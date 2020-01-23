UTA
Rudy Gobert does it all as Jazz rout young Warriors, 129-96

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Utah Jazz thrive on making that one extra pass to pile up assists, even if it means they run right up against the shot clock on many possessions.

It sure helps to have the steady hand of Rudy Gobert in the post to finish.

Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Donovan Mitchell scored 23 to lead the streaking Jazz past the Golden State Warriors 129-96 on Wednesday night.

''It's something our team values. Sometimes you get to a point where you're up against the shot clock because they're making another pass, but it's infectious,'' coach Quin Snyder said. ''When guys start doing that, the shots become easier when you know that your teammates are endorsing them with an extra pass.''

D'Angelo Russell overcame a slow start to score 26 points for the Warriors, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games and couldn't build any momentum at Chase Center after ending a five-game home losing streak with Saturday's victory over Orlando.

Marquese Chriss of the Warriors and Utah's Tony Bradley were ejected with 21.9 seconds left after jawing at each other.

Gobert shot 10 for 13. He pulled down six rebounds in the first quarter as Utah jumped to a big lead, shooting 61.9% in the opening 12 minutes. The Jazz hit 13 of their first 20 shots but then missed five in a row while the Warriors were just 7 for 24 - including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Golden State's Draymond Green picked up his NBA-leading 12th technical at the 5:28 mark of the third, moving him within four of an automatic one-game suspension. Green returned and had five points and four rebounds in 25 minutes after he missed the previous two games, first with a sprained left index finger and then when he wasn't feeling well during Monday's 129-124 overtime loss at Portland.

Golden State welcomed back two other players from injuries after losing at Portland with just eight available - the fourth time this season the Warriors have been that thin because of injuries or other circumstances.

Joe Ingles dished out eight of 31 assists for the Jazz, five in the first quarter, in Utah's third straight victory and 13th in 14 games as the teams wrapped up their season series with the fourth meeting.

''I think we ran into a team that's playing about as well as anybody in the league,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''They're clicking, they're dominating right now. They dominated us at both ends right from the beginning and I thought we got demoralized in the first half. That was probably the biggest disappointment. I just didn't love our energy or body language. That's sometimes the way it goes when you're struggling.''

Jazz guard Mike Conley scored eight points in 19 minutes, playing his third game after missing 14 straight and 19 of 20 with tightness in his left hamstring. He scored 14 points in a 118-88 win against the Pacers on Monday, increasing his minutes from 15-plus to nearly 18.

ALL-STAR GOBERT?

Kerr certainly believes Gobert deserves his first All-Star nod. The Warriors coach has a criteria for picking his All-Stars, and one of them is winning - ''players that are playing on winning teams,'' he said. Gobert, Utah's 7-foot-1 center, fits that bill.

''He's absolutely one of those guys who's right there every year,'' Kerr said. ''He has not made it yet? That's surprising to me. But I think every year he's for sure one of those guys in that group who's going to be close, right on the edge. I think this year probably will have a better chance based on their success, but that's without having really looked at the numbers yet, either.''

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert received a technical foul with 6:27 left in third and his team ahead 82-52. ... Utah, which has won eight of the last 10 meetings in the series, swept Golden State for the first time since winning all three games in 2009-10, and took all four games for the first time since 2001-02. ... The Jazz had lost nine of 12 on the Warriors' home floor.

Warriors: G Jacob Evans III was cleared from concussion protocol before the game and played wearing a protective mask on his broken nose following a three-game absence since he took an elbow in the face from Dallas F Dwight Powell last Tuesday. F Glenn Robinson III also came back after sitting out the previous two games with a sprained right ankle. ... Russell has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games. ... Golden State is 5-11 at home against Western Conference opponents and 7-27 vs. the West overall. The Warriors dropped to 7-16 at home. ... Warriors rookie Eric Paschall scored in double figures for the seventh straight game with 11 points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Dallas on Saturday having won the last six matchups with the Mavericks at home.

Warriors: Host Indiana on Friday night before a five-game East Coast road trip. The Warriors have won the past two meetings with the Pacers.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 31
GS Warriors 17

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
12:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:36   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:36   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:36   UTA team rebound  
11:36   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
11:22 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot 0-2
11:02 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
10:49 +2 Draymond Green made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 3-4
10:26   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:24   Shooting foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:24 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
10:24   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:08   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:59   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
9:52 +2 Damion Lee made running Jump Shot, assist by Draymond Green 4-6
9:33 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 7-6
9:14 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot 7-8
8:51 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 9-8
8:41   Willie Cauley-Stein missed hook shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
8:37   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:32   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Ingles  
8:14   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:02 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 11-8
7:49   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:39 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 11-10
7:24 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 13-10
7:17   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:11   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:55 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 15-10
6:40 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Damion Lee 15-12
6:14   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:00   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:40 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving layup, assist by Joe Ingles 17-12
5:19   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:04   Personal foul on Glenn Robinson III  
4:57 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 19-12
4:46   Jacob Evans missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
4:25   Georges Niang missed hook shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
4:13   Alec Burks missed layup  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed running Jump Shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
3:38   Jacob Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
3:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 21-12
2:55   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:50 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 24-12
2:35   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:25   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
2:25 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-12
2:25   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:14   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
2:07   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
2:07 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 25-13
2:07 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-14
1:52 +2 Jordan Clarkson made hook shot 27-14
1:34   Eric Paschall missed fade-away jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:25 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 29-14
1:11 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 29-17
0:46 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 31-17
0:34   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:27   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:20   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:00   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 34
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 31-19
11:27   Donovan Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:22   Tony Bradley missed dunk  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:22   Tony Bradley missed dunk  
11:19   GS team rebound  
11:09   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
11:09 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 31-20
11:09 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-21
11:00   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
10:47   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
10:33   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
10:33   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:33   GS team rebound  
10:33   Eric Paschall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:19 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 33-21
10:19   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
10:19 +1 Tony Bradley made free throw 34-21
10:08 +2 Omari Spellman made jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 34-23
9:54   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:38 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 36-23
9:38 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 36-23
9:23 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 36-25
9:09 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 38-25
8:51   Eric Paschall missed driving layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Alec Burks  
8:20   Alec Burks missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:20   Alec Burks missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
8:14   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Mike Conley  
7:47 +2 Rudy Gobert made hook shot, assist by Joe Ingles 40-25
7:28 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Alec Burks 40-27
7:08   Joe Ingles missed driving layup  
7:08   UTA team rebound  
7:08   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
6:58 +2 Rudy Gobert made driving dunk 42-27
6:44   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
6:44 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 42-28
6:44 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-29
6:18   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
6:03 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 42-31
5:45 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 45-31
5:35   Willie Cauley-Stein missed layup  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:30 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 48-31
5:09   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:00   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:55   Shooting foul on Omari Spellman  
4:55 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-31
4:55 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-31
4:34 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 50-34
4:17   Mike Conley missed hook shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:06   Willie Cauley-Stein missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:52   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:44   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:34   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
3:34 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made 1st of 2 free throws 50-35
3:34 +1 Willie Cauley-Stein made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-36
3:16   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
3:06   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:46 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 53-36
2:33   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
2:33 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-37
2:33 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-38
2:22 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 55-38
1:41   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:36 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 57-41
1:25   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:12 +2 Joe Ingles made finger-roll layup 59-41
1:02 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 59-43
0:46 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 62-43
0:38   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:33   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
0:33   Donovan Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   UTA team rebound  
0:33 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-43
0:20   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:06   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
0:06 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 64-43
0:06 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-43
0:01   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   GS team rebound  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 35
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
11:36 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 67-43
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
11:09 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 70-43
10:45 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 70-46
10:30   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:23 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 73-46
10:10   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
10:05   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
10:08 +2 D'Angelo Russell made dunk 73-48
9:56 +2 Joe Ingles made layup, assist by Rudy Gobert 75-48
9:43   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
9:17   GS team rebound  
8:54   Personal foul on Damion Lee