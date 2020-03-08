LAL
LAC

No Text

LeBron & Co. snap Clippers' streak at 6 with 112-103 victory

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant's six-game winning streak.

Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away in the second half after the Clippers' smothering defense helped them lead most of the first two quarters.

The Lakers recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, and it's possible they could meet the Clippers in the postseason. The crowd made it feel like a playoff atmosphere, with a strong contingent of raucous Lakers fans on hand for what was a Clippers' home game. They chanted ''MVP! MVP!'' when James completed a 3-point play that tied the Lakers' largest lead of 12 points with 40 seconds to play.

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers. They lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.

With the Lakers up by four points, James hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth. His 3-point play and a basket by Davis capped a 14-6 run that pushed it to 99-87, their first double-digit lead of the game.

George and Leonard combined to score 12 straight points during a stretch in the fourth, but they could never get a sustained run going.

Bradley hit four of his season-high six 3-pointers in the third, helping the Lakers take their first lead since the opening quarter after trailing by nine.

TIP-INS

Lakers: They improved to 20-2 on the road against West opponents. ... Their earlier losses to the Clippers were by 10 and 5 points.

Clippers: They fell to 10-1 in games when their entire roster is healthy, a rarity this season. ... Joakim Noah was greeted warmly by fans while watching the game from several rows up. Coach Doc Rivers let his name slip during his pregame comments but declined to address reports the team will sign Noah to a 10-day contract this week.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the first of three home games this week.

Clippers: At Golden State on Tuesday night, a team the Clippers are 2-0 against this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 27
LAC Clippers 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   3-second violation turnover on JaVale McGee  
11:21 +2 Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 0-2
10:59   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:47   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:44   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
10:43   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:40   LeBron James missed layup  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:33   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
10:28 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
10:28   JaVale McGee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:17 +2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot 1-4
9:58   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   LAC team rebound  
9:40   Paul George missed driving layup  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
9:31   Paul George missed turnaround jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:31   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:31   Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:31   LAC team rebound  
9:31 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
9:21   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
9:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
9:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
9:14   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:01 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 5-5
8:47 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 5-7
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
8:32 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 5-10
8:30   Full timeout called  
8:15   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Anthony Davis  
7:59 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 7-10
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Avery Bradley  
7:44 +2 Avery Bradley made layup 9-10
7:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:43 +1 Paul George made free throw 9-11
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
7:22   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
7:22 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
7:22 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
7:00   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:51 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 13-11
6:51   Shooting foul on Paul George  
6:51 +1 LeBron James made free throw 14-11
6:40 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot 14-13
6:24   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:17 +2 Paul George made driving layup 14-15
6:17   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
6:17 +1 Paul George made free throw 14-16
6:05   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
5:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:37 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 16-16
5:14   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:57   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
4:49   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   LAL team rebound  
4:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 18-16
4:21   Traveling violation turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
4:11   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:55   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:48   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:36   Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:32 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 18-18
3:25 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-18
3:09 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 20-20
2:52   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:48   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:44   Full timeout called  
2:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:44 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 21-20
2:31   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
2:31 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
2:31   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:12 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot 23-21
1:59   Reggie Jackson missed driving layup  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:57 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 23-23
1:42   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   LAL team rebound  
1:41   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
1:41 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
1:41 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
1:20   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Markieff Morris  
1:19   Out of bounds turnover on JaMychal Green  
1:21   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:11   LeBron James missed layup  
1:09   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:03   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:55   Rajon Rondo missed layup  
0:53   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:30 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 25-25
0:16 +2 Kyle Kuzma made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 27-25
0:00   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 22
LAC Clippers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Kuzma  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
11:35 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 27-28
11:17   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
11:10   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:57   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:49   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
10:49   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:49   LAC team rebound  
10:49 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
10:36 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Howard 30-29
10:20   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:14   Lou Williams missed driving layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Paul George  
9:53 +2 JaMychal Green made dunk 30-31
9:38   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:34   Dwight Howard missed layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:31   Reggie Jackson missed layup, blocked by LeBron James  
9:27   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
9:25   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
9:18   Rajon Rondo missed finger-roll layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
9:09 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 30-33
9:09   Full timeout called  
8:54   Shooting foul on Paul George  
8:54 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
8:54   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:40   Offensive foul on Montrezl Harrell  
8:40   Turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
8:26   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:16 +2 Paul George made jump shot 31-35
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Paul George  
7:55   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
7:55 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
7:55 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
7:47 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 33-37
7:47   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
7:47 +1 LeBron James made free throw 34-37
7:34 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk, assist by Lou Williams 34-39
7:17   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:57 +2 Paul George made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 34-41
6:42   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:32   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Paul George  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Alex Caruso  
6:16   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:16 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
6:16 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
5:56 +2 Paul George made driving layup 36-43
5:39   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:27   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
5:25   LAC team rebound  
5:25   Full timeout called  
5:21   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
5:15   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
5:15 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
5:15 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
5:01 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 38-45
4:39   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
4:39 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
4:39 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-47
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Marcus Morris  
4:18   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:18   Out of bounds turnover on Markieff Morris  
3:41   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
3:41   LAC team rebound  
3:41   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:26 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 41-47
3:08   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
3:01   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
2:49 +2 Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot 43-47
2:37   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
2:37 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
2:37 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
2:22   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:19   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
1:56   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:49 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by LeBron James 45-49
1:25 +2 Paul George made driving layup 45-51
1:02   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
1:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
1:02 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
0:43 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Paul George 47-53
0:39 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 49-53
0:35   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:27   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
0:27   Turnover on LeBron James  
0:06   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:00   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 36
LAC Clippers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Danny Green  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:35   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
11:16 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 52-53
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Danny Green  
11:00   JaVale McGee missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
11:00   LAL team rebound  
10:54 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 54-53
10:39   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
10:30   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:19