MEM
BKN

No Text

Grizzlies rout Nets 118-79 in Brooklyn for 3rd straight win

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Josh Jackson scored 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ran away from the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of a 118-79 blowout Wednesday night in a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position.

Tyus Jones added 18 points for Memphis, which extended its winning streak to three games. Ja Morant scored 15.

The win moved Memphis back to .500 at 31-31, and the Grizzlies are 3 1/2 games ahead of Sacramento for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

''I think it would mean a lot,'' Morant said about making the playoffs. ''We're a whole new team. We're young. To make the playoffs again, I can't tell you the last time they made the playoffs, but for us to make it would be special.''

Taurean Prince had 15 points, and Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza added 14 apiece for Brooklyn.

Memphis opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 64-47 lead and never looked back as the Grizzlies built a 41-point lead in the fourth quarter, with the bench unit dancing on the sideline.

''I think collectively we didn't like our compete level and our spirit wasn't where it needed to be,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''We talked about it in the locker room. The coaches and players had a good old-fashioned ... great communication. These are the moments where you really have to embrace the adversity.''

Memphis took a 52-45 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones led the Grizzlies with 10 points. LeVert led Brooklyn with 10 in the first half.

Brooklyn led 23-22 after the first quarter as both teams struggled mightily shooting from the floor.

The Nets are a half-game ahead of Orlando for the eighth seed in the East.

''I think you build through struggles like this, games like this and stretches like this, but I'll tell you this: We've got to play better if we're going to stay in this playoff hunt,'' Atkinson said.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach Taylor Jenkins praised LeVert's growth from afar. ''He's clearly put in all the work, where he can be a dynamic scorer and another guy that sets a tone for them defensively with his size, length and athleticism, and guard multiple positions,'' Jenkins said. ... F Jaren Jackson Jr. is ''progressing in a positive direction'' and could return from a knee sprain as early as next week after being re-evaluated, Jenkins said.

Nets: Atkinson said the Nets will feature LeVert heavily on offense going forward and has encouraged him to take more 3-pointers. ... Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) sat out.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Nets: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 22
BKN Nets 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:39   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
11:27   Taurean Waller-Prince missed fade-away jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
11:03   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:48 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 0-3
10:35 +3 Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 3-3
10:08   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
10:06   MEM team rebound  
9:56 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 5-3
9:42   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:34   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
9:34   Caris LeVert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:34   BKN team rebound  
9:34 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
9:20   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
9:07   MEM team rebound  
8:58   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:47 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup 5-6
8:28   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:12   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:11   BKN team rebound  
8:08 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 5-9
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Joe Harris  
7:53   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:41   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
7:41   Dillon Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:41   MEM team rebound  
7:41 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
7:28   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:17   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:13   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:09   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:56 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made driving layup, assist by Caris LeVert 6-11
6:41   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
6:29 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot 6-13
6:27   Full timeout called  
6:11   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:08   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:05   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:50   Taurean Waller-Prince missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:37 +2 Dillon Brooks made floating jump shot 8-13
5:19   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:12 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 11-13
5:02   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
4:54   Joe Harris missed driving layup  
4:54   MEM team rebound  
4:54   Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan  
4:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
4:30 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
4:29   Full timeout called  
4:07   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:55   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
3:44   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:35 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 16-13
3:26 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 16-16
3:11 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 19-16
2:54   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
2:41   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:32 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 19-18
2:19   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   BKN team rebound  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on Chris Chiozza, stolen by Anthony Tolliver  
1:50   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:34 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 19-20
1:14   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:08   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:57   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
0:53   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:49   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:40   Offensive foul on DeAndre Jordan  
0:40   Turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
0:28   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
0:28 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
0:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:28 +1 Tyus Jones made free throw 21-20
0:28 +1 Josh Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-20
0:11 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 22-22
0:11   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
0:11 +1 Caris LeVert made free throw 22-23
0:01   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 30
BKN Nets 22

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:27   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
11:18 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 25-23
11:06   Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver  
10:53   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:43   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   BKN team rebound  
10:32   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
10:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:32 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 25-24
10:17   Taurean Waller-Prince missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
10:17   BKN team rebound  
10:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:06   Tyus Jones missed driving layup  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:56   Gorgui Dieng missed fade-away jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
9:50   Offensive foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:50   Turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince  
9:39 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 28-24
9:28 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 28-27
9:13   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:05 +2 Chris Chiozza made driving layup 28-29
9:05   Violation  
8:53   Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
8:48 +2 Chris Chiozza made layup 28-31
8:48   Full timeout called  
8:33   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:18   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:06   Traveling violation turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
7:55 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 30-31
7:42 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 30-33
7:22 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar 33-33
7:06   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
7:06 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
7:06 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
6:53   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:40   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:25   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:17   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:11 +2 Kyle Anderson made fade-away jump shot 35-35
6:10   Full timeout called  
5:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed fade-away jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
5:45   Jarrett Allen missed hook shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:36   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson  
5:23   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:15   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   BKN team rebound  
5:15   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:05   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
5:03   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:58 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 37-35
4:40 +2 Wilson Chandler made floating jump shot 37-37
4:31 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 40-37
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Ja Morant  
4:15   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:03   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 42-37
3:52   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
3:52 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
3:52 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
3:43   Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:38 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup 42-41
3:32   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
3:17   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:10   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
2:58   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Josh Jackson  
2:43 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 44-41
2:26   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
2:26   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:26   BKN team rebound  
2:26   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Tolliver, stolen by Joe Harris  
1:51   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 46-41
1:30 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 46-43
1:08 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 49-43
0:58   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
0:41   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
0:29 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot 49-45
0:06 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 51-45
0:06   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:06 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made free throw 52-45
0:00   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by De'Anthony Melton  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 30
BKN Nets 20

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:41   Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
11:25   Taurean Waller-Prince missed fade-away jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:07 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 54-45
10:45 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made floating jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 54-47
10:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:28 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 56-47
10:14   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
10:14   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
9:54   Kyle Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:40   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:33   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:22   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:14 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving dunk 58-47
8:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:29 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot 60-47
8:28   Full timeout called  
8:13   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
8:04   De'Anthony Melton missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:54   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:40 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 62-47
7:21   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:13 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 64-47
6:56 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 64-50
6:40 +3