There are 11 NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 16 points that the Cavaliers are getting at William Hill Sportsbook against the Jazz as well as tight contests like the tilt like Warriors vs. Bulls. After going through those games and more, the model found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

UTA CLE -16 220 67% See Pick Here WAS IND 5 233.5 63% See Pick Here SA SAC -2.5 228 58% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 24 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $170 for a $100 bet.

The Jazz are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The Wizards are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games vs. teams allowing more than 102 points per game. The Spurs are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

Before locking in any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Jazz vs. Cavaliers, Wizards vs. Pacers, and Spurs vs. Kings. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.