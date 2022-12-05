The Houston Rockets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 6-17 overall and 3-5 at home, while Philadelphia is 12-11 overall and 5-6 on the road.

Philadelphia is favored by 8 points in the latest Rockets vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.

Rockets vs. 76ers spread: Rockets +8

Rockets vs. 76ers over/under: 221 points

Rockets vs. 76ers money line: Houston +250, Philadelphia -320

What you need to know about the Rockets

The matchup between the Rockets and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 120-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. For the season, Green is averaging 21.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Rockets are giving up 116.9 points per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Houston has lost three of its last four games, but the Rockets have won two straight games at home.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Friday, falling 117-109. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Embiid, who almost dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 12 boards, and eight assists. Embiid enters Monday's matchup averaging 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The 76ers have struggled offensively this season, averaging just 108.3 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league. Defensively, Philadelphia is giving up 106.6 points per contest, the second-best mark in the NBA.

