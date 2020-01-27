CLE
DETROIT (AP) Before his team took the court, Cavaliers star Kevin Love spent some of his day looking back at Kobe Bryant's life and career.

''I watched his short film, I watched all of his highlights, I watched his interviews,'' Love said. ''I have videos on my phone, from the Olympics, from All-Star Games, where they're intimate and behind-the-scenes type of stuff.''

Love was an Olympic teammate of Bryant's and played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, so it felt fitting when he made six 3-pointers in the first half Monday night during Cleveland's 115-100 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers snapped a seven-game losing streak.

It was the first game for either team since Bryant's death Sunday in a helicopter crash. The teams honored Bryant's two uniform numbers when Cleveland committed a 24-second shot clock violation after the opening tip, and the Pistons gave the ball back with an 8-second violation in the backcourt. Fans observed 24 seconds of silence in Bryant's honor before the game.

Cleveland scored 24 points in the first quarter, and Love finished with just over 24 minutes played. Larry Nance Jr. - a teammate of Bryant's with the Lakers - scored 10 points for Cleveland in just under 24 minutes.

''Sometimes, it just happens that way,'' Love said. ''Feels like sometimes it should, if you just go out there and do right by the game of basketball, like Kobe would have wanted.''

It was the third meeting this month between the Pistons and Cavaliers. They split a home-and-home series Jan. 7 and 9 in a pair of tightly contested games. This one wasn't nearly as close. Cleveland led 53-45 at halftime.

Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half and did not even need to attempt a shot in the final 24 minutes. It was 89-72 after three quarters. Cleveland had not won by double digits since a 108-87 victory at New York on Nov. 10.

''We talk about, you know, Kobe this, Kobe that,'' Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. ''Believe me, rest his soul, he would be embarrassed how we, our non-compete level.''

Collin Sexton had 23 points for the Cavaliers and Tristan Thompson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 16 points.

''It's tough,'' Pistons guard Langston Galloway said. ''Knowing what Kobe stands for and what he embodies, that's what everybody in this locker room kind of grew up on. Kobe is an icon, a legend.''

SERIES

The Pistons and Cavaliers have finished their four-game season series. The road team won every game.

''I don't know. It's something we should think about,'' Cleveland coach John Beilein said. ''Everybody should think about their home-game routines and things like that, and make sure that there's not something getting in the way, distracting them.''

INJURIES

The Pistons have been without Blake Griffin (left knee surgery) and were also missing Tony Snell (illness), Derrick Rose (right knee soreness) and Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis) in this game.

Brandon Knight (left knee soreness) did not play for the Cavaliers.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Alfonzo McKinnie scored 15 points. ... Cleveland outscored Detroit 64-42 in the paint.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had 15 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Pistons: At Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

---

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 24
DET Pistons 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:24   8-second violation turnover  
11:18 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 3-0
11:00   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
10:48   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
10:47   DET team rebound  
10:34 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 3-3
10:15 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 6-3
10:02 +2 Thon Maker made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 6-5
10:02   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
10:02 +1 Thon Maker made free throw 6-6
9:45 +2 Kevin Love made fade-away jump shot 8-6
9:33   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Cedi Osman  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Reggie Jackson  
9:18   Svi Mykhailiuk missed alley-oop shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:12 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 8-8
8:59 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 10-8
8:46   Svi Mykhailiuk missed finger-roll layup  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:39   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:35 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 12-8
8:26   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:18   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
8:10   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
8:00   Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
8:00   Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
8:00   Turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:53   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:42   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:32 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 14-8
7:08   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Andre Drummond  
6:50   Reggie Jackson missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:45   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
6:30 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 14-10
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Andre Drummond  
6:18 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 14-12
6:06   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton  
5:55   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Kevin Porter  
5:39   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Porter  
5:26   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
5:17   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:13   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Sekou Doumbouya  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
5:06   Cedi Osman missed dunk  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:04   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Porter  
5:04   DET team rebound  
4:57 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Markieff Morris 14-14
4:41 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 16-14
4:27   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:22   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
4:22 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 17-14
4:22 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
4:09   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   CLE team rebound  
3:52   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
3:40   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:32 +2 Kevin Porter made alley-oop shot, assist by Collin Sexton 20-14
3:21   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Markieff Morris  
3:07   Lost ball turnover on Markieff Morris, stolen by Kevin Porter  
2:57   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:52 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup 20-16
2:32   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Louis King  
2:19 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 20-19
2:04   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:53   Christian Wood missed layup  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
1:48   Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:39   Violation  
1:29   John Henson missed hook shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
1:23 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup 20-21
1:23   Violation  
1:13   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:57 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by Bruce Brown 20-23
0:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Dante Exum 22-23
0:24   Langston Galloway missed driving layup, blocked by Dante Exum  
0:24   CLE team rebound  
0:04   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
0:01 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 24-23

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 29
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
11:38   Personal foul on John Henson  
11:27   Offensive foul on Louis King  
11:27   Turnover on Louis King  
11:07   Larry Nance Jr. missed layup  
11:01   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
11:01 +2 John Henson made dunk 26-23
10:57   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
10:57   Turnover on Christian Wood  
10:40   John Henson missed alley-oop shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Dante Exum  
10:34   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
10:29   Alfonzo McKinnie missed dunk, blocked by Christian Wood  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:26   Offensive foul on Bruce Brown  
10:26   Turnover on Bruce Brown  
10:13   Traveling violation turnover on Dante Exum  
9:55   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
9:47   Personal foul on John Henson  
9:34   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
9:21   John Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Dante Exum  
9:06 +2 Dante Exum made layup 28-23
8:53   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
8:44   Offensive foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
8:44   Turnover on Alfonzo McKinnie  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Sekou Doumbouya, stolen by Dante Exum  
8:21   Dante Exum missed layup, blocked by Sekou Doumbouya  
8:21   CLE team rebound  
8:08   Darius Garland missed finger-roll layup  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
7:53   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:49 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Thon Maker 28-25
7:33 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made hook shot 30-25
7:20   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Dante Exum  
7:15   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   DET team rebound  
6:55   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Larry Nance Jr.  
6:54   DET team rebound  
6:52 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 30-28
6:33   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   DET team rebound  
6:19   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:11 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 33-28
5:56 +2 Reggie Jackson made fade-away jump shot 33-30
5:41   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:35   Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
5:35   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
5:35   Reggie Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:35   DET team rebound  
5:35 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-31
5:25 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 36-31
5:05 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made jump shot 36-33
4:50 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 39-33
4:37   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:29 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Darius Garland 41-33
4:29   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
4:29 +1 Tristan Thompson made free throw 42-33
4:16   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:04   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:03 +2 Andre Drummond made layup 42-35
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Andre Drummond  
3:32   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:27 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 44-35
3:27   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
3:27 +1 Tristan Thompson made free throw 45-35
3:13   Out of bounds turnover on Andre Drummond  
2:55   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
2:55   CLE team rebound  
2:47   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
2:46   DET team rebound  
2:33 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 45-37
2:18   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
2:18   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18   CLE team rebound  
2:18 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-37
2:05 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 46-40
1:47   Violation  
1:35 +2 Cedi Osman made jump shot 48-40
1:15   Andre Drummond missed floating jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
1:07 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 51-40
0:50 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 51-43
0:40   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:31 +2 Collin Sexton made driving dunk 53-43
0:12   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
0:12   DET team rebound  
0:03 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 53-45
0:03   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Langston Galloway  
0:02   Andre Drummond missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 36
DET Pistons 27

Time Team