SA
DEN

No Text

Nuggets come from 23 down to beat Spurs 127-120

  • AP
  • Feb 11, 2020

DENVER (AP) Jamal Murray was hurting, out of rhythm and wondering if he should keep playing when he left the court at halftime. A quick call to his father gave him the incentive to keep going.

San Antonio probably wished the young guard had stayed in the locker room.

Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the Spurs 127-120 on Monday night.

Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and outscored San Antonio by 21 after halftime. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

Murray was playing his fourth game after missing 10 with a sprained left ankle, an injury he's still playing through. It showed in the first 24 minutes, when he scored three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

''I pride myself on playing with pain, playing through stuff. The first half didn't go my way and I got banged up and I just called my dad at half and recouped,'' he said. ''I'm hurting a lot. I've played with so much pain but sometimes I don't want to play through pain no more. Let me just sit it out.''

Paul Millsap, who had 22 off the bench, helped spark the comeback on his 35th birthday. He had 16 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer early in the fourth.

''They just outworked us in the first half so we needed to bring some type of energy and I wanted to be that spark plug,'' Millsap said.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble trying to guard LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs forward had 33 points to lead all scorers.

The Spurs, on an extended eight-game road trip, have lost the first five despite leading for most of the way. They scored 40 in the first quarter, led 67-53 at halftime and quickly extended it to 22 points. Aldridge, who scored all of his 17 first-half points in the first 10:31 of the game, added seven more to increase the San Antonio advantage to 86-63 lead.

The Nuggets mounted a furious rally in the final 3:14 to cut the Spurs' lead to 93-89 after three, and then took their first lead on Millsap's 3-pointer with 9:01 left.

''Paul was great,'' Denver coach Michael Malone said. ''Every time he shot the ball during that stretch I thought it was going in. Most of the time it did.''

The Spurs scored eight in a row to go back in front 107-102 but Murray had 11 points to kick-start another rally and give the Nuggets the lead for good.

''Millsap, Murray, they just took over as far as shooting is concerned,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. ''They did a great job, and they're going to keep playing. They're a great team, so they're not going to stop and we just couldn't sustain the scoring.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: G DeMar Derozan sat out with back spasms. ... Derrick White played his college basketball at the University of Colorado at Boulder. ... Aldridge's season high in points is 40.

Nuggets: Forwards Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan McRae, acquired in separate deals last week, made their home debuts. Bates-Diop saw his first action with Denver on Saturday at Phoenix. McRae scored eight points in 17 minutes. ... The 67 points allowed in the first half were two shy of the most Denver has given up this season.

PRICELESS EXPERIENCE

The Nuggets ended a five-year playoff drought last spring when they faced the Spurs in the first round. Denver survived in seven games before losing a Game 7 against Portland in the next round.

''Can't put a dollar sign on it,'' Malone said of the postseason run. ''So valuable. You had seven of our top nine players making their playoff debut. There are a lot of players who go through their playoff experience and never get a seventh game. All of our young guys got two last year.''

BIG FAN

Popovich watched Torrey Craig help the Nuggets beat his Spurs last spring and then had a chance to coach him on the USA Men's Select Team last summer. Popovich came away impressed.

''He's a competitor. He's aggressive,'' Popovich said before Monday's game. ''He's a professional, even at a young age. Those are the first things that hit you about him.''

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 40
DEN Nuggets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:18   Bryn Forbes missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Torrey Craig  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
10:55   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
10:55 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-0
10:36   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:26 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 6-0
10:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:49 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 8-0
9:28 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 8-3
9:16 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 11-3
9:02 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 11-6
8:38   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:30   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:18 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 13-6
8:06 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Gary Harris 13-8
7:50 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 16-8
7:35   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
7:19 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 19-8
6:59   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:45 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 19-11
6:27   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:19   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:07 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 21-11
5:44 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 21-14
5:26   LaMarcus Aldridge missed reverse layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 24-14
5:07   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:59   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:54 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 24-16
4:35 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made hook shot 26-16
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
4:02   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:55 +3 PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 26-19
3:45 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick White 28-19
3:32 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 28-21
3:17 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 31-21
3:04   Offensive foul on PJ Dozier  
3:04   Turnover on PJ Dozier  
2:52   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:38 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 31-23
2:22 +2 Derrick White made driving layup, assist by Marco Belinelli 33-23
2:07 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 33-26
1:49   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:36   Derrick White missed jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:29 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made dunk 35-26
1:15   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
1:01 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 38-26
0:46   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:42   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Paul Millsap  
0:41 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap 38-28
0:28 +2 Jakob Poeltl made hook shot, assist by Derrick White 40-28
0:06 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 40-30
0:00   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 27
DEN Nuggets 23

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 43-30
11:26 +2 Paul Millsap made floating jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 43-32
11:12   Rudy Gay missed jump shot, blocked by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
11:12   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
11:12 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 44-32
11:12 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-32
11:03   Jordan McRae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
10:51 +2 Rudy Gay made driving layup 47-32
10:37   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
10:37 +1 Keita Bates-Diop made 1st of 2 free throws 47-33
10:37   Keita Bates-Diop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:23 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 47-36
10:03   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
9:56   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:39   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
9:39 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 48-36
9:39 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-36
9:15   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Jakob Poeltl, stolen by Paul Millsap  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Marco Belinelli  
8:52 +2 Patty Mills made reverse layup 51-36
8:29 +3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 51-39
8:19   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
8:15   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
8:00   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
8:00   Paul Millsap missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00   DEN team rebound  
8:00 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-40
7:48   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:41   Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:38 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 51-43
7:22 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 54-43
7:01   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:43 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 56-43
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
6:16 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 58-43
6:09   Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:56   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:32   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
5:13 +2 Dejounte Murray made dunk 60-43
5:05   Jamal Murray missed driving layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:57   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:45   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:45   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:45   DEN team rebound  
4:45 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-44
4:27   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:27   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:15   Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl  
4:15 +1 Torrey Craig made 1st of 2 free throws 60-45
4:15 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-46
4:07   Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
4:00   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
4:00 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 60-47
4:00 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
3:49   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
3:37   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
3:26   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:47   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:27 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 62-48
2:00 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 62-50
1:43 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 64-50
1:43   Violation  
1:28 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 64-52
1:10   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
1:10   DEN team rebound  
0:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
0:30   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
0:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:30 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 64-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 3 free throws 65-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 3 free throws 66-53
0:30 +1 Dejounte Murray made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-53
0:17   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
0:17   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
0:00   Derrick White missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
DEN Nuggets 36

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 69-53
11:17 +2 Jamal Murray made fade-away jump shot 69-55
11:04   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Jamal Murray  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Trey Lyles  
10:47 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made reverse layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 71-55
10:47   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
10:47   Lonnie Walker IV missed free throw  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:35   Jamal Murray missed driving dunk  
10:33   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:27 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 74-55
10:13   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:03 +2 Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 74-57
9:53 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 76-57
9:31 +2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 76-59
9:17 +3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 79-59
8:47   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:44 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 79-61
8:29   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:25   Lonnie Walker IV missed dunk  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
8:17   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
8:06 +2 Dejounte Murray made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 81-61
7:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:41   Dejounte Murray missed hook shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
7:37   Jerami Grant missed layup  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:30 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made layup, assist by Trey Lyles 83-61
7:14 +2 Jamal Murray made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 83-63
6:49 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 86-63
6:33 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 86-65
6:19   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:03 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 86-66
5:53 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 86-68
5:32   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
5:22   Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot, blocked by Trey Lyles  
5:22   SA team rebound  
5:18   Jumpball  
4:59   Shooting foul on Jordan McRae  
4:59 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 87-68
4:59 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 88-68
4:40   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:34 +2 Nikola Jokic made finger-roll layup, assist by Paul Millsap 88-70
4:23   Traveling violation turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:20   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
4:20 +1 PJ Dozier made 1st of 2 free throws 88-71
4:20   PJ Dozier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
3:58   Derrick White missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:44 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 88-73
3:25 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gay 91-73
3:04 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by PJ Dozier 91-75
3:04   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
3:04 +1 Paul Millsap made free throw 91-76
2:45   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
2:39   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
2:39 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 91-77
2:39 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 91-78
2:21   Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap  
2:21