2026 NBA Mock Draft: After hiring Michigan's Dusty May, Mavericks take former Wolverines star Aday Mara

Round 1 - Pick 1 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% This pick should come down to Peterson or Dybantsa. The Wizards can't go wrong with either prospect. Like I've said for the last calendar year, I strongly believe that Peterson is the best player in the class. It might be a shocker to some if Peterson goes here, but I personally think he is a better fit in Washington than Utah.

Round 1 - Pick 2 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% The Jazz would have their vision fulfilled when Dybantsa arrived to the state of Utah as a high school senior at Utah Prep if he is available here. If Peterson is off the board, Dybantsa would be the most logical pick at 2. It's hard to see Utah passing on him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% Boozer had one of the best one-and-done seasons in college basketball history at Duke and would add playmaking, rebounding and scoring to Memphis. Boozer has almost become underrated this draft cycle. He would be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in most draft classes.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% The Bulls have the easiest decision to make on draft night. Whatever prospect of the "Big Four" is available, that's the pick. Wilson to Chicago seems like one of the most likely pairings on draft night. Wilson has untapped potential on the offensive end of the floor and would add athleticism and defense to a franchise looking for a 1A-type player.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% For me, this is where the draft starts. The Clippers can swing the draft by taking any of the point guards projected in this range. In this mock, the Clippers take Wagler, who led Illinois to the Final Four as a freshman. This is also the spot where the first big trade of the night could happen if the Clippers are confident someone like Brayden Burries would be there in the later portion of the lottery.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Brown missed time at Louisville last season due to a back injury. If he's healthy and the medicals are clean, he has a chance to be the best point guard in this draft. Brooklyn needs talent after having a lackluster draft despite making five first round picks last summer. Brown checks those boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% The worst kept secret in the NBA Draft is the Kings admiration for Acuff. Kings general manager Scott Perry coached his father in the 1990s when he was the coach at Eastern Kentucky. Acuff, in my opinion, is the best true point guard in the draft. He can be an offensive engine in the NBA. That's exactly what Sacramento needs. There has been a lot of talk about Sacramento potentially trading up to secure Acuff. I'll believe it when I see it.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% The Hawks, in this scenario, will likely be deciding between Mara or Flemings. In this mock, the Hawks take Flemings, who can be an immediate two-way impact as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Any of the players from Michigan's frontcourt would be a natural fit with Dallas. The one that intrigues me the most is Mara going to the Mavericks. Yes, Dallas has a log-jam already at the center position with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively III, but Mara's fit with Dallas makes a ton of sense. Mara was one of the best shot blockers in college basketball and was the defensive anchor of Michigan's national title team. He is a unique prospect because of his skill set as a 7-foot-3 big man without shoes. If he can develop as a shooter – or at least a threat as a pick-and-pop option, it would do wonders for his game.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% In this mock draft, we projected Giannis to be traded to the Heat. The Bucks own this pick already and use it to draft Ament, who is one of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class. Ament showed signs of improvement throughout his freshman season at Tennessee but there are question marks about his efficiency after shooting less than 40% from the field last season.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% In my last mock draft, I had the Warriors taking Morez Johnson Jr. In this one, I have Golden State taking his frontcourt mate, Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg, in my opinion, is a clear-cut top 10 player in the class. Yes, there are concerns about his draft age but he is exactly the kind of player Golden State should be targeting in the draft.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% The Thunder have an abundance of riches in their rotation. If the Thunder stick at No. 12, one option that makes sense is Burries. He is a versatile guard who can shoot, rebound and defend. That's exactly the kind of player OKC tends to target.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 13 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Another trade! The Bucks use their second first-round pick (after trading Giannis away in this mock trade) to draft a center of the future. Steinbach has some of the best hands in college basketball and was a double-double machine during his time at Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% The Hornets appear to be in the center market this offseason. Although Johnson isn't a center, he would add size and versatility to Charlotte's frontcourt. Johnson exploits mismatches on offense and can guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% After playing just 41 minutes total last season at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor, where he blossomed into the Bears' leading scorer. He averaged 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits. His offensive upside is worth the swing here.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% After taking a forward at pick No. 3, the Grizzlies take their point guard of the future. Anderson is one of the best shooters in the class. Sixty-five of Anderson's 108 3-point shots were non-catch-and-shoot makes, which showcases his ability to create his own shot. This is a spot where you would imagine teams call Memphis to gauge a trade down opportunity.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 222 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 3P% 32.6% Lopez is the only International player I've had in all my mocks. The International class just isn't as deep as previous seasons. Lopez's draft range appears to be somewhere in the late lottery or the early 20s.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Charlotte Hornets Round 1 - Pick 18 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Another trade! It was reported earlier this week that Philon conducted a visit with Minnesota, which is interesting because the lone pick Minnesota holds is at No. 28 and the Alabama star is projected to be off the board before then. If Minnesota is confident in Philon, it would be logical to see them trade up for him. Two years ago, the Timberwolves were aggressive in the draft and traded two picks to move up to No. 8 to draft Rob Dillingham. That experiment didn't work out, but maybe this one will.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% Okorie is one player who will go higher than expected. He was one of the best scorers in college basketball, and his ability to attack the rim as a guard is special. The Raptors could be in the market for a big man, but taking the BPA also makes sense.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% The biggest need for the Spurs heading into the offseason is finding a true 4 to play next to Victor Wembanyama. Peat would make sense in that regard. Although his jumper is a work in progress, he would be a great culture fit with the Spurs. Peat has been a winner at almost every stop in his basketball journey, which is exactly what San Antonio should be targeting.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves is an analytic darling. He didn't post eye-popping numbers at Santa Clara, but his advanced numbers told a different story. He could've returned to college basketball and cashed in on a huge NIL payday. Instead, he will capitalize on the hype and stay in the draft. Graves should join Jalen Williams and Brandin Podziemski as the latest first-round pick to come out of Santa Clara in the last five drafts.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Peat is someone who has been connected to the 76ers throughout the draft cycle. If he's off the board, I see the 76ers going BPA. Evans went from almost strictly a pure catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist at Duke during his freshman year to a legit No. 2 scoring option on the No. 1 overall seed in college basketball. Evans almost doubled the amount of 3-pointers he took from this year to last and still knocked them down at a 36.1% clip.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% After taking Flemings at No. 8, Atlanta adds a big man who has untapped potential because of his frame, athleticism and motor. Cenac is going to be a very impactful player in the league if he lands in the right situation.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 41.6% The reigning NBA champions could target a big man with this pick. However, one player who makes sense is Thomas. I could see him being a very valuable and impactful scorer off the bench for the Knicks as the franchise chases a repeat.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 The Lakers biggest need heading into the offseason should be finding a center. If Quaintance is still on the board, that should be the pick. He is one of the most unique prospects in this class. After playing in just four games at Kentucky last season, his stock has taken a hit. Still, when healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% I could see Swain going much higher than 26 on draft night because of how thin the wing class is. Swain was productive in his lone season at Texas and has the upside to be a two-way player in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.4 RPG 7.4 APG 4.8 3P% 34.5% This is the first time Jefferson has cracked the first round of my mocks this cycle. The Iowa State big man is a very skilled passer and will be an impactful role player at the next level. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land somewhere at the end of the first round or with the first few picks of the second.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 28 Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's • Sr • 6'8" / 245 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 7.3 APG 3.5 3P% 30.5% Ejiofor has a strong case to go at the end of the first round. He was one of the best defenders in college basketball this past season. If Ejiofor doesn't hear his name called at the end of the first, he will be one of the first five picks of the second round.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% One of the point guards is bound to slide a bit on draft night. I could see that being Stirtz. The Iowa star has had an incredible rise from playing at the Division II level to being a likely first-round pick. This would be a BPA pick from the Cavs.