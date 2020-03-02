UTA
CLE

No Text

Bogdanovic's 28 leads Jazz past injury-depleted Cavaliers

  • AP
  • Mar 02, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and the Utah Jazz began a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams with a 126-113 win on Monday night over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, who dressed only nine players and used just seven.

Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Jazz made 20 3-pointers while staying in the fifth playoff spot out West.

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 points and Kevin Love scored 22 for Cleveland, which dropped to 3-4 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Utah was flat for long stretches, and some of that may have had to do with Cleveland's poor record and depleted roster. The Jazz seemed in control while building an 18-point lead in the fourth, but the Cavs kept fighting and were still within 11 with 6 minutes left.

But Bogdanovic buried a pair of 3-pointers - one coming after one of Gobert's five blocks - and Utah recorded 30 assists while winning for the second time in six games.

''We're persistent. It's just perseverance,'' Mitchell said. ''They had stretches where they were pushing back, but we just stayed persistent. This is a good win, but we still have a lot of work to do.''

The Cavs were missing two starters: center Andre Drummond (strained calf) and rookie point guard Darius Garland (strained groin). They sat on the bench in street clothes along with big man Tristan Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised knee.

Bickerstaff was proud of the way the Cavs stepped up despite missing so many key pieces. Four of Cleveland's players logged at least 39 minutes.

''These guys showed up,'' Bickerstaff said. ''They knew they were undermanned because of all the guys that were going to be out. They scrapped. They left it all out there. You almost have to play perfect. The effort was there all night. I give these guys a ton of credit for competing the way they did.''

Drummond's absence forced Bickerstaff to play Love at center against the 7-foot-1, shot-swatting Gobert, who went 8 of 9 from the floor, added nine rebounds and affected as many shots as he got his hands on.

Bickerstaff chose not to play two of his reserves - Matt Mooney and Dean Wade, who have spent most of the season with Canton of the G-League.

The Cavs hung around in the first half and trailed by eight at halftime.

However, the Jazz began to wear them down and opened a 15-point lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Bogdanovic.

WELCOME BACK

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson faced the Cavs for the first time since being traded to Utah on Dec. 24. Clarkson, who is wearing No. O0 for Utah, received a nice ovation from the Cleveland crowd when he checked in during the first quarter.

''It was good to see him,'' Love said. ''It's tough to play against him. It's more than basketball with us. He's family.''

CHEERLEADERS

While getting dressed after the game, most of the Jazz players were paying close attention to Houston's game at New York, which the Rockets ended up losing. The Jazz are chasing the Rockets for the No. 4 spot.

TIP-INS

Jazz: While Cleveland is banged up, Utah is almost too healthy. They had 13 players - the maximum an NBA team can dress - so Utah sent four rookies on G-League assignments to Salt Lake City. ... Bickerstaff was complimentary of Utah's depth. ''They are a really good basketball team,'' he said. ''Offensively they have guys at all spots that can make you pay. You can look up and down the list and they've got guys who at some point in time have had to carry a team and they're good at it.''

Cavaliers: G Matthew Dellavedova had nine assists. ... For some reason, Bickerstaff challenged a foul called on Cedi Osman in the game's first two minutes. The Cavs lost the video review. ... Bickerstaff said the adversity can help his young team build character. ''That mentality that you feel like you're climbing or battling uphill all the time is kind of who we want to be,'' he said. ''We don't want it to come easy. We want to make it difficult on people. This gives us an opportunity to work on that.''

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Cavaliers: Host the Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland has lost seven in a row to Boston.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 31
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:32   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
11:14   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kevin Love  
10:57 +2 Kevin Porter made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0-2
10:37   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
10:37   Full timeout called  
10:23   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Love  
10:00 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 3-2
9:43   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:37 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 5-2
9:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   UTA team rebound  
9:14 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 8-2
8:52   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:42   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:28   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
8:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
8:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
8:09   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:55   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
7:44   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
7:36 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 8-6
7:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 10-6
7:01   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
6:57 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 10-9
6:46   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
6:26   Ante Zizic missed hook shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:14   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   UTA team rebound  
6:13   Personal foul on Ante Zizic  
6:10   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:10   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
6:10   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10   UTA team rebound  
6:10 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
5:53   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:41 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 14-9
5:27 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 14-11
5:16 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 16-11
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova  
4:55 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 16-14
4:38 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup 18-14
4:27 +2 Kevin Porter made jump shot 18-16
4:27   Full timeout called  
4:00   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:51 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 18-19
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Kevin Porter  
3:32   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Donovan Mitchell  
3:32   CLE team rebound  
3:26   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 20-19
2:52 +2 Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 20-21
2:33 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 22-21
2:20 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 22-23
2:07 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 24-23
1:56   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:43   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:39 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 27-23
1:24   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:17   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
1:04 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 29-23
0:37   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:28 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 31-23
0:05 +2 Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 31-25
0:00   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 28
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:26 +2 Jordan Clarkson made running Jump Shot 33-25
11:15 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 33-28
10:59 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 36-28
10:45 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-30
10:24   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
10:17   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
10:17   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17   UTA team rebound  
10:17 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
10:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Collin Sexton 37-32
9:55   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:43 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 37-35
9:29   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
9:09 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 37-38
8:44   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:29   Offensive foul on Cedi Osman  
8:29   Turnover on Cedi Osman  
8:19   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:06   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
7:54   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Georges Niang  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Georges Niang, stolen by Cedi Osman  
7:42   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
7:42 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 3 free throws 37-39
7:42   Kevin Love missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:42   CLE team rebound  
7:42 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-40
7:32   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:28   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
7:28   Full timeout called  
7:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
7:28   Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:16   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:01   Backcourt turnover on Cedi Osman  
6:41 +2 Mike Conley made running Jump Shot 39-41
6:24 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 39-44
6:12 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Mike Conley 41-44
6:01 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 41-47
5:44   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:32   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:20 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 43-47
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
4:56   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
4:46   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:34   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
4:33   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:19   Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:08 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 45-47
3:49   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:40 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 47-47
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:19   Kevin Porter missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:08   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 49-47
2:43 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 49-49
2:23 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 52-49
2:10   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup 54-49
1:47 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 54-51
1:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:05   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:55   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
0:52   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
0:40   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:34   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
0:19   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:06   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:00 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 35
CLE Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
11:33   Collin Sexton missed finger-roll layup  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:31   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:26   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
11:26 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 60-51
11:26 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-51
11:14   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:50 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 63-51
10:32   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:16 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 65-51
10:15   Full timeout called  
10:03   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
9:53 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 65-54
9:37 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 68-54
9:22 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 68-56
9:09 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 70-56
8:51   Larry Nance Jr. missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
8:45   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
8:39   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
8:39 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 70-57
8:39 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-58
8:22   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:19 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rudy Gobert 73-58
8:05 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 73-61
7:45   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
7:33 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 73-64
7:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 76-64
6:55   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:48   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
6:40   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
6:26   Ante Zizic missed floating jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
6:10   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
6:01 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 76-66
6:01   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:01 +1 Kevin Porter made free throw 76-67
5:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:35   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:29   Personal foul on Ante Zizic  
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Collin Sexton  
5:14   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
5:14   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:14   CLE team rebound  
5:14 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-68
5:04   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
5:04 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 77-68
5:04 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-68
4:52   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
4:52 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 78-69
4:52 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-70
4:35 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 81-70
4:15 +2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 81-72
4:05 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 84-72
3:50   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
3:34   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:23 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 84-74
3:07 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 86-74
2:48   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
2:48   Full timeout called  
2:48   Ante Zizic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:48   CLE team rebound  
2:48   Ante Zizic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:45