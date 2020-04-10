2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds, best picks: Predictions from proven data engineer

The NBA season remains on hold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans will get plenty of action on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET when the quarterfinals of the NBA HORSE Challenge get underway. Former and current NBA and WNBA stars will participate from their home gyms in the classic schoolyard game in a bracket-style contest, with a champion set to be crowned on Thursday, April 16. The latest 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds list Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as the favorite to win it all at +225 (risk $100 to win $225).

The rest of the NBA HORSE Challenge field includes Thunder guard Chris Paul (+300), Bulls wing Zach LaVine (+400), Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. (+450), former NBA stars Paul Pierce (+500) and Chauncey Billups (+700). Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (+900) and former WNBA star Tamika Catchings (+1200) round out the NBA HORSE bracket as the two biggest long shots. Before locking in any 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks, be sure to see the latest predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. NBA is one of his specialties, as he's seen his lineups return as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer who uses a powerful prediction model to help him make picks on every sport and event.

With the 2020 NBA schedule currently paused, he's turned his attention to the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020. He's revealing his picks right here.

Top 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge predictions

One shocker: McClure is fading Young, even though he's the overall Vegas favorite. Young is one of the top emerging young players in the NBA, but has a lower career field-goal and three-point shooting percentage than other top NBA HORSE contenders like Paul and Conley. While he certainly has the overall skills to take on any other player in the field, he's already hinted on Twitter that he's going to play aggressively, perhaps leaving him vulnerable to an early upset.

Another surprise: McClure is high on Pierce (+110) to upset two-time Slam Dunk champion LaVine in the quarterfinals. "Pierce was extremely vocal about wanting to be in this event from the second it was suggested," McClure told SportsLine. "Remove the dunking ability of LaVine and this is a relatively even matchup in a game of HORSE."

How to make 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge picks

McClure also says this event "has one player written all over it" to win it all. There's a critical X-factor that makes this player the top choice to bring home the championship. He's only sharing who to pick at SportsLine.

Who advances in the NBA HORSE Challenge 2020? And what X-factor makes one player a must-back to win it all? Check out the latest 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds below and then visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's picks, all from a data engineer with a history of providing big returns.

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge odds to win

Trae Young +225

Chris Paul +300

Zach LaVine +400

Mike Conley Jr. +450

Paul Pierce +500

Chauncey Billups +700

Allie Quigley +900

Tamika Catchings +1200

2020 NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinal odds

Trae Young -250 vs. Chauncy Billups +200

Mike Conley Jr. -450 vs. Tamika Catchings +350

Zach LaVine -140 vs. Paul Pierce +110

Chris Paul -350 vs. Allie Quigley +250