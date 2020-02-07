MEM
PHI

Korkmaz, Simmons lead 76ers past Grizzlies 119-107

  • AP
  • Feb 07, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) The 76ers needed to get back to their home court to get back on track. Furkan Korkmaz’s shooting helped, too.

Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak with a 119-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

“We needed this,” Simmons said.

Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA-best 23-2 at home.

Korkmaz made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers.

“It was a tough week,” Korkmaz said. “Everybody brought their spirit, everybody helped each other and everybody looked good on the court.”

The 76ers were glad to be back in Philadelphia after a dismal four-game road trip that saw them get outscored by 73 total points while allowing an average of 123 points per contest in defeats to Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee. Those losses dropped the 76ers’ road record to 9-19.

The latest road defeat, Thursday’s 112-101 setback at Milwaukee, came after a players-only meeting following Monday’s 137-106 blowout at Miami.

Ja Morant had 15 points to pace Memphis, which lost for just the fourth time in 17 games. The Grizzlies, who last made the playoffs in 2017, entered 3½ games ahead of Portland for the final postseason berth in the Western Conference.

“They just executed at a really high level and imposed their will,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Getting to the playoffs was considered an afterthought for the 76ers, who began the season as title contenders. But Philadelphia was the No. 6 seed if the playoffs started Friday.

The 76ers were out of sync offensively during their skid, and coach Brett Brown has been trying to mesh All-Stars Simmons and Embiid without success of late.

“It’s a good problem to have – if it’s a problem,” 76ers GM Elton Brand said prior to the game.

Brand made some moves this week to help Brown.

Philadelphia acquired some outside shooting and bench production with the additions of Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from Golden State for three second-round picks. Neither was available for Friday’s game, and their first appearance could come in Sunday’s home contest against Chicago.

Robinson and Burks were added for their outside shooting, something Korkmaz provided in a strong first half for Philadelphia.

Korkmaz had 20 points while making 8 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, to help the 76ers take a 58-44 lead at the break. Simmons added 16 points and helped Philadelphia pull away late in the second quarter with five points in the final 40.9 seconds, including a pair of free throws after getting fouled following a steal of an unsuspecting Morant at midcourt.

Even without Embiid, it was all 76ers after the intermission.

Simmons fed Matisse Thybulle for a dunk that gave Philadelphia its largest lead to that point, 74-51 with 7:28 left in the third quarter. And then Simmons stripped Kyle Anderson following a timeout, finishing with a two-handed jam that put Philadelphia up 25 points.

The lead eventually grew to 33 points.

COMING SOON

The Grizzlies also were without their newly acquired players.

Neither Jordan Bell, Justise Winslow, Gorgui Deng nor Dion Waiters suited up. Jenkins said prior to the game he is looking forward to getting the new players into the fold.

“They’re just going to enhance what we’re building here,” he said. “I’m very excited about the new guys coming in. I’m excited to get them in the fold and get them up to speed in what we’re doing.”

BRAND BACKS BROWN

Brand gave his support to Brown prior to the contest.

“I believe in Brett’s ability to lead this team,” Brand said.

Brown has come under fire of late for the 76ers’ struggles, particularly on the road.

“We have to fix that,” Brand said. “We can do it and will do it.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen (hip) missed his seventh straight contest. … Jenkins, a Penn graduate, stopped by his alma mater to talk to a student group and visited his favorite cheesesteak spot.

76ers: Josh Richardson returned to the court after sitting out five games due to a hamstring injury. He had four points in 15 minutes. … Philadelphia waived Jonah Bolden and signed Norvel Pelle. Pelle played in 14 games this season. He scored five points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Washington on Sunday.

76ers: Host Chicago on Sunday.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 25
PHI 76ers 26

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Joel Embiid  
11:39 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup 0-2
11:19   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ben Simmons  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:11   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed dunk  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:11   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
11:11   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
11:03   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:48   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:29   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:12 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 0-4
9:58   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
9:46 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 0-6
9:34   Offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:34   Turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:22   Offensive goaltending turnover on Joel Embiid  
9:09 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 3-6
8:51   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
8:51   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
8:43   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:37   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:30   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:30   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:30   PHI team rebound  
8:30 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-7
8:15   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
8:15 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 4-7
8:15   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:57   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:51   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:38 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 6-7
7:15   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
7:15 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
7:15 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
7:00   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Joel Embiid  
6:56   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:43   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:38 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 8-9
6:31 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 8-12
6:17   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:10   Ben Simmons missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:04 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 10-12
5:41   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:33 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 12-12
5:22 +2 Matisse Thybulle made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 12-14
5:10   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:04   MEM team rebound  
4:36   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:54 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 14-14
4:36   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:29   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:29 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
4:29 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-14
4:20   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:20 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
4:20   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
4:09   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Al Horford  
4:06   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:57   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Josh Jackson  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Ben Simmons  
3:43 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 16-17
3:29 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup 18-17
3:04 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Joel Embiid 18-19
3:04   Violation  
2:47   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:33 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 18-22
2:25 +2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 20-22
2:18   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:14 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot 20-24
2:00   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:46   Lost ball turnover on Mike Scott, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
1:42 +2 Tyus Jones made layup, assist by Brandon Clarke 22-24
1:24 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk 22-26
1:04   Backcourt turnover on Brandon Clarke  
0:50   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:46 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 25-26
0:33   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
0:29   Tyus Jones missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:05   Bad pass turnover on Josh Richardson, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
0:00   Tyus Jones missed layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 19
PHI 76ers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
11:40   PHI team rebound  
11:38   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
11:31 +2 Josh Jackson made finger-roll layup, assist by Ja Morant 27-26
11:15 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 27-28
11:03   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
10:57   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:41   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot, blocked by Tobias Harris  
10:41   PHI team rebound  
10:26   Tobias Harris missed finger-roll layup  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:19   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Jackson  
9:56   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
9:53   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
9:53   Offensive foul on Josh Richardson  
9:53   Turnover on Josh Richardson  
9:31   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:19 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 27-30
8:59   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
8:59 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
8:59 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
8:46   Tobias Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:37   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:34   Joel Embiid missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:34   PHI team rebound  
8:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:21 +2 Ja Morant made driving dunk 31-30
8:20   Violation  
8:01 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 31-32
7:51   Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:51   Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:36   Josh Richardson missed turnaround jump shot  
7:36   PHI team rebound  
7:37   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:30 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 31-35
7:14   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:11   Yuta Watanabe missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:01   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:53   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:34 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 31-37
6:34   Shooting foul on Kyle Anderson  
6:34   Tobias Harris missed free throw  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:18 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 33-37
6:02   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:51   Al Horford missed jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
5:42 +2 De'Anthony Melton made finger-roll layup, assist by Tyus Jones 35-37
5:29 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 35-40
5:10   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:03   Kyle Anderson missed layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:03   Personal foul on Al Horford  
4:49 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 37-40
4:29   Ben Simmons missed turnaround jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
4:16   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:05 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 37-42
3:53   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:40 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 37-45
3:15 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 39-45
2:56 +2 Ben Simmons made driving dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 39-47
2:56   Violation  
2:44   Tyus Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
2:44   MEM team rebound  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Mike Scott  
2:40   Ben Simmons missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:34   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
2:34   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:34   MEM team rebound  
2:34 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
2:19 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Shake Milton 40-49
2:14   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
2:14 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
2:14 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
2:02   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
2:00   MEM team rebound  
1:42   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:30 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made fade-away jump shot 42-51
1:04   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:50 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup 42-53
0:39   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Ben Simmons  
0:39   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
0:40 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
0:40 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
0:34 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 44-55
0:17 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 44-57
0:17   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
0:17 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 44-58
0:01   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter