11:49
Hawks technical foul (Defensive three second)
11:49
+1
Grayson Allen makes technical free throw 1 of 1
27-23
11:36
Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
11:36
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-24
11:36
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-25
11:20
+2
Nathan Knight makes two point reverse layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
29-25
11:08
Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
11:05
Kevin Huerter defensive rebound
11:01
+2
Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point finger roll layup (Kevin Huerter assists)
31-25
10:41
Brandon Clarke misses three point jump shot
10:40
Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound
10:40
Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
10:40
Jonas Valanciunas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:40
Grizzlies offensive rebound
10:40
Jonas Valanciunas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:37
Nathan Knight defensive rebound
10:28
+2
Trae Young makes two point finger roll layup
33-25
10:28
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
10:16
+2
Dillon Brooks makes two point finger roll layup (Tyus Jones assists)
33-27
10:02
Bogdan Bogdanovic turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
9:45
Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot
9:41
Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
9:32
+3
Nathan Knight makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists)
36-27
9:11
Nathan Knight shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
9:11
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-28
9:11
+1
Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-29
9:03
Tyus Jones blocks Cam Reddish's two point driving layup
9:03
Hawks offensive rebound
8:52
Trae Young misses two point finger roll layup
8:51
Grayson Allen defensive rebound
8:47
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
8:44
Grizzlies offensive rebound
8:42
+2
Kyle Anderson makes two point alley-oop layup (Grayson Allen assists)
36-31
8:27
Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
8:25
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
8:17
Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
8:13
Nathan Knight defensive rebound
8:04
Cam Reddish misses two point driving dunk
8:02
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
8:01
Solomon Hill flagrant 1 (Grayson Allen draws the foul)
8:01
+1
Grayson Allen makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
36-32
8:01
+1
Grayson Allen makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
36-33
7:56
Jonas Valanciunas offensive foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
7:56
Jonas Valanciunas turnover (offensive foul)
7:53
+2
De'Andre Hunter makes two point finger roll layup (Trae Young assists)
38-33
7:53
Kyle Anderson shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
7:53
+1
De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
39-33
7:35
Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
7:34
De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
7:26
Dillon Brooks personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
7:22
Ja Morant shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
7:22
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
40-33
7:22
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-33
7:12
+2
Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot
41-35
7:04
Trae Young misses three point jump shot
7:02
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
6:51
+3
Ja Morant makes three point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
41-38
6:34
De'Andre Hunter misses two point driving layup
6:32
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
6:26
Dillon Brooks misses two point finger roll layup
6:23
Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
6:19
Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
6:16
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
6:11
+2
Kyle Anderson makes two point finger roll layup
41-40
6:09
Hawks 60 second timeout
6:02
Desmond Bane shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
6:02
+1
John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-40
6:02
+1
John Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-40
5:51
+2
Ja Morant makes two point driving layup
43-42
5:33
+2
Trae Young makes two point floating jump shot
45-42
5:19
John Konchar turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)
5:15
John Collins misses two point alley-oop layup
5:08
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
5:06
Trae Young personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
5:06
+1
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-43
5:06
+1
Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-44
4:52
Trae Young misses two point finger roll layup
4:51
John Collins offensive rebound
4:51
+2
John Collins makes two point putback layup
47-44
4:51
Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
4:51
+1
John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 1
48-44
4:37
+2
Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot
48-46
4:26
Ja Morant personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
4:26
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-46
4:26
+1
Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-46
4:03
+3
Gorgui Dieng makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
50-49
3:54
+3
Kevin Huerter makes three point jump shot (De'Andre Hunter assists)
53-49
3:37
Gorgui Dieng turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
3:19
De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (John Konchar steals)
3:14
Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
3:14
Grizzlies offensive rebound
3:13
Cam Reddish personal foul (John Konchar draws the foul)
3:13
+1
John Konchar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
53-50
3:13
+1
John Konchar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
53-51
3:01
Cam Reddish turnover (traveling)
2:45
+3
Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
53-54
2:32
Cam Reddish misses two point floating jump shot
2:28
De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound
2:23
De'Andre Hunter misses two point jump shot
2:21
John Konchar defensive rebound
2:10
John Collins blocks Ja Morant's two point driving layup
2:06
John Collins defensive rebound
2:01
De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
1:58
Desmond Bane defensive rebound
1:42
Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
1:39
Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
1:34
+2
John Collins makes two point reverse layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
55-54
1:12
+2
Kyle Anderson makes two point jump shot
55-56
0:55
+3
Brandon Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cam Reddish assists)
58-56
0:32
Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot
0:27
De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
0:24
Ja Morant blocks Brandon Goodwin's two point finger roll layup
0:18
Ja Morant defensive rebound
0:00
Brandon Clarke misses two point jump shot
0:00
Grizzlies offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
