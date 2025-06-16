The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses, perfect for Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will return to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and history indicates the winner of this game is likely to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The 2025 NBA Finals are tied 2-2 entering Game 5, and the Game 5 winner has claimed 74.2% of all NBA Finals that entered 2-2. If you're interested in NBA betting, this bet365 bonus code offer is available by clicking the "CLAIM BONUS" button below. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Preview

The Thunder had one of their best quarters of the series when exactly when they needed it, outscoring the Pacers, 31-17, in the fourth quarter of a 111-104 Game 4 victory to tie the series at 2. Oklahoma City shot 9 of 14 (64.3%) from the field in the fourth quarter and looks to carry that momentum into Monday night.

But the Pacers took Game 1 in Oklahoma City with a fourth-quarter comeback of their own, so don't expect Indiana to be intimidated walking on the court Monday night. The Pacers are 13-7 against the spread this postseason, including 7-2 ATS over their last nine road games. The Thunder are 9-11 ATS this postseason.

The two teams have alternated win-loss and ATS results over the first four games of the series to get to the 2-2 series tie and the Pacers haven't lost back-to-back games this postseason. Pascal Siakam is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists this series as a steady option for Indiana.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has showcased why he won the 2025 NBA MVP Award, averaging 32.8 ppg this series. The 26-year-old guard led the league in scoring at 32.7 ppg. He's +220 odds on bet365 to score at least 40 points in Game 5, which he's done only once this postseason, but SGA did score 38 points in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, so that could be a bet to consider.

The latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds for Game 5 list Oklahoma City as 9.5-point favorites while the over/under is 224.5. The Thunder are also -425 (bet $425 to win $100) favorites on the money line while the Pacers are +325 underdogs.

