it's my first game back but I have high expectations for myself and I'm disappointed I wasn't able to shoot the ball better.''

LEONARD STEPS UP

With teammate Paul George out over the last six games, Leonard has averaged 36 and at least 30 in every game.

''We've been watching film together, seeing what mistakes we've been making,'' Leonard said. ''So everybody's just giving the effort of their mind and body, wanting to compete, make winning plays and just be a better basketball team.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: George missed his sixth straight game with a left hamstring strain. ... G Patrick Beverley left in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return. ... F Maurice Harkless returned after missing one game with a sore back.

Mavericks: The Clippers also ended a five-game Mavericks winning streak on Nov. 26.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Mavericks: At Portland on Thursday.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 24
DAL Mavericks 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
11:20   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:12   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
11:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:53   Patrick Beverley missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Doncic  
10:53   LAC team rebound  
10:35   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:15   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:09   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:01 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
9:47   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:41   Violation  
9:28   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
9:18   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:09   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:03   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:45   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:35   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:26   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
8:03   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
8:00   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
8:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
7:49   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
7:49   DAL team rebound  
7:46   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
7:35   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot, blocked by Luka Doncic  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:30   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
7:30 +1 Dwight Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
7:30   Dwight Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:19   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
7:19 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
7:19 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-1
7:06 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 7-3
6:51   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:34 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 7-6
6:19   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:09 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 7-9
5:49 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 9-9
5:31 +2 Luka Doncic made reverse layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 9-11
5:31   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:31 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 9-12
5:14 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 11-12
4:58   Dwight Powell missed floating jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:51 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 14-12
4:37   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:37   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:37   DAL team rebound  
4:37   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:37   DAL team rebound  
4:37 +1 Luka Doncic made 3rd of 3 free throws 14-13
4:30 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 17-13
4:10   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:06   Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard  
4:06   Turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
3:50 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Powell 17-16
3:30   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
3:21   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:08   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Powell, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
2:53   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:46   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:32 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 17-18
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:08 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 17-20
1:57   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
1:56   LAC team rebound  
1:52   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
1:52   LAC team rebound  
1:49 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 19-20
1:37   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
1:37 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
1:37 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
1:27   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
1:10 +2 Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot 19-24
0:48   JaMychal Green missed hook shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
0:33   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
0:31 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
0:10   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:01   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:00 +2 Rodney McGruder made fade-away jump shot 24-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 36
DAL Mavericks 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:34 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 24-26
11:22   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
11:22   DAL team rebound  
11:06 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 24-28
10:47 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 26-28
10:22 +2 Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot 26-30
10:14   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Boban Marjanovic  
10:01   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
9:43   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
9:33   Offensive foul on JaMychal Green  
9:33   Turnover on JaMychal Green  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
9:12   Rodney McGruder missed finger-roll layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
9:06   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:58 +2 JaMychal Green made layup, assist by Rodney McGruder 28-30
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on Boban Marjanovic  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
8:20 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 28-32
8:05   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
8:05 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
8:05 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
7:56 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 30-34
7:45 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 33-34
7:26 +2 Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 33-36
7:12   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
7:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
6:48   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
6:45   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:15 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 33-39
6:01   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
6:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
5:45   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:40 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 37-39
5:40   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:40 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 38-39
5:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:11   Kristaps Porzingis missed finger-roll layup  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:05   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   LAC team rebound  
4:57   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:48   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
4:48   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:32 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 41-39
4:14   Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Maxi Kleber, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:08   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:06 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 43-39
3:50   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:38   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:34 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 46-39
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
3:12   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws 47-39
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-39
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws 49-39
2:52   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
2:52   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52   DAL team rebound  
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
2:43   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:31   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:26   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:20 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 49-42
1:57   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   LAC team rebound  
1:57   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
1:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 50-42
1:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-42
1:44   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:33 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 54-42
1:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:10   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:10 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 55-42
1:10   Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:58 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 55-44
0:58   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:58 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 55-45
0:48 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 57-45
0:48   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
0:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 58-45
0:36 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 58-48
0:30   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:30   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
0:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 58-49
0:30   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
0:06   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:05   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
0:05 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 59-49
