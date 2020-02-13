LAL
DENVER (AP) LeBron James wasn't about to coast into the All-Star break, and neither was Anthony Davis.

''I could tell they were locked in pregame. LeBron had his jersey with like 80 minutes to go before the game,'' guard Alex Caruso said after the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-116 overtime triumph in Denver on Wednesday night.

James posted his 12th triple-double of the season, tied with Luka Doncic for the NBA lead, and Davis scored seven of his 33 points in overtime as the Western Conference leaders took a 41-12 record and a four-game lead over second-place Denver into the All-Star break.

''I was trying to be laser sharp, laser focused as I could,'' James said. ''I know the break was coming, but I wasn't going to take this opportunity for granted. I wanted to play extremely well tonight for our ballclub and I wanted us to play extremely well going into the break on a high note. And our team, we responded very well.''

The Nuggets were the hottest team in the league, having won six of seven, including short-handed stunners at Milwaukee and Utah.

So, James, who had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, saw this as playoff prep.

''Every opportunity we get to play in a close game against a tough opponent, it's a learning experience for all of us,'' he said. ''It prepares us for a postseason game where it's going to be back and forth, back and forth. I thought tonight was a playoff atmosphere for both teams, being No. 1 and No. 2 in the Western Conference, jockeying for position. We were just trying to make plays whatever it takes. And A.D. was there knocking down big 3s and getting a block and getting some stops, the jump ball, as well. It was big time.''

In addition to his 33 points, Davis tied up All-Star Nikola Jokic for a key jump ball late in regulation when the officials had to waive off the basket by Denver's big man after he muscled the ball away from Davis and into the basket.

Jokic has 22 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Dwight Howard added 14 points for the Lakers, who improved their NBA-best road record to 23-5.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 33 points, but Jokic was in foul trouble late and made some crucial blunders in the extra period, including a turnover on a bad pass with 19 seconds left after he passed up an open 3-pointer with Denver down 119-116.

The back-and-forth game went to overtime tied at 111 when James' fadeaway 15-footer hit the iron and bounced away at the buzzer.

Gary Harris' 3-pointer tied it at 116 with 3:06 remaining in overtime, but the Nuggets suddenly went cold, especially Jokic, who missed three shots and bypassed a wide-open 3 with 20 seconds left and the Nuggets down 119-116. He followed with a bad pass right into the arms of Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope.

''It was a close game. We just didn't execute in the last minutes,'' Jokic said. ''I made a lot of terrible mistakes. Every decision was bad. So, I need to be better with my decision-making. I think I just need to look to shoot a little bit more.''

NO RUNAWAY

LA opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Danny Green and a thunderous dunk by James for an 11-point lead, the Lakers' largest of the night. But the Nuggets used an 11-0 run capped by Jokic's long 3-pointer to tie it at 66.

Jokic picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench with 4:44 left in the third quarter. The Nuggets vehemently argued the call because Davis took three steps in the paint before contact and should have been called for a travel.

But his teammates picked up the slack to give the Nuggets an 87-84 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Jokic returned with Denver trailing 97-94 with 7 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

James' jumper put Los Angeles ahead 53-51 and his drive to the hoop with one-tenth of a second left gave the Lakers a 61-55 halftime lead.

SILVER LINING

Despite the disappointment, the Nuggets are pleased to take a 38-17 record into the All-Star break.

''Of course nobody wants to lose, but we lost to an amazing team,'' said Jokic, who was battered after 37 minutes of having James, Davis and Dwight Howard come at him in waves. ''They are one of the best teams in the NBA right now. They are playing at a really high level. It's not a bad thing to lose against them, especially because it's overtime and we put up a fight.''

And Denver was without the injured trio of Mason Plumlee, Michal Porter Jr. and Will Barton III.

''We are still second,'' Jokic said, ''so I like it.''

TIP-INS

Lakers: Took control in the second quarter by outscoring Denver 20-8 in the paint. ... The Lakers forced Denver into a pair of 24-second violations, including on the game's first possession.

Nuggets: Jokic was honored for his All-Star selection in a pregame ceremony that included a framed All-Star jersey. ... Reserves Paul Millsap, Monte Morris and Noah Vonlieh each sank their only 3-point attempt of the first half, whereas the starting five went a combined 3 for 10 from long range.

UP NEXT

Lakers: host Memphis on Feb. 21 after the All-Star break.

Nuggets: visit Oklahoma City on Feb. 21.

---

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 23
DEN Nuggets 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:32   Jamal Murray missed layup  
11:32   DEN team rebound  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:12 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot 2-0
10:57   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
10:50   Gary Harris missed finger-roll layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
10:47   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:44 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup 4-0
10:35   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
10:32   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:25   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:25   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25   LAL team rebound  
10:25   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:15 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 4-2
10:01 +2 JaVale McGee made finger-roll layup, assist by Avery Bradley 6-2
9:51   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:43   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
9:39   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
9:21 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 6-5
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Jerami Grant  
9:03 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Torrey Craig 6-7
8:56   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:46 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 6-10
8:44   Full timeout called  
8:31   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:22   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
8:11   Gary Harris missed finger-roll layup  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:03 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 8-10
7:49 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 8-12
7:42 +2 JaVale McGee made layup, assist by LeBron James 10-12
7:15 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 10-14
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
7:00 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
6:38   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by JaVale McGee  
6:12 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 12-17
5:47   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:33   Anthony Davis missed finger-roll layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
5:27 +2 Torrey Craig made finger-roll layup 12-19
5:06   JaVale McGee missed driving layup  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
4:59   Avery Bradley missed dunk  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
4:57 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Torrey Craig 12-21
4:43 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 15-21
4:32   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:26 +2 Avery Bradley made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 17-21
4:26   Full timeout called  
4:06   Nikola Jokic missed hook shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:40 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 19-21
3:25   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
3:14   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:00 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 19-23
2:39   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
2:39   LAL team rebound  
2:39   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:37   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:19 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 19-25
1:59   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
1:45 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup 19-27
1:45   Full timeout called  
1:29   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:26   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
1:26 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
1:26 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
1:16   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
1:16 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
1:16 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-29
1:05   LeBron James missed jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:59 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 23-29
0:38   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
0:34   Offensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
0:33   PJ Dozier missed jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
0:19   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed driving layup, blocked by Jordan McRae  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:16   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
0:14   Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh  
0:00 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 23-31
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 38
DEN Nuggets 24

Time Team Play Score
11:55 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 26-31
11:28 +3 Noah Vonleh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 26-34
11:11 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 29-34
10:50 +2 PJ Dozier made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 29-36
10:38   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:25   Shooting foul on Rajon Rondo  
10:25 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
10:25 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
10:11   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
10:04   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
9:58   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:47   Personal foul on Noah Vonleh  
9:35 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 32-38
9:18   Shooting foul on Rajon Rondo  
9:18 +1 Jordan McRae made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
9:18   Jordan McRae missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Paul Millsap  
8:59 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 32-42
8:40   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
8:27 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 32-45
8:11 +2 Alex Caruso made driving layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 34-45
7:50 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 34-47
7:39   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
7:35   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
7:29 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso 36-47
7:15 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 36-49
7:04 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot 39-49
6:37   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
6:19 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 41-49
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Anthony Davis  
5:38   Alex Caruso missed floating jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:28   Jerami Grant missed alley-oop shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
5:16 +2 Anthony Davis made reverse layup, assist by Alex Caruso 43-49
5:04   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
4:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:46 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Dwight Howard 45-49
4:27   Jamal Murray missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
4:22 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup 47-49
4:22   Full timeout called  
4:08   Offensive foul on Gary Harris  
4:08   Turnover on Gary Harris  
3:56   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:51 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 49-49
3:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 49-51
3:16 +2 Anthony Davis made layup 51-51
3:16   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
3:16   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:58   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:39 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot 53-51
2:25   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:20   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
2:20   Anthony Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   LAL team rebound  
2:20 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
2:02   Jamal Murray missed floating jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:54   LeBron James missed reverse layup  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Torrey Craig, stolen by Alex Caruso  
1:40   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:38 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 56-51
1:38   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
1:38 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 57-51
1:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made finger-roll layup, assist by Jamal Murray 57-53
0:54   LeBron James missed turnaround jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
0:49 +2 Gary Harris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 57-55
0:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 59-55
0:20   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
0:00 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 61-55
0:00   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
0:00   LeBron James missed free throw  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 23
DEN Nuggets 32

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Violation  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
11:31   Gary Harris missed floating jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:24 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 64-55
10:53   Nikola Jokic missed fade-away jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:39 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk 66-55
10:38   Violation  
10:20 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 66-57
10:02   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
9:56   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
9:56   Jamal Murray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56   DEN team rebound  
9:56 +1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
9:52   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:40 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 66-61
9:22   Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:14   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
9:14 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 66-62
9:14 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-63
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Gary Harris  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:41   Full timeout called  
8:29 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Dwight Howard 68-66
8:09 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 68-68
7:51   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
7:29   Jerami Grant missed floating jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
7:16 +2 Dwight Howard made layup, assist by LeBron James 70-68
7:16   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
7:16 +1 Dwight Howard made free throw 71-68
7:03 +2 Gary Harris made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 71-70
6:50   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:42   Offensive foul on Jerami Grant  
6:42   Turnover on Jerami Grant  
6:30   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
6:30 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 72-70
6:30   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:06 +2 Jamal Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 72-72
6:00 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 75-72
5:40 +2 Jamal Murray made fade-away jump shot 75-74
5:26   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
5:16   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:16   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16   LAL team rebound  
5:16 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-74
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:44   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:44   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:44   LAL team rebound  
4:44   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:20   Jerami Grant missed turnaround jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:13   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
4:13   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
3:54 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Paul Millsap 76-76
3:43   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
3:43 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 77-76
3:43