11:43
Rudy Gay misses two point jump shot
11:40
Aleksej Pokusevski defensive rebound
11:36
Patty Mills shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
11:36
+1
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-27
11:36
+1
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-28
11:19
Devin Vassell misses two point jump shot
11:13
Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
11:05
+2
Hamidou Diallo makes two point floating jump shot
26-30
10:53
Keldon Johnson misses three point jump shot
10:50
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
10:39
Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
10:35
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
10:26
Isaiah Roby blocks Devin Vassell's two point layup
10:27
Spurs offensive rebound
10:27
Mike Muscala personal foul (Loose ball) (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
10:21
+2
Keldon Johnson makes two point driving layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
28-30
10:09
Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup
10:07
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
10:02
Keldon Johnson misses two point layup
10:00
Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
9:57
Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (traveling)
9:40
+2
Rudy Gay makes two point jump shot
30-30
9:17
+2
Aleksej Pokusevski makes two point jump shot
30-32
9:03
Mike Muscala shooting foul (Devin Vassell draws the foul)
9:03
+1
Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-32
9:03
+1
Devin Vassell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-32
8:49
Jump ball. (Theo Maledon gains possession)
8:49
Jump ball. Mike Muscala vs. Jakob Poeltl (Theo Maledon gains possession)
8:44
Devin Vassell shooting foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)
8:44
Theo Maledon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:44
Thunder offensive rebound
8:44
Theo Maledon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:42
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
8:31
Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
8:26
Isaiah Roby defensive rebound
8:20
Jakob Poeltl blocks Isaiah Roby's two point dunk
8:17
Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
8:16
Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot
8:13
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
8:05
Theo Maledon misses two point floating jump shot
8:03
Rudy Gay defensive rebound
7:54
Aleksej Pokusevski shooting foul (Keldon Johnson draws the foul)
7:54
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-32
7:54
Thunder 60 second timeout
7:54
+1
Keldon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-32
7:43
Theo Maledon turnover (bad pass) (Devin Vassell steals)
7:37
+2
Keldon Johnson makes two point driving layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
36-32
7:20
+2
Justin Jackson makes two point layup (Aleksej Pokusevski assists)
36-34
7:09
Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
7:06
Mike Muscala defensive rebound
7:01
+2
Hamidou Diallo makes two point layup
36-36
6:44
Devin Vassell misses three point jump shot
6:41
Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
6:39
+2
Dejounte Murray makes two point jump shot (Jakob Poeltl assists)
38-36
6:23
Aleksej Pokusevski misses three point jump shot
6:20
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
6:13
+2
Jakob Poeltl makes two point floating jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
40-36
5:58
Jakob Poeltl blocks Justin Jackson's two point floating jump shot
5:56
Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
5:48
Dejounte Murray misses two point floating jump shot
5:44
Theo Maledon defensive rebound
5:38
Hamidou Diallo misses two point floating jump shot
5:36
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
5:34
Spurs 60 second timeout
5:18
LaMarcus Aldridge misses two point jump shot
5:14
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
5:06
+3
Justin Jackson makes three point jump shot (Al Horford assists)
40-39
4:51
+2
Keldon Johnson makes two point driving layup (LaMarcus Aldridge assists)
42-39
4:40
Al Horford misses two point jump shot
4:38
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
4:29
Lonnie Walker IV turnover (traveling)
4:19
Justin Jackson misses three point jump shot
4:16
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
4:00
+2
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point driving layup (LaMarcus Aldridge assists)
44-39
3:43
Lonnie Walker IV shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
3:43
+1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-40
3:43
+1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-41
3:32
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
3:28
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
3:19
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point step back jump shot
3:16
Devin Vassell defensive rebound
3:12
Lonnie Walker IV misses three point jump shot
3:08
Devin Vassell offensive rebound
3:07
+3
Patty Mills makes three point jump shot (Devin Vassell assists)
47-41
2:44
Luguentz Dort turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
2:27
+2
LaMarcus Aldridge makes two point jump shot
49-41
2:07
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gay steals)
2:05
Al Horford kicked ball violation
1:58
LaMarcus Aldridge misses three point jump shot
1:53
George Hill defensive rebound
1:43
Al Horford misses three point jump shot
1:40
Lonnie Walker IV defensive rebound
1:32
+2
Lonnie Walker IV makes two point jump shot
51-41
1:14
Lonnie Walker IV blocks Darius Bazley's two point driving layup
1:14
Spurs defensive rebound
1:01
Al Horford personal foul (LaMarcus Aldridge draws the foul)
0:53
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
0:51
Al Horford defensive rebound
0:43
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
51-43
0:43
Spurs 60 second timeout
0:31
Rudy Gay misses three point jump shot
0:27
George Hill defensive rebound
0:15
Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
0:13
Keldon Johnson defensive rebound
0:01
Lonnie Walker IV misses two point step back jump shot
0:00
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
