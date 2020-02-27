LAC
PHO

No Text

Leonard scores 24 points, Clippers top Suns 102-92

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) Reggie Jackson's 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter gave the Los Angeles Clippers a double-digit lead. Teammate Marcus Morris hit another 3 with 45 seconds left that helped fend off a final Phoenix rally and secure the win.

The two newest Clippers had big moments in their team's 102-92 victory over the Suns on Wednesday night. As the games get more important heading into the final months, Clippers coach Doc Rivers says it won't be the last time they're needed.

''They're both going to win at least one playoff game each for us,'' Rivers said. ''You just know that. You know how the games are going to go. We're going to need a big shot here or there, and one or both of them will make one.''

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Morris finished with 18. Jackson had 12 points off the bench and made 4 of 6 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles won its second straight game, bouncing back from a tough stretch that included its only three-game losing streak of the season. The Clippers are still working to piece together their upgraded playing rotation, which includes the recently acquired Morris and Jackson.

Their newfound depth was on display in Phoenix. The Clippers used 10 players and all of them played at least 16 minutes. Leonard was the only one who had to play more than 30 minutes.

''We're just trying to be on the same page right now,'' Leonard said. ''It's only been two games that we've won, so it's nothing too huge. We've got to keep going.''

The Clippers led by as many as 15 points during the third quarter before settling for a 76-66 advantage going into the fourth. The Suns never cut the deficit to less than seven in the final quarter.

It was a disappointing start to a six-game homestand for Phoenix, which is among several teams fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Memphis is at No. 8 right now, but Portland, San Antonio, New Orleans, Sacramento and Phoenix are all within five games.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 25 points and 17 rebounds. All-Star guard Devin Booker had a rough night, scoring 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Phoenix shot just 39% from the field and Leonard's defense on Booker was crucial.

''He's amazing with his reach, his hands, his foot movement,'' Rivers said. ''He's very smart and extremely strong. I thought that set the tone for us for sure.''

Booker came into Wednesday averaging 26.3 points.

''I've been in this situation where you feel like you can't put a rock in the ocean and tonight I felt like they were good shots,'' Booker said. ''A lot of open shots, maybe too open, but that's part of the game. It's a make or miss league at the end of the day and if you're not making shots, it's tough to win.''

Phoenix led for most of the first half, but the Clippers rallied for a 54-49 lead at the break. Leonard had 12 points for the Clippers, while Ayton led the Suns with 14.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Los Angeles has a 6-0 record this season when its full roster is available to play. ... The Clippers have a 39-19 record, which is their second-best 58-game start to the season in franchise history. The 2012-13 team was 40-18. ... Leonard had his 13th double-double of the season.

Suns: F Kelly Oubre Jr. didn't play because of a right knee injury. Coach Monty Williams said he didn't know how much time Oubre would miss. The 24-year-old is the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 18.7 points. It was just the third game he's missed this season. ... Coming into Wednesday, Ayton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only two players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points and 12 rebounds in February. ... Ricky Rubio finished with 18 points and 10 assists.

UP NEXT

The Clippers return home to face the Nuggets on Friday.

The Suns continue their six-game homestand against the Pistons on Friday.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 21
PHO Suns 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-2
11:29   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:19   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
11:06   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:50   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:36   Paul George missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:23   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:16 +2 Patrick Beverley made driving layup 2-2
10:10   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
10:08 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 2-4
9:45   Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:38   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:26   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:19   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:08   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 2-6
8:32   Offensive foul on Ivica Zubac  
8:32   Turnover on Ivica Zubac  
8:20   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
8:20 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
8:20 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
8:05 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 5-8
7:45 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 5-11
7:32 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 8-11
7:04 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-13
6:48 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot 10-13
6:33 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-15
6:22   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:16 +2 Marcus Morris made dunk 12-15
6:05   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:05   Full timeout called  
6:05 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
6:05 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
5:57   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
5:48   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:39 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 12-19
5:11   Marcus Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:57   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:57 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 12-20
4:57 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-21
4:41   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
4:41 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 13-21
4:41 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
4:28   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:12   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
4:02 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 14-24
3:50   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
3:50 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
3:50 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
3:35 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-27
3:12   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
3:02   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:56   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:38 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 18-27
2:38   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:38 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 19-27
2:20 +2 Aron Baynes made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 19-29
2:03   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:52   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Lou Williams  
1:45   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
1:33 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 21-29
1:19   Elie Okobo missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:08   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
0:55   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:42   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:28   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 33
PHO Suns 20

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:42   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:28 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 21-31
11:16 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 23-31
11:02   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:47   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
10:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:47 +1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 23-32
10:33   Ricky Rubio missed running Jump Shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:30   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:14   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
10:14   LAC team rebound  
10:12 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 26-32
9:50   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
9:44   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:36   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:28 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 29-32
9:26   Full timeout called  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by JaMychal Green  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
8:55   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   LAC team rebound  
8:40 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 32-32
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
8:17   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:09   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:04   Offensive foul on JaMychal Green  
8:04   Turnover on JaMychal Green  
7:46   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:37 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 32-34
7:27 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 34-34
7:20   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
7:07   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:02   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
7:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
7:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
6:49 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 36-36
6:42   Personal foul on Paul George  
6:33   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:27   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:13 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 39-36
5:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 39-38
5:37   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:37   Full timeout called  
5:32 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 42-38
5:09   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
4:47   Paul George missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:33   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:18 +2 Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 44-38
4:00   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:56 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Dario Saric 44-40
3:38 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 46-40
3:23 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 46-43
3:11   Paul George missed jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:01   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
2:55 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 48-43
2:42   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:36 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 51-43
2:34   Full timeout called  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio  
2:07   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:57   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:36 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 54-43
1:15 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 54-46
0:56   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
0:39   Personal foul on Paul George  
0:33 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 54-48
0:33   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
0:33 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 54-49
0:11   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:02   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:00   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 22
PHO Suns 17

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Ivica Zubac missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Paul George  
11:33   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
11:22   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:13 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 56-49
10:52 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 56-51
10:31 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot 58-51
10:07 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 58-53
9:48   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:44   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:22 +2 Dario Saric made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-55
9:21   Full timeout called  
9:06   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:06   Paul George missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:06   LAC team rebound  
9:06 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
8:55 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 59-57
8:34   Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:26   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
8:25   LAC team rebound  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:07   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
8:07   Turnover on Devin Booker  
7:57 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 61-57
7:33 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Dario Saric 61-59
7:15 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 64-59
6:46   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:40   Paul George missed layup  
6:37   LAC team rebound  
6:37   Jumpball  
6:25 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 67-59
6:05   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:51 +2 Ivica Zubac made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Morris 69-59
5:35   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
5:30 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Paul George 71-59
5:11   3-second violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
4:56   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:47 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 74-59
4:33   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:22   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:12 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 73-60
4:12   Dario Saric missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:55   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:47   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
3:43   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:40   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
3:31 +2 Elie Okobo made reverse layup, assist by Dario Saric 73-62
3:14 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 75-62
2:59   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:52