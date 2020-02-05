PHO
Drummond's big game lifts Pistons over Suns 116-108

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond wasn't about to predict where he'd be playing in a couple days.

''Your guess is as good as mine,'' he said. ''I don't know what's going to happen. I'm going to go to sleep tonight and wake up and find out what happens.''

Drummond had 31 points and 19 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons handed the Phoenix Suns their fourth straight loss, 116-108 on Wednesday night.

There's been trade speculation about Drummond, and this was Detroit's last game before Thursday's trade deadline. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds by halftime and finished just two points shy of his career high.

He was asked afterward if the possibility of this being his last game with the Pistons had crossed his mind.

''I've been hearing that for the past four years,'' he said. ''It don't faze me.''

Reggie Jackson added 25 points for Detroit and Christian Wood had 21. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 30.

The Pistons led 101-94 in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Wood, but the Suns scored the next six points to close within one. Detroit answered with a 9-2 run capped by Jackson's 3-pointer.

It was the 402nd double-double for Drummond, putting him in a tie with Bill Laimbeer for third on the team's career list.

Deandre Ayton scored 26 points for the Suns and Devin Booker added 22. Ricky Rubio had no points and 10 assists at halftime, but he had only one assist and four points the rest of the way.

''We have to continue to grow and mature in order to stay solid, to stay focused for 48 minutes,'' Oubre said. ''I think that's the best teams who can follow the game plan, do what they do consistently for 48 minutes.''

Detroit led 64-61 after two quarters.

DEPTH

Detroit's bench outscored Phoenix's 39-13, with Wood leading the way. Langston Galloway contributed 15 points for the Pistons.

Coach Dwane Casey, however, was not happy with rookies Jordan Bone and Louis King, who combined for three points in minimal playing time.

''Bone, Sekou (Doumbouya) and King. Both, I didn't think they played hard enough. I wanted to play them longer, but when you go in, you've got to go in chewing nails, and I didn't see that,'' Casey said. ''I told them, next stop will be (G League) Grand Rapids if they're not going to come in. Because this is an opportunity for them, but it's not going to be given to them.''

Doumbouya, also a rookie, started and scored five points in 15:58. King made a 3-pointer in the third quarter, then was immediately called for a technical foul, apparently for taunting.

SHARP SHOOTING

Both teams shot over 40% from 3-point range. Detroit was 12 of 28 and Phoenix was 12 of 26.

''Just couldn't get enough of them,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''I didn't think that we responded well to them blitzing (Booker) tonight. I think the simple play is there.''

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix was without Dario Saric (left ankle), Tyler Johnson (right knee), Ty Jerome (left calf), Aron Baynes (left hip) and Cameron Johnson (right quad). ... Ayton had 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. He surpassed 100 blocked shots for his career.

Pistons: Detroit has been without Blake Griffin because of left knee surgery. The Pistons were also missing Derrick Rose (left hip), Luke Kennard (knee), Markieff Morris (illness) and Svi Mykhailiuk (right hip). ... Seven of Drummond's 19 rebounds were at the offensive end. Detroit had 17 second-chance points to Phoenix's eight.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Pistons: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 31
DET Pistons 38

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33   Andre Drummond missed turnaround jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:26 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-0
11:11 +2 Bruce Brown made driving layup, assist by Andre Drummond 3-2
10:48   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:38 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 3-5
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Andre Drummond  
10:12   Tony Snell missed finger-roll layup  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:03 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 6-5
9:44 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 6-8
9:36   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Bruce Brown  
9:25 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 6-10
9:07 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-10
8:47 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 8-13
8:35 +2 Deandre Ayton made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-13
8:27 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 10-15
8:16   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:06 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 12-15
7:41   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:43   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:35 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 12-17
7:23 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 14-17
7:23   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
7:23 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 15-17
7:00 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 15-19
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
6:37   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
6:34 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 15-21
6:24 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-21
6:05   Reggie Jackson missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:56 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 20-21
5:50   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
5:35   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
5:15   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
5:15   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:11 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 20-23
4:59   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
4:59 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
4:59 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
4:43   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:30 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 24-23
4:12 +2 Andre Drummond made floating jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 24-25
4:01   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Langston Galloway  
4:01   DET team rebound  
3:47 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 24-27
3:47 +2 Andre Drummond made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 24-27
3:25 +2 Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot 26-27
3:03   Tony Snell missed fade-away jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:55 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 26-30
2:31 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 28-30
2:17   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:05   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
1:57 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 30-30
1:34   Jordan Bone missed floating jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:21   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:12 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup, assist by Langston Galloway 30-32
1:12   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:12 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 30-33
0:58   Bad pass turnover on Cheick Diallo, stolen by Christian Wood  
0:54 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 30-35
0:40   Cheick Diallo missed hook shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:31   Tony Snell missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:29 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 30-38
0:14   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
0:14   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:14   PHO team rebound  
0:14 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
0:01   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
0:01   DET team rebound  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 30
DET Pistons 26

Time Team Play Score
11:44 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 33-38
11:24 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 33-40
11:13   Personal foul on Jordan Bone  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:43 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 33-42
10:43   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:43 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 33-43
10:31 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 36-43
10:07   Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   PHO team rebound  
9:43   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
9:18   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
9:13   Jordan Bone missed layup  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:09 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 36-45
8:50   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bone  
8:39 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone 36-48
8:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 38-48
8:07   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   PHO team rebound  
8:06   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
7:57   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:46   Reggie Jackson missed layup  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:31   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:11 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 40-48
7:02   Reggie Jackson missed hook shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:59   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
6:55 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 43-48
6:36   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
6:22   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   PHO team rebound  
6:08 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 46-48
5:41   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:22   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
5:03   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:53   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:51   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 48-48
4:51   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
4:51   Deandre Ayton missed free throw  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:26   Bruce Brown missed driving layup  
4:26   DET team rebound  
4:27   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:10   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:01   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
3:47 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made layup, assist by Langston Galloway 48-50
3:31   Personal foul on Langston Galloway  
3:31 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 49-50
3:31   Deandre Ayton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:05 +2 Bruce Brown made hook shot 49-52
3:05   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
2:55   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
2:55 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
2:55 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
2:40   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:32 +2 Andre Drummond made jump shot 49-56
2:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made driving layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 51-56
2:23   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
2:23 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made free throw 52-56
2:05   Reggie Jackson missed hook shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:54 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 55-56
1:36 +2 Christian Wood made layup, assist by Bruce Brown 55-58
1:36   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
1:36 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 55-59
1:18 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 57-59
0:59 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 57-61
0:59   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
0:59   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:41   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
0:32   Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:25 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 59-61
0:04 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 59-64
0:00 +2 Mikal Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 61-64
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
DET Pistons 25

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Deandre Ayton made floating jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 63-64
11:12   Andre Drummond missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:10   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:42   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
10:31 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 63-66
10:26   Offensive foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:26   Turnover on Ricky Rubio  
10:06 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Tony Snell 63-68
10:06   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:06   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 65-68
9:21   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:01   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:58 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 67-68
8:36   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:19   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
8:15 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 67-70
8:15   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
8:15 +1 Andre Drummond made free throw 67-71
7:55   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:42   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:39   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
7:39 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 68-71
7:39 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-71
7:17   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
7:10   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:03 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 71-71
6:49   Louis King missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   PHO team rebound  
6:33 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 74-71
5:59 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 74-74
5:40   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38