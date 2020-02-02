CHA
Spurs rally from 19 down in 3rd, beat Hornets 114-90

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs are hitting the road as inconsistent as ever. At least they're starting this nearly month-long trip on an upswing.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 Saturday night in their final home game for 3 1/2 weeks.

''We competed in the second half,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ''We didn't compete in the first half.''

The Spurs held the Hornets to 27 points in the second half and outscored them by 37.

Miles Bridges had 25 points for Charlotte, which has lost 10 of 11.

''It's big, especially with that second half that we had,'' San Antonio center Jakob Poeltl said. ''It really got us going. I hope we can carry that over into our road trip. The spirits are high right now.''

Poeltl added 17 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes for the Spurs.

San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city's annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Its next home game is Feb. 26 against Dallas.

The Spurs outscored the Hornets 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row.

''Every single guy was out there was trying to make a play, whatever it was,'' DeRozan said. ''Whether it was a steal, getting in the passing lane, blocked shot, rebound, anything.''

San Antonio went on a 23-2 run in the third quarter, erasing a 19-point deficit with their defense. The Spurs had seven steals and the Hornets committed nine turnovers in the period.

''We knew Pop' was going to be on their tail at halftime,'' Charlotte coach James Borrego said. ''We talked about it at halftime, but for young guys, they just have to go through it.

''I can say it until I'm blue in the face in the locker room. `The pressure is going to pick up. They're going to get into you. They're going to try to turn you over.' It's just one of those things we have to go through.''

Poeltl ran down an errant pass intended for Willy Hernangomez at midcourt and Eurostepped in the lane for a layup between two defenders to cut the lead to 72-68. Patty Mills had a steal on the Hornets' next possession and tossed the ball upcourt to Derrick White, who completed a three-point play.

DeRozan put the Spurs up 74-72, their first lead since the opening minutes of the second quarter.

''We did a great job of moving the ball in the first half, but in the second half we didn't move the ball that much,'' Bridges said. ''That was the difference.''

Charlotte had 22 points in the paint during the second quarter in grabbing a 63-50 lead. Cody Zeller had two dunks and Devonte' Graham threw down an alley-oop, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Zeller finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Graham had eight points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Borrego received a warm reception when introduced prior to the game. Borrego was a Spurs assistant coach from 2003-2010 and 2015-2018.

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge had eight points and seven rebounds in his return from a two-game absence due to a sprained right thumb. ... Poeltl has 75 blocks in 48 games this season, second only to the 100 he had in 82 games with Toronto in 2018.

ONE OF A KIND

Borrego did not foresee Tim Duncan becoming an assistant coach once his playing career was over but said the pairing makes sense given Duncan's selflessness.

Borrego was an assistant for 10 seasons under Gregg Popovich. Duncan joined Popovich's staff this season as an assistant coach after retiring in 2016 as the franchise's leader in numerous categories.

''I have never seen anything like him,'' Borrego said. ''The humility, the transparency. Every loss he took on his shoulders, every win he praised the people around him. That's rare in today's NBA or in sports culture.''

EUROPEAN EUROSTEP

The Spurs were still buzzing about Poeltl's Eurostep after the game.

''I didn't even think about it,'' Poeltl said, chucking throughout his answer. ''It just came to me. I saw a lot of open court in front of me, so I went for it.''

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Orlando on Monday night.

Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 28
SA Spurs 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:47 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 0-2
11:47   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
11:47 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 0-3
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
11:06   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:56   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:45   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot, blocked by Marvin Williams  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:30 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 3-3
10:07 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 3-5
9:46   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:35 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 3-7
9:18 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 5-7
8:56 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 5-10
8:40 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Cody Zeller 7-10
8:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:14   Miles Bridges missed finger-roll layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:09 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 9-10
7:59 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 9-12
7:53   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:32 +2 DeMar DeRozan made fade-away jump shot 9-14
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
7:02   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Devonte' Graham  
6:30   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:20   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:13 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 11-14
6:01   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:45 +2 Cody Martin made jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 13-14
5:29 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 13-17
5:13   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:40   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:27   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:27 +1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
4:27   Cody Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
4:05   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:53   CHA team rebound  
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Patty Mills  
3:42   Patty Mills missed layup, blocked by Malik Monk  
3:41   SA team rebound  
3:38   SA team rebound  
3:19   Full timeout called  
3:28 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 14-20
3:14 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Miles Bridges 16-20
3:00 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 16-22
2:46 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 19-22
2:33 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Patty Mills 19-24
2:14   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
2:14 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
2:14 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
2:05 +2 Jakob Poeltl made driving dunk, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 21-26
1:49   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
1:40 +2 Willy Hernangomez made hook shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 23-26
1:19 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick White 23-28
1:07 +2 Miles Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 25-28
1:00   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
0:50 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 25-30
0:32   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:09   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
0:02 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 28-30
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 35
SA Spurs 20

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
11:34   Out of bounds turnover on Patty Mills  
11:20   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
11:06 +2 Cody Martin made dunk, assist by Miles Bridges 30-30
10:55 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot 30-33
10:46 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 32-33
10:32   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gay  
10:18 +2 Willy Hernangomez made driving layup 34-33
10:07   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
10:05   CHA team rebound  
9:52   Devonte' Graham missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:38   Dejounte Murray missed fade-away jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:28   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
9:11   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
9:11 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-33
9:11 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
8:58 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 36-36
8:40 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez 38-36
8:24   Out of bounds turnover on Trey Lyles  
7:59   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:54   Bryn Forbes missed alley-oop shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:47   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   SA team rebound  
7:23   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:11 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 40-36
6:58   LaMarcus Aldridge missed driving layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
6:43 +2 Marvin Williams made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 42-36
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Cody Zeller  
6:17 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 45-36
5:53 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 45-38
5:38   Cody Zeller missed layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:33   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:14   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
5:00   LaMarcus Aldridge missed hook shot, blocked by Cody Zeller  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
4:57   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
4:57 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 46-38
4:57 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-38
4:43 +2 Derrick White made driving dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 47-40
4:26 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 49-40
4:12 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 49-42
4:00 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 51-42
3:48   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
3:41   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
3:22 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Malik Monk 53-42
3:05   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  
3:05   CHA team rebound  
2:54 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 56-42
2:28   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
2:22 +2 Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 58-42
2:10   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  
2:10   SA team rebound  
2:04 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 58-44
1:46 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 61-44
1:34 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 61-46
1:34   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
1:34 +1 Derrick White made free throw 61-47
1:13 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 63-47
0:58   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
0:41   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:31 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 63-49
0:10   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
0:01   Personal foul on Malik Monk  
0:01   Marco Belinelli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:01   SA team rebound  
0:01 +1 Marco Belinelli made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-50
0:00   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 11
SA Spurs 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:28   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
11:05 +2 Marvin Williams made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 65-50
10:43   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:21 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Zeller 68-50
10:06   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
9:39   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
9:39 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 68-51
9:39   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37   CHA team rebound  
9:22 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 70-51
9:09   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
9:01 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 70-53
8:52   Cody Zeller missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:44 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 70-55
8:27   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:20   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick White  
7:59   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:50 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 70-57
7:35   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
7:19   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:03   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:49   Offensive foul on Jakob Poeltl  
6:49   Turnover on Jakob Poeltl  
6:37   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Trey Lyles  
6:29 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 70-59
6:06   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
6:05   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
5:57 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 70-61
5:29   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
5:21   Shooting foul on Willy Hernangomez  
5:21   Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   SA team rebound  
5:21 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-62
5:08   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
5:01   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
4:55   Offensive foul on Malik Monk  
4:55   Turnover on Malik Monk  
4:40  