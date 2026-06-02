2026 NBA Finals odds, spread, time: Knicks vs. Spurs prediction, Game 1 picks by expert on 100-69 run

The 2026 NBA Finals is a rematch 27 years in the making, as it will feature the same teams who squared off in the championship series in 1999. The San Antonio Spurs won that series over the New York Knicks, in what was the Spurs' first trip to the Finals and remains the Knicks' last NBA Finals appearance. Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2026 will take place on Wednesday with San Antonio (62-20), the 2-seed in the West, hosting the East's 3-seed in the Knicks (53-29).

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The home team has won each of the last nine regular-season meetings. San Antonio is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Knicks predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS (61 percent). Hartstein is also 100-69 over his last 169 NBA picks (+1751) and is 90-60 (+1762) over his last 150 NBA player props. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hartstein has studied Spurs vs. Knicks from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Knicks spread: Spurs -4.5 at FanDuel Spurs vs. Knicks over/under: 218.5 points Spurs vs. Knicks money line: Spurs -190, Knicks +158 Spurs vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After studying Spurs vs. Knicks from every angle, Hartstein is leaning Over 218.5 total points. Just about all of the NBA betting trends favor the Over, especially in regard to recent games. The Over is 4-1 across the Knicks' last five games, while the Over is a staggering 10-2 over San Antonio's last dozen contests. New York having a rest advantage also favors the total being eclipsed. The Over sports a 6-2 record over the Knicks' last eight games following four-plus days of rest, while the Over has hit in 63% of Spurs games in which they were at a rest disadvantage.

The matchup history between these two also indicates Game 1 should be a high-scoring affair. The Over was 2-1 across their three meetings this season, averaging 235.3 combined points. Additionally, over the last nine Spurs vs. Knicks matchups, the total has been surpassed seven times, as Hartstein sees these Over trends continuing in Game 1. See his Knicks vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Spurs vs. Knicks picks

Hartstein has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread, and he's also locked in a Game 1 NBA prop bet as well. You can head to SportsLine to see Hartstein's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Knicks spread and which NBA prop to back, all from the expert who is on a 100-69 roll on NBA picks, and find out.