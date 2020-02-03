ORL
CHA

No Text

Vucevic helps Magic snap 5-game skid, beat Hornets 112-100

  • AP
  • Feb 03, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) All the Orlando Magic needed to get back on track was a return trip to Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Magic snapped a five-game skid with a 112-100 win over the Hornets on Monday night. Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points here on Jan. 20.

''We always preach don't ever get too high, never get too low in this league - and this was just one of those games that we needed,'' Gordon said.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.

Orlando (22-28) led by eight entering the fourth quarter but quickly stretched the lead to 16 behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Terrence Ross and Gary Clark. The Hornets cut the lead to seven, but Ross hit two more 3s on consecutive possessions to push the lead back to 13. Ross finished with 13 points on four 3s.

Orlando shot 16 of 34 from 3-point range; the Hornets were 9 of 31.

''We lost at the 3-point line by 21 points and that was the difference,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said. ''We won the paint game and that was encouraging. ... But unfortunately they made seven more 3s than us, which isn't typical for them. They're not typically a big-time 3-point shooting team but they made shots that you have to give them credit for.''

The Magic move the ball well too, finishing with 35 assists.

Magic coach Steve Clifford called the ball movement a ''step forward.''

''I mean it's how we have to play,'' Clifford said. ''It's how we're built. We play traditional NBA basketball, but the ball has got to move. Everybody has to share it equally and when we do, that's when we played our best last year.''

Devonte Graham scored 15 points for the Hornets (16-34) after being held to just two points in the first three quarters. Graham came into the game struggling from the field, making 8 of 23 shots from the floor over his previous three games. He finished 6 of 13 against Orlando.

TIP INS

Magic: Khem Burch sat out after experiencing lower back soreness before the game. ... Orlando was out-rebounded 46-37.

Hornets: Rookie P.J. Washington missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle.

FULTZ STEPS UP

Fultz's 14 assists were a season high.

''He's got great shooters around him,'' Fournier said with a laugh.

Fournier called Fultz a ''special talent,'' adding that ''he's a point guard, he's athletic and he's big. He's able to get into small spaces and just find guys around him and we're all aware of that. He's a good passer, so we're always ready for him.''

MARTIN GIVES A SPARK

Charlotte's Cody Martin gave his team a needed spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting.

''For me it is about confidence, and the more I play the more confidence I have,'' Martin said.

MO BAMBA

The Magic got 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots from Mo Bamba in less than 12 minutes of playing time.

''It changes everything,'' Fournier said. ''To be a good team, you need balance and to have balance, you have to have a good bench and they definitely did a good job - even Gary (Clark) who's new. He was locked in today. He had a big shot, so everyone contributed.''

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to face the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Face the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday in Houston.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 25
CHA Hornets 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 0-3
11:20 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 2-3
11:05   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:57 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 2-5
10:49 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 4-5
10:41   Violation  
10:29 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 4-7
10:14 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 6-7
10:03   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
9:57   Traveling violation turnover on Dwayne Bacon  
9:38   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:30   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
9:15   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:07   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
8:50 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 6-9
8:29   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
8:29 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
8:29 +1 Wes Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Wes Iwundu  
7:59 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 10-9
7:47   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:43   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:32 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 13-9
7:17 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Cody Zeller 13-11
6:58   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:46   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:39 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 13-13
6:19   Nikola Vucevic missed fade-away jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Bacon, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
6:11   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
6:11   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:11   ORL team rebound  
6:11   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
5:49   Traveling violation turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
5:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 15-13
5:22   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   ORL team rebound  
5:03 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 17-13
4:45   Dwayne Bacon missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:33 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 20-13
4:19 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 20-15
4:05 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 22-15
4:05   Shooting foul on Dwayne Bacon  
4:05 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 23-15
3:49   Willy Hernangomez missed layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
3:42 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving layup 25-15
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Willy Hernangomez, stolen by Terrence Ross  
3:27   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
3:01   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:54 +2 Malik Monk made floating jump shot 25-17
2:42   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   CHA team rebound  
2:41   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
2:29 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 25-20
2:19   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:15 +2 Cody Martin made alley-oop shot, assist by Malik Monk 25-22
1:48   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:29   Traveling violation turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
1:12   BJ Johnson missed driving layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:00   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:51   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Ross, stolen by Cody Martin  
0:48   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
0:48 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
0:48 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
0:31   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
0:08   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:03   Willy Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 31
CHA Hornets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
11:38   Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:27 +2 Mo Bamba made layup, assist by Terrence Ross 27-24
11:08 +2 Cody Zeller made hook shot, assist by Malik Monk 27-26
10:53 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 30-26
10:40   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
10:40   CHA team rebound  
10:40   Personal foul on Evan Fournier  
10:33 +3 Cody Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 30-29
10:11 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 33-29
9:44   Dwayne Bacon missed driving layup  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
9:38 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Marvin Williams 33-31
9:26   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Cody Zeller  
9:19 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 33-33
9:02 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 36-33
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:49   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
8:33   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:28   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:21 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 38-33
8:14   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
8:14   Cody Zeller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14   CHA team rebound  
8:14 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
8:00 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 40-34
7:43   Out of bounds turnover on Dwayne Bacon  
7:30   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Team rebound  
7:12 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 40-36
6:57   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Cody Martin  
6:54 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 40-38
6:47   Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon  
6:30   Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
6:13   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
6:13   Willy Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13   CHA team rebound  
6:13   Willy Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
6:05 +2 Malik Monk made driving dunk, assist by Dwayne Bacon 40-40
5:44   Wes Iwundu missed driving layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
5:39   Offensive foul on Willy Hernangomez  
5:39   Turnover on Willy Hernangomez  
5:24 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 42-40
5:06   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:53 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 44-40
4:45   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
4:45 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 44-41
4:45 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
4:24   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:13   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
4:07 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 44-45
3:50 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 47-45
3:38   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:27 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 49-45
3:08   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
3:05 +2 Malik Monk made reverse layup 49-47
2:44 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 52-47
2:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Terry Rozier 52-49
2:05   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
1:59   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
1:59   Terry Rozier missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:59   CHA team rebound  
1:59 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-50
1:59 +1 Terry Rozier made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-51
1:40 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 54-51
1:32   Miles Bridges missed reverse layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:20   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:20   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
1:20   Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   ORL team rebound  
1:20   Aaron Gordon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
1:01   Cody Zeller missed hook shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
0:46   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
0:45   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:44   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
0:44   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 56-51
0:20 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 56-54
0:08   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 29
CHA Hornets 24

Time Team Play Score
11:52   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
11:38 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 58-54
11:14   Dwayne Bacon missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Dwayne Bacon  
10:55 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 58-57
10:31   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:13   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Miles Bridges  
9:50   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
9:35 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 58-59
9:22 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 60-59
9:00   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   ORL team rebound  
8:50 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 62-59
8:50   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
8:50   Nikola Vucevic missed free throw  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon  
8:41   Dwayne Bacon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:25   Wes Iwundu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 64-59
8:04 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot, assist by Dwayne Bacon 64-61
7:45 +2 Wes Iwundu made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 66-61
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
7:28   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
7:28 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 67-61
7:28 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-61
7:07   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot