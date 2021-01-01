|
12:00
Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bismack Biyombo (Devonte' Graham gains possession)
11:38
Brandon Clarke shooting foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
11:38
P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:38
Hornets offensive rebound
11:38
P.J. Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:35
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
11:26
Terry Rozier misses two point jump shot
11:22
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
11:14
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
11:11
Dillon Brooks offensive rebound
11:10
Dillon Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Devonte' Graham steals)
11:00
Grizzlies technical foul (Defensive three second)
11:00
+1
|
Terry Rozier makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
0-1
|
10:50
P.J. Washington offensive foul (Brandon Clarke draws the foul)
|
|
10:50
P.J. Washington turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:34
Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:31
Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
Tyus Jones kicked ball violation
|
|
10:17
Brandon Clarke blocks P.J. Washington's two point layup
|
|
10:14
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
+2
|
Tyus Jones makes two point driving layup
|
2-1
|
10:13
P.J. Washington defensive goaltending violation
|
|
9:59
Terry Rozier misses two point layup
|
|
9:57
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
+2
|
Jonas Valanciunas makes two point hook shot
|
4-1
|
9:34
Bismack Biyombo misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:31
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
Tyus Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:17
+2
|
Gordon Hayward makes two point floating jump shot (Devonte' Graham assists)
|
4-3
|
9:02
Dillon Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:59
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
Gordon Hayward misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:45
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
Kyle Anderson shooting foul (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:45
Hornets offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
+1
|
Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
8:27
Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
Hornets defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
+3
|
P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|
4-7
|
7:51
+3
|
Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|
7-7
|
7:43
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:39
Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
+3
|
Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|
10-7
|
7:19
P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (Tyus Jones steals)
|
|
7:16
+2
|
Tyus Jones makes two point layup
|
12-7
|
7:16
Hornets 60 second timeout
|
|
6:56
Devonte' Graham misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:53
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:14
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
6:01
Devonte' Graham misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:01
Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
+3
|
Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|
15-7
|
5:26
+2
|
LaMelo Ball makes two point floating jump shot
|
15-9
|
5:06
Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:00
Gorgui Dieng offensive rebound
|
|
5:00
+2
|
Gorgui Dieng makes two point putback layup
|
17-9
|
Miles Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
Bismack Biyombo misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:49
Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Bismack Biyombo draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
Bismack Biyombo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:49
Hornets offensive rebound
|
|
4:49
+1
|
Bismack Biyombo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-10
|
4:34
Sean McDermott turnover (bad pass) (Gordon Hayward steals)
|
|
4:18
Gorgui Dieng blocks Terry Rozier's two point layup
|
|
4:18
Hornets offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
Gordon Hayward misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:11
Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
+2
|
Desmond Bane makes two point reverse layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|
19-10
|
3:47
LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:45
John Konchar defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
+2
|
John Konchar makes two point layup
|
21-10
|
3:31
+2
|
Bismack Biyombo makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
21-12
|
3:26
LaMelo Ball personal foul (John Konchar draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
Sean McDermott misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:12
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
+2
|
P.J. Washington makes two point hook shot (Miles Bridges assists)
|
21-14
|
3:07
Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|
|
2:42
|
John Konchar misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
2:42
Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
John Konchar misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
+3
|
P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|
21-17
|
2:04
Desmond Bane misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:01
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
Desmond Bane personal foul (Cody Martin draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
+2
|
LaMelo Ball makes two point driving layup
|
21-19
|
1:31
Gorgui Dieng turnover (lost ball) (Devonte' Graham steals)
|
|
1:26
LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
Kyle Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
1:19
Hornets defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
Kyle Anderson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:53
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
P.J. Washington turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
0:29
Kyle Anderson misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:27
Kyle Anderson offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
Miles Bridges shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
+1
|
Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-19
|
0:27
+1
|
Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-19
|
0:06
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
Kyle Anderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
End of period
